Even With Some Well-Known Issues, Johnson Controls Looks Too Cheap

At current prices, it seems like the problems and challenges JCI faces are more than adequately discounted, and this is a name worth a closer look.

The underlying non-residential construction market is likely to see a more extended downturn/recovery cycle, but drivers like building automation and efficiency retrofits can offset that.

Johnson Controls has been a long-time laggard in the industrials group, but the share price seems to more than adequately reflect the challenges in margins and business mix.

There’s a big difference between investing in a “cheap stock” and “cheap for a reason” stock, and the latter is a sure ticket to years of frustration. In the case of Johnson Controls (JCI), there are certainly legitimate criticisms of the business – the margins are really not that good, the scope of future margin improvement is uncertain, and the business has some definite gaps (particularly in more value-added areas). Even so, factoring in discounts and haircuts for those flaws still leaves me with a valuation comfortably above today’s share price. There is a new risk on the table now with Covid-19 and whether the non-residential market will see a V-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped, extended L-shaped, or some sort of “jacked up W-shaped” recovery, but long-term trends like building automation and energy efficiency remain as strong as ever. With that, this is a name worth a closer look.

A Quarter With Some Good And Some Bad

Johnson Controls didn’t have a bad quarter; while revenue was a slight miss relative to sell-side expectations, the 5% organic contraction was about on par for the wider group so far, and the company saw a modest segment-level beat and a $0.03 operating line beat. On the other hand, Johnson Controls seemed to find more trouble (weaker performance) in HVAC than peers like Trane (TT) and Lennox (LII).

Revenue declined about 6% as reported and 5% in organic terms. Global Products declined more than 8%, with double-digit declines in HVAC equipment and stable building management revenues. Service, underpinned by the Fire and Security operations, held up substantially better, with modest (2%) growth in both North America and Europe, while installation was modestly weaker. As I said, relative to Trane and Lennox, Johnson Controls had a weaker performance in commercial and residential HVAC, but I believe the company’s geographic mix can explain that at least partially.

Gross margin improved about 120bp, helped by mix, and operating margin was steady (operating income down 6%). Segment-level profit declined 8% (margin down 20bp), with a 15% drop in Global Products (margin down 80bp) driving the weakness.

Field orders were healthy (up 7%) and backlog improved 4%, but management did note a sharp downturn in April, with orders declining at a high teens to 20% rate.

A Certain Downturn With An Uncertain Recovery

There’s no question at this point that the next quarter is going to bad, and quite likely the next one after that too. The bigger question is what the recoveries in Johnson’s core markets will look like, and there’s ample uncertainty there.

I believe new-build non-residential construction is going to see a double-digit multiyear downturn. Some of that is “digestion” from the above-average run we’ve seen in recent years, and I don’t think the long-term growth opportunity has changed all that much. I just think that between economic uncertainty, liquidity concerns, and so on, the funnel will dry up over the next 12-18 months, leading to a two or three-year downturn.

It’s not quite that simple, though, when it comes to the impacts on Johnson Controls. For starters, about a quarter of the company’s revenue comes from long-term contracted service agreements in fire and security, and those tend to be durable (particularly fire). For as much as investors prize the recurring revenue at Roper (ROP) and the growing recurring revenue mix at Fortive (FTV), that may be an underappreciated positive with Johnson Controls.

I also see positive counter-trends benefiting Johnson Controls. Building automation was already a positive driver for companies like JCI, Honeywell (HON), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and I think Covid-19 could be a catalyst for accelerated adoption of remote monitoring/control, touchless services (doors, etc.), and so on.

Likewise, as I’ve mentioned in reference to Trane and Lennox, I see energy efficiency as a major positive driver for new HVAC, controls, and automation. HVAC and refrigeration systems typically account for more than half of a commercial building’s energy consumption, and I believe there will be a concerted drive to reduce this footprint over time.

Turning back to what this all means for Johnson Controls, I think the underlying non-residential new-build market is in for an “extended L” recovery, but I think Johnson Controls may well see more of that “jacked up W” path; better than the underlying market and with growth, but with choppy results and no steady trend. I also see M&A opportunities, but that is a discussion for another day.

The Outlook

Management is targeting decremental margins in the low 20%’s for the second half of this fiscal year (the June and September quarters), and that would be a pretty respectable result; other industrials are likely to see decrementals in the 20%’s to 30%’s, but then they don’t have the boost from service contracts. Management is also launching a $400M-$450M cost reduction program, with about 20% of the cuts likely to be structural and longer-lasting.

Driving better long-term margins really remains high on the “must do” list for Johnson Controls. I believe at least some of the stock’s longer-term underperformance can be explained by its weaker margins, even though management did a decent job of driving synergies from the Tyco deal. Product mix is part of the problem, as JCI isn’t as strong in areas like controls and software as some of its peers (like Honeywell and Schneider), but that will take longer to fix.

I am valuing Johnson Controls with the assumption of 2% long-term annualized revenue growth, and if anything, that may well prove low – as one of the leaders in HVAC, building controls, and fire/security, and with a solid ex-US business, they should be able to do better than that. I’m also not using particularly heroic margin/FCF margin assumptions. I see room for improvement in operating margins, working capital management, and asset efficiency, but I want to see JCI track above my expectations before assuming more. As is, I expect JCI to stay below double-digit FCF margins through 2029, though with enough improvement to drive mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I use a lower EV/EBITDA multiple here than for many industrials to account for the lower margins and returns, but even in so doing, I believe Johnson Controls is undervalued. Likewise with my cash flow model; on balance, I think JCI shares are priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return. JCI’s relatively lower quality does argue for some discount to names like Honeywell and Trane, but I think today’s discount may be too wide. I don’t like buying “it’ll get better” stories without a strong plan in place, but I like the markets this company serves and I think a lot of the risks are already in the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.