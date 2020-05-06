National Oilwell Varco Charts Aggressive Cost Reduction Targets, But Challenges Galore

NOV’s Weaknesses Are Still Active

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) will face stern challenges in the U.S. as well as in the international markets as the energy crisis deepens around the world during the ongoing pandemic. A lack of demand for pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing will deplete the company’s top line and operating margin in the short-term. Because NOV has a wide array of products and services, it will find some pockets of growth, such as the drill bit business in the short-term, or the joint venture with Saudi Aramco for rig manufacturing in the medium-term.

The company, however, has emboldened its response by aggressively enhancing its cost reduction targets for the rest of 2020. It will also reduce the capex budget to improve free cash flow. However, its cash flow from operations will still be an issue in 2020 because the company has some weaknesses in its working capital management. I think it is unlikely that the returns from the stock will be attractive in the near-term. However, we can expect the full benefits of the restructuring process to reflect on its financial results in 2020, at which point the returns can make a comeback.

Industry Indicators Weaken

During Q1 2020 (Jan-20 to Mar-20), the crude oil price tanked (66.5% down) on fear of lower trade following the outbreak of coronavirus. Since then, it has shown more resilience, while the U.S. rig count fall has been more dramatic (44% down since the start of April). The drilled wells and drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) held steady during Q1, suggesting most of the decline took place in new and exploratory wells in the current downturn. The drilling activity slowdown in North America and excess supply of servicing equipment have caused significant pressure on the downhole tools and rig site services.

Why Was The Cost Restructuring Necessary?

Let us first discuss the current energy market scenario under COVID-19. Excess supply and limited demand have resulted in acute storage capacity constraints. As a result, the pipelines and transportation companies have started refusing to the producers, thereby forcing production shut-ins. As new wells become the first victim of the shut-ins, the rig and well servicing activity are plummeting in the U.S. The international market had kept it relatively steady until March, before giving in to the low crude oil price and capex cut, yielding 14% lower rig count in April compared to the previous month.

NOV, which runs geographically diversified operations spanning across a range of product and service portfolio in the energy services business. You can read more about NOV’s strategies and operations in my previous article here. Of late, however, it has concentrated on restructuring its operations and optimize capital allocation to the highest return opportunities. Towards that, it exited business lines. It has also refrained from making large-ticket acquisitions. The company has been right-sizing its operations and closed 483 facilities from 2015 to 2019. It can divest some of the established product lines during this process if returns fell below the threshold limit.

The other aspect of its current strategy is to reduce costs. It had already completed a round of cost restructuring in 2019 when it initiated a second slew of measures that would translate into an annualized cost savings of $230 million. As a result, it was able to increase its year-over-year EBITDA margin despite a fall in revenues in Q1 2020. On top of that, it reduced its FY2020 expected capex by 25%. The significant change in its target has come from increasing the cost savings goal to $625 million from $230 million earlier, which would boost operating profit by 170%. In achieving this, the company will execute on many longer-lead-time initiatives during the last nine months of FY2020.

Products And Services That Will Move The Needle

In North America, NOV’s management is bracing for a protracted downturn in the oilfield services market. Some of the company’s offerings will better suit the condition, while some can wither away during this recession. In February 2019, NOV and Saudi Aramco formed a joint venture to develop an onshore rig and equipment manufacturing and aftermarket facility. It holds a contract to deliver 50 super-spec rigs to Saudi Arabia through the JV, the first of the lot is expected to be delivered in 2021. From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, NOV saw a 4% increase in orders for spare parts for rig equipment. As concerns regarding supply chain disruptions began to grow, customers preponed orders for critical spare parts. In the drill bit business, the company expects seasonal recoveries in tendering activities in some international markets. In this market, NOV’s ReedHycalog product can capture an additional market that can offset the sharp activity declines in the Western Hemisphere, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

In the Downhole Tools business, NOV’s order flow went up in Q1. The rise in orders followed a spurt in demand following a situation where drill pipe inventories became unsustainably low for the Q1 energy activity level. However, the situation has worsened rapidly in the past month post the pandemic, and the company expects its recent orders and the drill pipe from stacked rigs to meet the demand for worn-out pipe replacement when the rig count has been limited. So, the situation has worsened considerably compared to the beginning of the year. The company is reducing its footprint in the Downhole Tools business and has decided to shut manufacturing facilities in France and Dubai to regulate volume downwards. In the Tuboscope business in the Wellbore Technologies segment, the company expects a sharp fall in revenue once the existing backlog begins to reduce in mid-May.

In the Completion & Production Solutions, much of the Production and Flow Technologies business unit backlog relates to LNG projects. New bookings reduced in Q1 because many of the upstream companies have deferred many projects owing to the depressed price. However, the company expects at least some of the projects to materialize in 2021.

The Rig Technologies segment backlog decreased by 2.3% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.7x in Q1. In the Completion & Production Solutions segment, backlog declined even more sharply (8.5% down) sequentially. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.81x in Q1. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one typically indicates supply exceeding demand, which, in the current scenario, confirms the deterioration in the company’s outlook.

Wellbore Technologies: Drivers And Outlook

The adverse effect of seasonality in the international market and lower drilling activity in North America translated into 10% lower revenue in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Despite the rationalization in the cost structure, the adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment deteriorated to 15% in Q1 compared to 19% a quarter earlier.

Outlook: Post COV-19 attack, the economy, and the energy market have become fragile, and susceptible to sudden changes. The pricing pressure will likely offset the gains from cost savings, which will exert pressure on the margin. The company did not exude much confidence in its recent outlook. Nonetheless, in Q1 2020, the company’s management expects revenue for the segment to decline in the mid-20% range, while the margin can also drop in the upper 30% to lower 40% range.

Completion & Production Solutions: Drivers And Outlook

The company’s Q1 revenues in the Completion & Production Solutions (or CAPS) segment decreased by 16% compared to Q4, while the segment adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively steady (at 11%) in Q1. The revenue loss in Q1 was due to the North American completions activity crash, the adverse effect of seasonality, and the logistical disruptions.

Outlook: In its most recent outlook, the company has gone bearish on the segment outlook, which was a departure compared to the favorable outlook is expressed in the previous earnings call. It expects new FIDs will push into 2021, which will delay orders. The most significant change will be the deterioration in the international activity, which has started to melt under the constant pricing pressure. However, some of the pressures will be mitigated by an improved performance in the Intervention & Stimulation Equipment business unit and rationalization of product offerings to reduce costs. In Q2, the company expects revenues in this segment to drop by 8% to 12%, while the EBITDA margin can deplete in the mid- to upper 30% range.

Outlook For Rig Technologies

The Rig Technologies top-line faced the steepest challenge in Q1. Revenues decreased by 27% sequentially due to lower sales of capital equipment and a decrease in aftermarket revenues. The adjusted EBITDA margin also shrank considerably (from 15% to 10%) from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. Going forward, the company expects some respite from the dwindling business owing to the recurring nature of the aftermarket business, although continued low demand for new capital equipment will drag the performance. In Q2, the company expects the segment revenue to decline by 8% to 12% further compared to Q1.

Dividend

NOV pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 1.6% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Halliburton’s (HAL) and TechnipFMC’s (FTI) forward dividend yields are 7.2% and 6.5%, respectively.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In Q1 2020, NOV’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved, turning positive from a negative CFO recorded a year ago. Although revenues declined in the past year, the company’s CFO improved because inventories decreased significantly in Q1 2020.

Despite the rise in CFO, capex exceeded it, keeping the free cash flow (or FCF) negative in Q1 2020. In FY2020, the company plans to reduce capex budget further by 25%. As a result, it expects to generate positive free cash flow the remainder of the year. However, the CFO generation may also come under pressure as the management expects working capital metrics to deteriorate due to an increasing proportion of business from international markets.

NOV has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.36x) compared to peers. After a round of debt financing in 2019, it plans to accelerate the repayment of $400 million of debt in 2022. Its other debt maturities lie in 2029 and 2042. With $1.1 billion in cash, the company does not have short-term financial risks, which is an advantage compared to some of its leveraged peers. However, in the current environment, it might want to strengthen its free cash flow generation to avoid strain on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long-term.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 14 sell-side analysts rated NOV a “buy” in May (including “very bullish”), while 13 of them rated it a “hold.” Three of the analysts rated a “sell” or “very bearish.” The consensus target price is $13.2, which at the current price, yields ~7% returns. Read more about its rating in Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating.

What’s The Take On NOV?

The current backdrop does not present a rosy picture for NOV following the steep rig count fall in the international markets in March. As if the current pandemic-led weakness was not enough for a disastrous energy market in North America, the upstream capex pull out has started to happen in various international geographies as well. So, the lack of demand for pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing will continue to take its toll on the servicing companies. The company’s top line likely to deplete sharply in the short-term, as none of the company’s primary operating segments will improve performance in Q2. The weakness will spill over to the operating margin level as well and keep returns from the stock muted in the near-term.

The company, however, has emboldened its response by aggressively enhancing its cost reduction targets for the rest of 2020. Strategically, NOV has concentrated its efforts to grow operations that are more likely to generate higher returns, while it reduces capex budget to improve free cash flow. However, its working capital management may not prove to be adequately strong in the current circumstances. While the company has sufficient liquidity, it needs to improve cash flows to stay out of trouble when the energy market is in the doldrums. We can expect the full benefits of the restructuring process to reflect on its financial results in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.