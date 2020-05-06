On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIVF) CEO Yehuda Holtzman on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCQX:OTIVF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ehud Helft - Managing Partner, GK Investor & Public Relations

Yehuda Holtzman - Chief Executive Officer

Assaf Cohen - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor & Public Relations. Mr. Helft, please go ahead.

Ehud Helft

Thank you, operator. Welcome to On Track Innovations first quarter 2020 conference call. I would like to also thank management for hosting this call. With us on the call today from OTI is Yehuda Holtzman, the company’s CEO; and Assaf Cohen, the company’s CFO.

Yehuda will use this forum to provide some of the recent key highlights and discuss the company strategy, while Assaf will review OTI’s financial performance for the first quarter of 2020.

And with that, I would now hand over the call to the company’s CEO, Mr. Yehuda Holtzman. Yehuda, go ahead, please.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you, Ehud. Welcome all and thank you for joining us today. I have been now with OTI for almost half a year. For that time, I’ve seen a company with significant potential First, the quality, professionalism and the enthusiasm of the employees are very high. And I believe we are capable of turning OTI into a growing and profitable business.

Second, OTI’s product are based on our unique technology and are technically superior to others in the market.

Finally, once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, I feel the market of cashless payment will grow significantly. I believe that our position at the forefront of this market means that we are well-positioned for long-term success.

In the past few months, I’ve been working with my management team on a new strategy to bring the company back to long-term growth and profitability and up to the next level. I want to first discuss our new marketing and sales strategy. I believe that maintaining an ongoing relationship with our customers and potential customers is critical in growing our sales to them.

We have restructured our sales and marketing team, with the general goal for top level managers to be physically located near our customers. The U.S. is an increasingly important focus market of ours, and we have put in place two key employees, a top level sales executive and another solution sales expert, replacing an employee we had before.

We are in the process of hiring a third person, who will be based in our Dallas office, all of them covering North America. In Europe, we recruited a key executive based in the UK, which will cover part of the Western European region. In addition, we have another executive covering Russia and CIS countries, a region of great focus for us. In Africa, we have established a presence in North Africa to cover the region beyond South Africa, where we already are strongly established with a local office.

Another element of our strategy is better servicing our customers, not just in presales, as I discussed, but also for all existing customers. We have a global service team based out of Israel, Poland, and Texas to ensure our existing customers are well serviced by OTI and will not hesitate to grow their business with us.

On the product side, we have chosen to make our product suites in modular and open garden solution that customers can pick and choose exactly what they need to meet their requirements. We are rebranding our product as a pre-certified solution, which means customers can invest in our products and solutions knowing that their time to market is minimal, since the vast majority of the certification process has already been completed.

Our solutions are already certified to be used with all the major credit card companies worldwide, including Visa, Mastercard and Amex, and we are adding additional partners all the time, having recently gained certification with a major Asian bank covering many millions of customers. All in all, our goal is to focus on strong revenue growth in our focus regions in the coming year, especially in North America, Western Europe, Russia and Japan.

Our first quarter results already show the initial fruits for us of our success with revenues growing 48% to $4.5 million. However, I feel these are only the early successes of our strategy, and we have a long way to go. This higher level of revenue enabled us to reduce our net loss by over half for the quarter and decreased our adjusted EBITDA loss to $0.5 million. Assaf will cover the financials shortly.

Taking a closer look at the activities of the quarter, as you all know, the coronavirus pandemic has a significant impact on everyone, including us. In terms of the work environment and logistics, OTI places the health and safety of its employees as a top priority. I note that OTI has taken steps to protect its workforce in Israel, United States, Poland, South Africa, and everywhere we operate.

By the end of February, we eliminated international travel by employees and took steps to implement social distances at all our facility globally. We provided the infrastructure and implemented work-from-home where possible, creating new environments that allowed our R&D and technical service to work remotely. We limited the office to only those workers whose physical presence was essential.

Furthermore, at our offices, we ensure ongoing cleaning and sanitization of public areas. At the same time, we have minimized face-to-face meetings and we are utilizing video conferencing as much as possible. This includes customers and remote support meeting, as well as business development meetings. We also shifted to virtual marketing activities.

Moving forward, we will see two type of impact on revenue from the pandemic. The first is the product delivery, where components procurement lead time is longer and a shortage in component occurs as the coronavirus shutdown period become extended.

The second time – the second type is on the business side. As we predicted since March, mass transit activity in Poland slowed down, and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future.

Despite the logistical working challenge, the pandemic has created for everyone, including us, our results demonstrated that we manage through all these challenges have been successful at maintaining business continuity. Yet, it is hard to predict what effect the changing environment will have in the immediate-term and in particularly on our second quarter results.

Looking out a little further, I feel not only we are very well positioned in our market space, but the current environment has generated strong interest. In the cashless payment market, hot cash or physical payment by cards are key vector for virus transmission between people and cashless payment solutions, where the only contact when we discuss cashless payment solution is between a consumer and his own credit card or phone.

This is already an existing solution to a major current problem. And not only is our solution one of the technically most advanced, our products are already pre-certified with all major credit cards, and we are adding the secondary providers consistently. This is very attractive as it significantly shortened time to installation for our customers. The certification step and many months process is already completed.

We therefore, see higher interest from a growing number of potential customers and partners, as they forecast that need for our product will grow. Yet, the execution to closing new deal remains slow due to the relative weak business environment.

Before moving on to the financials, I want to highlight that after the end of the quarter, we completed the second part of the fundraising we announced in December 2019 and raised an additional $1.2 million from existing investors, giving us additional working capital to support our growth strategy. I want to thank our investors for their vote of confidence in our potential and the long term belief in our company and its strategy.

In summary, I’m very pleased with the progress that OTI is making. I know that many of you are loyal investors, have been with OTI a very long time, and we did not meet your expectations and meet our potential.

While the short-term visibility is cloudy due to the ongoing epidemic, I do hope and believe we are back on the right path with the goal of growing revenues and ultimately returning to profitability and creating shareholder value.

Looking ahead, we aim to increase our engagement with investor community and today’s with new live questions-and-answer session is a first step in that direction.

I’d like to hand the call over to our CFO, Assaf Cohen, to provide the summary of the financial results. Assaf, please go ahead.

Assaf Cohen

Thank you, Yehuda. As usual, I’ll be – I will be covering some non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. We believe this provides a better understanding of our ongoing performance. Please see the earnings release on our website for further details about this non-GAAP metric, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to our comparable GAAP results.

Our revenues in the first quarter amounted to $4.5 million, 48% growth were compared to $3 million in the first quarter of last year and 18% ahead of those of the prior quarter in the amount of $3.8 million.

In terms of the breakdown from where revenues were derived in the first quarter of 2020, retail and mass transit ticketing revenues were $3.7 million, or 82% of total revenues and petroleum revenues were $0.8 million, or 18% of total revenues.

Looking at the geographic breakdown in the first quarter of 2020, the Americas accounted for $1.8 million, or 39%; Europe was $2 million, or 44%; Africa was $0.5 million, or 12%; and APAC was $0.2 million, or 5%.

Recurring revenues in the first quarter of the year were $1.1 million, or 24% of revenue versus $1.3 million, or 43% last year. The primary reason for the lower level of those recurring revenues compared to last year is, as Yehuda mentioned, due to the coronavirus and lower use of public transport.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 49%, compared to the 55% reported in the first quarter of last year. The reason for the variance in the gross margin was due to the product mix sold in the quarter.

In the first quarter, operating expenses were $3 million. This is compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of last year. Net loss in the quarter was $0.7 million. This is compared to $1.7 million in the net loss in the first quarter of last year.

Now turning to our non-GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 was a reduced loss of $0.5 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of last year.

Looking at our balance sheet. As of March 31, 2020, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.4 million, short and long-term loans were $2.6 million. I note that the past month, we have raised a further $1.2 million from existing investors.

And now, we will respond to your questions. Operator, please open the line for the Q&A session.

Operator

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you. So on behalf of OTI, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I look forward to speaking with you next quarter and updating you on our progress. Thank you.

Operator

