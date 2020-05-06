A Comparative Analysis Of Mexican Airport Operators: Why Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Is My Best Pick

ASUR is relatively richly priced in terms of valuation multiples as compared with peers. OMA seems the cheapest among the three.

OMA distinguishes itself with the consistent improvement of profitability, GAP excels in return on capital, while ASUR lags in profitability.

In a series of articles (see here, here, and here), I recently presented the investment cases for the Mexican airport operators, namely, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste or ASUR (ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico or GAP (PAC), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte or OMA (OMAB), citing their long-term monopolistic concession rights to operate, manage, and develop airports, which accord them with strong pricing power.

Thanks to the inherently superior economics, these airport operators are extremely profitable in good times and resilient in economic malaise. Only in crises, e.g., 9/11 in 2001, the H1N1 epidemic in 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic in 2019-2020, were they sold off. Since the business environment is welcoming, local air travel is still in a secular boom, and the management knows what it is doing, share price crash, as has just happened to these stocks, may actually be great entry opportunities. Investors should not let a good crisis go wasted.

There is, however, one topic I left undiscussed in the previous pieces, i.e., which one of this trio I would pick and why. So in this article, let's conduct a comparative analysis of these three companies. I will center on growth, profitability, and cost of capital, which ultimately determine the value of the business (see Chapter 7 here).

Growth

The revenue of airport operators is determined by:

[Revenue] = [Traffic] X {[Regulated revenue per pax] + [Commercial revenue per pax]}.

Revenue growth is dependent on the expansion of traffic and how fast the company raises revenue per passenger.

Traffic growth. Benefiting from the air travel boom in Mexico, these three airport operators experienced a rapid increase in passengers going through their airports. GAP led the group with a 7.00% CAGR in passengers, followed by ASUR (6.18%) and OMA (5.70%)(Table 1).

Table 1. A comparison of ASUR, OMA, and GAP in terms of traffic throughput. Source: Laurentian Research.

Going forward, traffic growth may be affected by the following among other factors:

Passenger mix. ASUR operates the airport at Cancun, the most popular tourist attraction in Mexico, so its passenger mix is dominated by international travelers. Because considerably more fees are charged on international than domestic travelers, ASUR has enjoyed a strong revenue generation capability relative to its peers.

International passengers amidst coronavirus pandemic. Tourists, on the other hand, tend to introduce strong seasonality and additional uncertainties that are associated with their home countries into ASUR's revenue generation. The U.S., Canada, and Europe, the main origins of international tourists, are hit harder than Mexico, causing ASUR to suffer a greater decline in traffic than GAP and OMA. The vast majority of the passengers going through the airports of GAP and particularly OMA are domestic travelers, thanks to which their total traffic is less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic (Table 2).

Table 2. March 2020 traffic data, as compared sequentially and year-over-year. Source: Laurentian Research.

The varying impact of coronavirus on Mexican states. It is noticeable that the states served by OMA-operated airports seem to be, collectively, less impacted by the public health crisis than those states covered by GAP and ASUR-operated airports. The state of Nuevo Leon, where OMA's flagship Monterrey airport is located, had 20 deaths reported as of May 3, 2020, as compared with 238 deaths in the state of Baja California where GAP's Tijuana airport is located or 118 deaths in the state of Quintana Roo where ASUR's flagship Cancun airport is situated (Fig. 1). Fig. 1. Coronavirus deaths in Mexico by the state as of May 3, 2020 (upper panel, source), as compared with the location of airports operated by ASUR (in blue), GAP (in red), and OMA (in green)(lower panel, source).

Post-coronavirus manufacturing reshoring? If Mexico is to benefit from the possible post-pandemic reshoring of U.S. manufacturing from China to North America and from the implementation of the USMCA trade agreement, I believe the Monterrey metropolitan will stand to gain a lot. Monterrey, also known as the "Sultan of the North", ranks some of the highest in industrial production in Mexico, thanks to its hosting numerous domestic and international businesses.

Pricing power. OMA leads ASUR and GAP in terms of aeronautical revenue per passenger, as a result of its rapid raising of aeronautical revenue per passenger. However, ASUR is the clear leader in non-aeronautical revenue per passenger, perhaps due to its greater percentage of international travelers in the passenger mix. ASUR has been able to increase non-aeronautical revenue per passenger faster than OMA and particularly GAP.

As a result, ASUR and OMA generate more or less the same amount of revenue from each passenger, both charging much more per passenger than GAP. OMA leads in the ability to raise per-passenger total revenue, followed by ASUR and GAP (Table 3).

Table 3. Per-passenger aeronautical, non-aeronautical, and total revenue and their growth rates for ASUR, OMA, and GAP. Source: Laurentian Research.

The maximum tariff an airport operator is allowed to charge per workload unit (i.e., one passenger or 100kg of cargo) is directly related to its capital spending on airport expansion and improvement, as defined in the Master Development Program (or MDP), which is negotiated between the company and the Mexican Ministry of Communication and Transportation every five years. The expansion of airport runways will increase the aircraft handling capacity, while the expansion of commercial space at the terminals is supposed to drive commercial the growth of revenue per passenger.

The current MDP cycle of ASUR. ASUR, currently in the 2019-2023 MDP cycle, is committed to spending MXN 12.96 billion in those five years, with an emphasis on terminal expansion (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. MDP investments committed by ASUR in 2019-2023. Source.

The MDP cycle of GAP. GAP, currently in the 2020-2024 MDP cycle, is committed to investing MXN 21.8 billion from 2020 to 2024, focusing on its busiest airports, with 44% of capital devoted to terminal expansion (Fig. 3). Commercial revenue growth is especially important for GAP because it is expected to compensate for the flat to decreasing maximum tariffs over the next five years (Table 4).

Fig. 3. MDP investments committed by GAP in 2020-2024. Source.

Table 4. The maximum tariffs at GAP-operated airports. Source.

The MDP cycle of OMA. OMA is yet to start the 2021-2025 MDP negotiation with the Ministry of Communication and Transportation. The company said it would probably maintain MXN 14-15 billion of CapEx (the MDP program inclusive) for the next 5 years.

The coronavirus pandemic reportedly interrupted construction projects at ASUR airports. GAP implied the MDP program in 2020 may be delayed following renegotiation with the Mexican government, given the coronavirus pandemic (see here). OMA allowed that the MDP program was currently suspended because construction was not considered to be an essential activity during coronavirus crisis, but it did not foresee MDP revisions or renegotiation with the authority.

Revenue growth. In the 15 years between 2004 and 2019, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, all three airport operators posted double-digit revenue growth.

ASUR, at a CAGR of 14.79%, was slightly ahead of OMA and GAP. But the growth situations for all three peers are not shabby, considering Mexican GDP expanded on average at 4.21% per year on US$ PPP terms during this time (Table 5).

Table 5. Growth measures for ASUR, OMA, and GAP. Note it's 2006-2019 for GAP with regard to FCF. Source: Laurentian Research.

Profitability

Enhanced transfer of growth rates. I found it helpful to pay special attention to the changing growth rates down the lines on the income statement. By observing how a company converts revenue expansion, via increase in gross profit and operating income, to growth in net income and EPS, much can be learned about how efficiently the management runs the operations.

ASUR gained little when it converted the 14.79% revenue growth into a 15.21% EPS growth and 14.58% FCF growth. The management seems to face difficulty in controlling the cost of goods sold (or COGS), which consists mainly of labor, maintenance, utilities, and safety, security and insurance costs, as seen in the erosion of gross profit growth versus revenue growth.

OMA converted a 13.44% revenue growth into 17.18% EPS growth and 17.64% FCF growth.

GAP converted a 12.79% revenue growth into an 18.71% EPS growth and 15.52% FCF growth.

It is important to note the net income growth and EPS growth are nearly identical for each of these three companies. That suggests they did not resort to equity capital raises to finance their operations, perhaps because they are bona fide cash cows.

Dupont analysis. ASUR started out in 2004 netting 30.70%, allowed the net margin to soften to 18.80% by 2007, improved it to the 40s in percentage, and then saw it decrease again, falling behind OMA and GAP by 2019. In contrast, GAP managed to improve the net margin from <20% to the 40s in percentage and keep it around there. OMA did even better; it was able to improve the net margin consistently from the 20s in percentage to near 40% (Table 6).

Table 6. Dupont analyses of ASUR (top), OMA (middle), and GAP (bottom). Source: Laurentian Research.

All three companies were able to turn over assets at an increasingly faster pace from 2004 to 2019, because they, after all, grew revenue faster than investing in airport expansion and maintenance. During this time, GAP tripled its asset turnover, OMA doubled it, while ASUR increased it by 81%.

ASUR levered up considerably since 2017 due to the acquisition of Airplan in Colombia, while GAP raised debt to fund the Jamaican acquisitions. OMA raised the leverage to 1.79X by 2015 and has been trying to bring down the leverage since then. As of end-2019, OMA led the pack with the lowest leverage at 1.48X, followed by ASUR at 1.85X and GAP at 2.12X.

Integrating net margin, asset turnover, and leverage, all three companies managed to achieve acceptable ROEs in the last few years, but at 17.40%, ASUR lags behind OMA and GAP, both at over 27%. I particularly like OMA's track record of ROE for its consistent improvement and for it keeping the momentum of improvement even during deleveraging in the last three years.

Profitability. All three companies posted higher ROIC than their respective WACC, indicating Mexican airport operation commands competitive advantage. GAP returns the highest ROIC among the trio, a record the management fought hard for in face of the local governments and regulators (see here). With regard to dividends, both ASUR and OMA yield >5% while keeping the payout at manageable levels; GAP may have been a bit aggressive in the dividend distribution (Table 7).

Table 7. Rates of return of ASUR, OMA, and GAP. Source: Laurentian Research.

Cost of capital. As of recently, GAP features the lowest WACC among the three, mainly thanks to its heavier indebtedness and moderate beta (0.61) - recall the cost of debt is lower than the cost of equity. ASR has lower leverage offset by a low beta (0.55) and, accordingly, slightly higher WACC. OMA's relatively high WACC may have something to do with its low leverage and relatively high beta (0.81).

The cost of capital may also be partly related to the geographical diversification of an operator's portfolio of airports. GAP-operated airports are most diversified in Mexico, ASUR expanded to Puerto Rico and Colombia, while OMA only operates in northern and central Mexico (Fig. 1).

Valuation

These three companies used to capture a P/E multiple around or north of 30 and an EV/EBITDA around 20. The coronavirus pandemic-caused sell-off has helped reduce their valuation multiples to the neighborhood of decade lows.

As compared with OMA and GAP, ASUR is relatively richly valued, which is puzzling especially considering its traffic has been more severely impacted by the public health crisis. Both GAP and OMA seem to be a better value (Table 8).

Table 8. Relative valuation multiples of ASUR, OMA, and GAP, as of April 17, 2020. Source.

The management

OMA has been controlled by ICA Tenedora, S.A. de C.V. of the Quintana Kawage family from the outset. The family has run into financial problems in its construction business but it seems to have managed OMA excellently, judging from the consistently improving financial performance over the last 15 years (see here).

At GAP, Laura Diez Barroso Azcárraga appears to have handled the AMP partners gently, with AENA Desarrollo Internacional S.A., the French company with airport management experience, still keeping 1/3 of stake. However, its expansion into Jamaica seems to have returned mixed results (see here).

At ASUR, Fernando Chico Pardo and Grupo ADO took control, after having bought out ITA partners, including Copenhagen Airports A/S (see here). I would rank ASUR management as lagging behind that of OMA and GAP.

Investor takeaways

Each of the three airport operators is a wide-moat business, with its competitive advantage protected by a long-duration, government-sanctioned monopoly. Their superior profitability over the cost of capital and track record of profitable growth is extremely impressive.

The three stocks dropped by approximately 50% due to the lockdown implemented in Mexico and abroad, creating an entry opportunity for discerning investors (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Stock chart of ASR, OMAB, and PAC. Source.

If I have to pick one out of the three, I will probably go with OMA for its flagship airport in Monterrey metropolitan which may serve as the preferred destination of post-pandemic reshoring, its track record in raising service prices, its ability to convert revenue expansion into faster EPS and FCF growth, its relatively cheap valuation, and its able management. However, I must say neither GAP nor ASR is a bad pick. Either one of the three stocks may perform well in the anticipated recovery of air travel in Mexico although I believe OMA may have an edge.

If you like the article above, you should follow Laurentian Research to get real-time email alerts to his future articles. For a limited time, Laurentian Research offers his real-time followers a special discount for subscribing to The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked Marketplace service that covers the natural resource sector as well as wide-moat businesses. Send a DM to Laurentian Research today to secure that special deal before it is gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB,PAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.