Get Signet Jewelers At A Bargain And Get Paid While You Do

Even if Signet gets put to you, you are getting it at an incredible bargain price.

Naked puts allow you to generate income from the stock.

Selling naked put options can be a good way to generate income, but you must be smart about it.

Even in a bull market, choose value stocks. If put to you, you own a stock below intrinsic value.

This volatile market has created a lot of value and a lot of volatility, creating a prime set-up for the careful trader.

We take a very specific approach to selling naked puts, however. Even in bull markets, one does not want to sell naked puts against any old stock just because the premium is juicy.

That can lead to catastrophe, because high premiums correlate to high volatility, and high volatility stocks are usually that way for a reason. That is, they carry more risk than others.

Generating income from selling naked puts requires careful screening for the right stocks to sell naked puts against.

For us, that means value stocks - stocks that are already trading at what we consider to be below intrinsic value.

That way, should the stock in question get put to us, we are happy to own it.

The market crash has created deep value in a lot of stocks. Some of these will recover quickly, others will take longer, and as long as you are patient you can get these stocks at a value price and sell naked puts to get them even cheaper.

Thesis

Jewelry can be a tricky business. It has three variables to consider.

The first is an element that is constantly in the sector's favor. People always desire jewelry, especially women. Thanks the greatest marketing campaign of all-time led by DeBeers ("A Diamond is Forever"), diamonds are now considered a virtual requirement any time anyone gets married in just about every culture around the world.

So while there is a certain base level theoretical demand that always exists, the second element is that the economy does play a role in whether that demand is fulfilled. We are now in a period, because of COVID-19, where that demand will not be acted upon as it is in boom times.

The third element is that there are three tiers of jewelry providers. There are high-end jewelry companies like Tiffany, which was recently acquired. There's the middle-market, which is where Signet operates. Then there is the discount business.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) owns about 7% market share which makes it the leader in a highly fragmented market (see P.12 of its 10-K) and has a massive portfolio of familiar names which include Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales, Gordon's, and People's among about 30 others.

These brands are sold across a footprint of 2,653 stores and 555 kiosks in the US, UK, and Canada. 51% of sales are from the bridal category, demonstrating just how important diamonds are to tradition. Almost half of sales are also customer-financed, demonstrating how much people are willing to do into debt to purchase those diamonds.

It is the marketing of "A Diamond is Forever" that has survived the test of time, and of recession. It remains the greatest marketing program in history.

Signet had been aggressively paying down debt, cutting it by more than 50% since 2016 to $516 million. It drew down $900 million from its revolver to maintain its strong financial position, giving it a cash hoard of $1.2 billion.

It closed all of its North American stores, furloughed most of its workers (saving $90 million a month), suspended its common dividend, and even drawing down its revolver will not cost more than $25 million per year.

SIG stock was sold off from $28 per share all the way down to $5.60 at its nadir - just about 80%. It has since recovered to $9.24 as of Tuesday.

SIG stock trades at 6.5x TTM diluted EPS of $1.40, and we'll see that this qualifies it as a value stock.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does SIG stock qualify?

For our valuation methods, a value stock is one that meets the old Peter Lynch criteria of trading at less than a PEG ratio of 1 based on a 5-year annualized growth rate as determined by analysts.

Analysts project a 7% growth rate, giving SIG a present PEG ratio of 0.93. That's a value stock.

Mind you, that criteria alone may not always be sufficient. When a company has debt, we like to be certain it traditionally throws off strong free cash flow.

SIG stock not only does that, it does it very well. FCF in FY19 was $419 million - almost enough to pay off all of its debt at the time. This trend of $400+ million in FCF has existed since FY16.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for SIG in general.

Obviously, we don't know how the virus situation will impact sales or for how long. It's possible that Signet's financial position could be severely weakened if business remains soft or stores remain closed for an extended period.

Disruptions to supply chains could also cause revenue problems.

The shutdown may allow competitors to reposition.

While SIG owns 7% of the market as its leader and that means there's much more room to take market share, it also means there are many other competitors.

Page 19 of the 10-K points out that a third party, CarVal, normally purchases Signet's non-prime credit portfolio and that provides SIG with some cash flow. CarVal terminated that agreement on March 23. However, a second entity will continue to make purchases.

For credit portfolios that Signet maintains, if those portfolios default, Signet could lose significant revenue.

Signet depends on gold and diamond prices, and sourcing may become difficult if prices get too high.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with SIG stock at $9.24 as of Tuesday's close?

The June $8 puts are going for about $0.80 each. Earning more than 10% in about 5 weeks is a generous premium, as it is usually not even close to that amount.

If put to you, you will be buying SIG stock at the equivalent of $7.20 per share, which is about a 22%% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the October $8 puts are going for about $1.75. If put to you, you will be buying SIG stock at the equivalent of $6.25 per share, a discount of more than 32% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January's $7 puts sell of about $1.70 per share. You would earn 25% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your SIG stock bet all the way down to $5.30 per share - near its recent panic low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.