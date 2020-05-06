The TJX Companies: Waiting For A Dip

We believe a fair multiple to pay for TJX is within a range of 1.2-1.4 on an EV/Sales basis.

We like off-price retailers. They seemed to be immune from online and e-commerce competition. They target a different kind of shopper, one interested in going "bargain hunting". That could explain the resiliency of their business model, which has resulted in more stores opening in times during which most retailers have been closing stores.

The TJX Companies (TJX) is the biggest off-price retailer in the U.S. We like the business but believe at a recent price of $47, shares are overvalued. We estimate TJX's intrinsic value to be between $33.8 at the low-end and $40.3. If the impact of COVID-19 is worse than expected, we might get the chance to acquire shares at a better price. For the moment, we remain neutral.

Quick Overview

TJX is one of the three main off-price retailers in the U.S. The other two include Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington (BURL). They also operate stores in Canada, Europe (with the majority in the U.K and Germany), and Australia.

TJX operates under several brand names. For example, in the U.S, TJX runs stores under the Marshalls, T.J Maxx, HomeGoods, and HomeSense brand names. Looking at store count, Marshalls, which competes directly with Ross Stores, has a slightly less footprint than its rival, with 1,130 stores in the U.S, compared to 1,480 for Ross Stores. However, if we include TJX's total stores, they outnumbered their rivals by a wide margin with 4,529 stores globally, making them the biggest off-price retailer. By market cap, TJX is double the size of Ross and 5 times bigger than Burlington.

The big picture

If we put aside for a moment the impact of COVID-19 to the retail industry, growth at TJX has been healthy. Looking at the trends within the income statement, we can observe a company with good cost discipline. Being an off-price retailer, having a tight control on COGS and avoiding inventory markdowns is key to profitability. Here we see that TJX is achieving that goal. The overall picture shows a company growing the top-line at high rates and, more importantly, growing gross profit and operating income faster than sales, thus enjoying the benefits of operating leverage.

For the last three years, the company has encountered a speed bump which can be noticed through a common size analysis:

For the first half of the decade, operating income growth outpaced revenue growth by a healthy spread. However, that trend changed starting in 2015. During that year, operating income was for the first time outpaced by growth in revenues by a 300 basis points spread. The explanation can be found in an increase in G&A expenses. Since 2015, G&A has been in an upward trend, putting pressure on operating margins. From a high of 12.4% in 2014, operating income margins now stand at 10.6%. We believe TJX might have trouble reaching mid-double digit margins in the future. Since 2015, the company has attributed the increase in G&A to wage increases:

Source: 2015, 2019 10-K

This has changed their business fundamentals a bit. Increasing wages to workers means an increase in costs that cannot be offset entirely by price increases from merchandise sales. The business model relies on offering products at 20% to 60% below full-price retailers. The intense competition also doesn't give the company room to increase prices. To offset increasing costs, the company needs to rely on volume growth at existing stores and by opening new stores. Increasing their retail footprint adds other costs, however, such as advertising and, possibly, above-average rent expense if they cannot find adequate rates. For these reasons, we believe operating margins of 10% or high single digits might become the new norm for TJX.

Store growth: the growth driver

In times during which brick and mortar retailers are struggling due to increase e-commerce competition, and closing stores, TJX has shown no signs of struggling in the brick and mortar world:

An increasing store count in times of e-commerce taking over the retail industry shows a different kind of customer shopping at TJX. Customers like going to their stores in search of bargains. This is what makes this kind of business work. TJX does have an e-commerce website but accounts for only 2% of total sales. Ross Stores does not operate any kind of e-commerce. It seems e-commerce is not part of its business model.

TJX has opened new stores at a 10-year CAGR of 5.7%. With a total of 4,529 stores, the company believes they still have room for more store openings:

With a projected store growth potential of 6,100 stores, that means management still sees high probabilities of increasing their footprint by another 35%. If we assume they continue opening new stores at a 5.7% rate, then it would only take them 5.5 years to accomplish their mission. It is an aggressive goal. It is very probable too. However, the question we have is: will the market absorb that number of new stores? That does not take into consideration what competitors like Ross or Burlington have in plan. Most likely they will also have an aggressive store opening projection.

The bulk of new store openings is within their HomeGoods brand. HomeGoods has seen an acceleration of store openings since 2016. On average, the company has opened 33 HomeGoods stores per year. That number increased by 53, 92, 94, and 76 in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively. HomeGoods is a good business but not as good as a T.J Maxx and Marshall store:

HomeGoods is a lower operating margin business than TJX and Marshalls. It also adds evidence to our belief that operating margins for the consolidated operations are going to stay in the high-single digits to 10-11% range.

Their store growth projections also show a 50% increase in international store growth. That segment also has lower operating margins:

Their international segment is still a small percentage of total revenues at just 7%. The lower margins can be due to a lack of economies of scale. For example, it costs more to advertise 726 stores than 2403 stores, as fixed costs are spread within fewer units. Also, there are currency risks and logistical challenges that could affect margins.

Valuation

From a comparable analysis valuation, TJX is trading below their peer group average. With so much volatility in the markets, an EV/Sales valuation multiple brings more stability to the numbers. With that said, we believe valuing TJX at a sales multiple of 2.5, in-line with peers, is too optimistic. Based on their historical multiples, TJX has only reached a high of 2x sales just before the market crashed in mid-March:

We believe a fair multiple to pay for TJX is within a range of 1.2-1.4 on an EV/Sales basis. Analysts are expecting revenues to fall to $34.2B in 2021 or 18%. Using our estimated sales multiples, we estimate TJX's intrinsic value of $33.86 at the low-end of our valuation range, to $40.63 at the high end.

We based our valuation multiples on the following parameters: We estimate normalized EBITDA margins for TJX are going to be lower in the future, stabilizing in the low double-digit range. We see 12% EBITDA margins as sustainable, which translates into 10% operating margins. TJX has been aggressive in expanding its store footprint. However, with the effects of COVID-19, management has guided to lower capital expenditures and store growth. On average, TJX has spent 20% of its CAPEX on store maintenance. We see that number as a good proxy for capital reinvestment necessary to keep stores operating profitably. With a return on tangible capital of 20%, TJX can grow intrinsically at a 4% rate. That number is below what they have achieved in the past. High growth rates were the consequence of rapid store growth. However, if management's projections of store growth are an indication of market saturation, then TJX does not currently have many years left for expanding their footprint. A 4% growth rate for a mature business seems adequate.

With shares trading at a recent price of $47, we see TJX as overvalued.

Takeaway

Off-price retailers are good businesses. They have also shown amazing resiliency to online pressures and arguably, the only sector within the retail industry, that has expanded their presence via brick-and-mortar stores.

We would like to own shares in TJX. We see a business that can be around for a few more decades. However, their shares are trading at prices higher than we would like to pay for the business.

With states slowly allowing businesses to open, it's going to be interesting to hear management comments about the impact of COVID-19 for the rest of the year. They should have more clarity about the health of the market by Q3.

With results worse than what the consensus view is currently pricing in, we might get our chance to buy shares at a lower price point. Therefore, we are waiting on the sidelines.

