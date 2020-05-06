Implied U.S. Oil Production Shows Material Drop And Looks To Be Headed For 10 Mb/D

We see a scenario where US oil production finishes the year between 10.5 and 11 mb/d, assuming a restart in completion activity in Q4.

Based on production guidance from companies and our on the ground knowledge of the upstream sector, US oil production is likely headed for 10 mb/d and below in May and June. Production shut-ins in May and June will dwarf April.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Our volume modified US oil production shows April average to be ~12 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Based on production guidance from companies and our on the ground knowledge of the upstream sector, US oil production is likely headed for 10 mb/d and below in May and June. Production shut-ins in May and June will dwarf April. Wellhead prices have started to recover, but basis differential averages across April were too high, making shut-ins the more viable options for producers in May.

Depending on the price recovery trajectory, we could see lower shut-ins in June. For the time being, we don't see a visible rebound in shut-in production unless WTI recovers back above $30/bbl and holds above that level.

By the end of this year, we expect a small recovery in US oil production. The current drop in production will force market participants to reprice oil prices by the end of Q3. We estimate that as supplies greatly underwhelm in the coming weeks, global inventories will start to top out and move lower throughout the summer months.

By Q4, WTI should recover back to $40 to $50, if not higher, and in this scenario, producers will start completing wells to offset some of the declines in production. We see a scenario where US oil production finishes the year between 10.5 and 11 mb/d, assuming a restart in completion activity in Q4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.