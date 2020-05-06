Blue Apron: A Few Steps Into The Right Direction

I feel that growth in orders hit an inflection point, and this should translate into steady slow growth in orders.

It is too early to know if Blue Apron is on the path towards a stable positive EBITDA or not.

The same day that Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) reported its first-quarter earnings of 2020, it also filed a $75 million mixed securities shelf registration. Analysts responded to the company's diluting action with irritation or self-affirmation of how they predicted the company would have to raise funds in the future. Either way, Blue Apron's actions did not thrill many people.

There are hundreds of articles that go into detail about the same thing, which is the level of competition in the meal-kit industry. Everyone and their brother are selling meal-kits, and some of these people are hard hitters. Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Kroger (NYSE:KR) have a cheaper and more flexible meal-kit program. If this is true, it begs the question why does Blue Apron still have customers?

A couple of years ago, I invested in Blue Apron because of two main reasons. The average customer growth at the time was 20.5% quarterly, which seemed like another Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) story. Second, I enjoy cooking but sometimes do not have the time to plan out the meals for my family. The convenience of a meal-kit is perfect for someone like me who works a lot and still wants to cook a nice meal and avoid crowded restaurants.

After losing half of my investment, I sold my shares and quit following Blue Apron. But, for some reason, I could never get Blue Apron off my mind, and I know that it has nothing to do with the loss. 2017 was a good year for me, and I more than made up for that loss.

Why Does the Meal-Kit Industry Have Demand?

In the article "Time to cook is a luxury many families don't have," the authors talked about a study of 150 American families that were observed for 250 hours. This study brings to light several points that explain why I believe meal-kits have a demand.

Women care about their kids' health and deeply care about what their family is eating.

Women feel cultural pressure to be involved in their kids' lives while a majority of them work outside the home.

The only thing that I disagree with is that the study only involved women. I believe men feel this way too, which is why Jamie Oliver is not just preaching to the women when he talks about the importance of eating homecooked meals.

The idea is this, meal-kits have demand because we as a society know that homecooked meals are healthier for us and the meal-kits help us "hack" time. Societal pressure also affects our beliefs about the importance of homecooked meals. So, unless our society changes its views towards parents being involved with their kids' lives and fast food or packaged meals become a lot healthier, meal-kit demand will continue.

Blue Apron Serves a Very Niche Market

Since the meal-kit industry will have demand for the time being, so will Blue Apron. Not quite that easy. The number of parents who want to cook for their family and have predictable work schedules with minimal time conflicts between work and home is probably a small number (these are meal-kit industries' target customers). Even smaller is the group of people who are willing and able to pay ten dollars for an uncooked meal and buy a membership that locks them in for a fixed period (these are Blue Apron's target customers, in my opinion). According to Blue Apron's website, the cost per serving is about ten dollars. That is ten dollars for a meal that is not cooked and only partially prepared.

The average time to cook one of Blue Apron's meals is around thirty to forty minutes according to their online menu. Thirty to forty minutes is a lot of time for you to stay on your feet after a hard day at work. That is unless you are used to wasting time waiting to eat at a nice restaurant, or you feel that it is necessary to cook a meal for your family.

In my opinion, Blue Apron's market is even smaller than the already small meal-kit industry market. The customers that buy from Blue Apron are used to spending more than ten dollars for prepared food when they go out to eat.

The following information is from an article by Business Insider that analyzed what an average person spent on dining out in 2019.

Top 8 Most Expensive States According to Average Price HAWAII NEVADA NEW YORK ALASKA WASHINGTON MARYLAND FLORIDA CALIFORNIA 13.00 12.82 12.00 11.99 11.23 11.18 11.10 11.03

Eight states have an average menu price higher than eleven dollars, and only six states that are inside of Blue Apron coverage area (APRN doesn't deliver to Hawaii and Alaska). In my opinion, these are the six states that Blue Apron should be focused on, but maybe they are.

The company closed the Arlington facility in February, which left them with only Linden and Richmond facilities. In my opinion, the company has been planning to close the Arlington facility once they realized that there was not enough demand near the facility to justify its fixed costs. Below is a quote from APRN's 4Q18 results that makes me believe that closing the facility has been in the plans for some time, and it probably was not closed sooner because of the CEO changes.

Transferring substantial production volume from its Arlington, Texas facility to its Linden, New Jersey facility, driven by strong efficiency gains in Linden. Source: 4Q18 Report

The Linden and Richmond facilities are located near the six states with the highest average menu price, according to the BI article. These states, I believe, have the largest population of people willing to pay for a Blue Apron meal. I would like to think the locations of their facilities are based upon some strategy developed from a market study and not a put one on the east coast, one on the west, and let's put one in the middle for good measure strategy.

Three Things That Are Changing My Mind on Blue Apron

As you can see in the below graph, I believe an inflection point was hit around 4Q18 and 2Q19. I do not think that this reflection point is a result of the new CEO. I believe the change in the direction of the trend of growth in orders is a result of mid-level managers gaining experience. Also, I think APRN is finally listening to what the customer is saying and learning who their customer is.

Source: Data is from the company's quarterly filings that I compiled since their IPO

Excel created both trend lines, one is linear, and the other is polynomial (Order 2). I also used excel's forecast function to estimate the future polynomial trend. After doing that, I added in the 2Q20 estimate provide by the company. What this means is that the 2Q20 estimate does not affect the polynomial trend line.

My next point is that, in my opinion, 2015 and 2016 was a mirage created by financial professionals, so that the company could IPO with a good valuation. For two years, the company aggressively purchased customers through marketing and discounts. These customers were expensive to buy, and only 12% stuck around after a year.

Source: Data is from the company's quarterly filings that I compiled since their IPO

The above graph compares the average revenue per customer against the company's COGS and marketing expenses per customer. In the same graph, I used excel's trend function again, and it demonstrates that the company's COGS and Marketing Expenses Per Customer are trending downward. If this trend continues, investors should become more enthusiastic about the company.

Another point about COGS and operating expenses is that they should continue to decrease after the closure of the Arlington facility and improvements in their marketing strategy.

This action is also expected to create annual savings in our fixed costs of approximately $8 million while also resulting in a neutral to positive impact and allowing us to redirect financial resources to other parts of the business, including growth initiatives. Source: 4Q19 earnings call transcript The 30-second spot aired across TV and streaming video platforms to focus on channels that had previously proven effective for us.

Conclusion

Source: Blue Apron's 1Q20 Results and my estimates based upon past averages

I believe it is too early to confirm if Blue Apron has learned enough from its experiences to profit and grow in the meal-kit industry. Therefore, I am neutral on this stock. If their 2nd Quarter results are in line with my above estimates, which are congruent with their estimates, then I will cover this stock with a full valuation.

A quick look at Blue Apron's risk: the company has been burning through cash for several years, and many feel that bankruptcy is in their future. The stock probably has a high short interest ratio, which puts downward pressure on the stock. It is hard to model a company that switches CEOs almost every year and consequently alter the company's strategy.

