Still Nothing To Delight Turkcell Investors
About: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Turkcell had another good operating quarter, with further growth in postpaid subscribers, fiber/pay TV subscribers, and data/digital service utilization.
Turkey remains a "basket case economy" in the eyes of many investors, undermining the currency and casting a shadow over Turkcell.
"Guilt by association" may be unfair, but it's real, and it significantly mitigates the substantial undervaluation I see today in Turkcell's share price.
When I last wrote about Turkcell (TKC) in late February, I wrote, “Turkcell still looks undervalued to me, but it also still looks like a potential value trap unless and until the situation