Summary

Turkcell had another good operating quarter, with further growth in postpaid subscribers, fiber/pay TV subscribers, and data/digital service utilization.

Turkey remains a "basket case economy" in the eyes of many investors, undermining the currency and casting a shadow over Turkcell.

"Guilt by association" may be unfair, but it's real, and it significantly mitigates the substantial undervaluation I see today in Turkcell's share price.