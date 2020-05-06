Earnings Analysis | Technology | Turkey

Still Nothing To Delight Turkcell Investors

About: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary

Turkcell had another good operating quarter, with further growth in postpaid subscribers, fiber/pay TV subscribers, and data/digital service utilization.

Turkey remains a "basket case economy" in the eyes of many investors, undermining the currency and casting a shadow over Turkcell.

"Guilt by association" may be unfair, but it's real, and it significantly mitigates the substantial undervaluation I see today in Turkcell's share price.

When I last wrote about Turkcell (TKC) in late February, I wrote, “Turkcell still looks undervalued to me, but it also still looks like a potential value trap unless and until the situation