Still Too Early To Get A Slice Of BRF SA

BRF SA's next quarter results will help me decide if they will perform according to my base-case or my best-case scenario.

I currently believe that BRF SA is trading near fair value, which, according to my model, is R$ 20.22 or $ 3.66.

In my opinion, it is still too early to invest in BRFS as we do not know if the company's strategy is firmly in place.

Before we dive deep into to details of BRF SA (BRFS), I need to cover some differences between my analysis and how the company presents itself. One of the significant differences in the terminology used by them and not by me is Adjusted EBITDA. The company's Adjusted EBITDA has more accounting lines in it than its financial statement does. I can live with an adjustment, or maybe, just maybe two but more than that, and my OCD begins to flare up. I calculate my working capital differently than they do because I include items that I know are working capital items.

The company's strategy is to return to profitability by focusing on its gross margin. BRFS is also putting systems in place to prevent any unethical business practices (page 28) like the ones discovered by the Brazilian Federal Police during Operation Weak Flesh and Operation Trickery. The results of these systems, after inspectors verify them, should help reopen foreign markets that were initially closed due to these scandals.

My Thesis

Even though the world is going through a recession caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, at the end of the day, people must eat. In Brazil, probably the same as the rest of the world, people are eating out less and eating at home even more. Google Trends show an increase in google searches of the word receitas (recipes in English), as seen in the below chart.

The chart demonstrates that people are searching for new recipes to cook, and we can assume that they are buying food to cook these new found recipes. Almost 90% of BRF SA's domestic market sales are derived from large and small retailers who are experiencing an increase in sales due to the Stay-At-Home orders in Brazil. Corn prices, the major cost factor in poultry, have declined by over 20% since February and is estimate to fall even more in the next twelve months according to trading economics.

The bottom line is that BRF SA is well-positioned to use the current economic environment to reestablish itself after the many years of poor performance and scandals.

BRF SA Specific Risks

As I mentioned earlier, the company is implementing systems to help prevent unethical conduct, and they are doing this because they have been involved in several political scandals that involved corruption and bribery. It is hard to know for sure if these controls will produce the desired result.

The company also suffers from politics between countries. A disagreement between Brazil and another country could cause this other country to block imports from Brazil.

Lastly, Brazilian health officials could close down plants due to health violations. During the pandemic, this could mean that a plant could be temporarily closed if workers are considered to be in harm's way.

Company Sales

In an article that I wrote the other day, I disclosed in great detail the reasons I believe that BRF SA will have outstanding sales this year. Just a quick overview of these reasons.

The domestic market is responsible for a little over half of the company's sales and demand in Brazil is growing as more people are cooking at home. This statement was verified by the fact that BRFS hired 2,000 people in Brazil to keep up with demand. Also, supermarkets presented in February and March, year over year sales growth.

There is a possibility that domestic growth does not occur as fast as my estimates. The company could be forced to close down two plants in south Brazil, according to Reuters. The state government of Rio Grande do Sul filed a lawsuit to close two BRF SA plants in its state temporarily. According to the article, the closure would be for at least 15 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus between factory workers. If the company has to close these plants and is unable to shift production, it might be unable to keep up with demand.

The international market is also presenting a demand for BRF SA's products. China gave BRFS's Dourados poultry plant the ok to resume exports to China, which allows 14 of BRFS's plants the ability to export to China. If Brazil's domestic market is experiencing an increase in demand, it is logical to believe the same is happening around the world. If demand increases, countries that are unable to attend the demand will have to increase imports.

BRFS's international market will also show an increase in sales due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, though I firmly believe that volume will also increase.

Gross Margin

Input costs like corn and wheat, which directly affect BRF SA's gross margin, are both down for the year, as seen in the below charts.

Source: Trading Economics Corn

Source: Trading Economics Wheat

Along with decreasing input costs, the company will also increase its gross margin through the execution of its operational strategy. According to the company's 2019 Management report, the company is working on increasing operational efficiencies by improving technology and by incentivizing between plant competitions. The company is also developing its logistic operations and its distribution centers.

Operational Expenses

The company has not mentioned any plans to decrease Sales and General Administrative expenses. On the contrary, they have indicated plans for hiring more experienced professionals to help them with their goal of reducing gross margin. The company has a program called "Doutores no Agro" (Ph.D. professionals in Agribusiness), which hopes to attract high-potential professionals.

According to their 2019 management report, the company is conducting digital labs to gather marketing information on their brands. More proof that they are planning to at least maintain expenses at their current levels.

Other Operational Expenses

Other operational expenses are a problematic line to estimate because of their nature. One year it can be positive and the next year negative. I do know that this year, the company will be paying $40 million as a fine to American investors.

Net Interest Expenses

Even though BRFS increased its short term debt in response to the coronavirus pandemic, their net interest expenses should not change much due to low-interest rates.

In Conclusion

According to my model, the target price for BRF SA is R$ 20.22 or $3.66. Since BRFS is trading around $ 3.20, it is trading near fair value. During 2019, the company focused on improving its gross margin and was successful, as seen in my valuation. Even though they were successful in 2019, it is hard to know if their success was due to the improvements that the company made or if it was luck. I believe the company is finally on the right track. Their first-quarter results will be published next week, and I will analyze it with great scrutiny to confirm if they are on track. I will continue to monitor the situation of BRF SA to aid investors in their pursuit of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.