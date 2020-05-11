REITs And Rent Payments: What To Expect

A lot of REITs are missing rent payments right now due to the economic shutdown.

The coronavirus pandemic is set to cause one of the sharpest retractions in economic activity ever recorded. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley economists predict a 30% drop in the second quarter GDP and unemployment could soar past 25%. Many of you have been asking me:

"How will this unprecedented crisis affect rent payments?"

It's a difficult question to answer because (1) we have never been in this situation before, and (2) it greatly depends on one property type to another.

With that said, I have spent the past weeks calling REIT executives and other contacts I have in the private equity field to gain as much information as possible.

Before we dive into the various property sectors, there seems to be one main takeaway:

The missed rent payments are deferred into the future and remain owed to the landlord. They are not cancelled or forgiven. Therefore, most of the missed payments are expected to be collected by the end of the year 2020 or 2021 at the latest.

If correct, this is great news for REITs as many have been speculating that this unprecedented crisis could lead to rent dismissal due to certain clauses in leases. Based on the current information that we have, this does not appear to be the case.

Residential REITs:

Residential real estate is quite defensive because everybody needs a roof over their head and tenants don't want to ruin their credit by missing rent payments. In a regular recession, rents may go down a bit, but overall, the cash flow remains defensive.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, only 70% of tenants paid any of their rent in April's first week. This compares to 82% for April's week one year ago.

So there's a clear impact, but it's not very significant at this point. We suspect that the initial drop in collection rate was caused by (1) residents who were unsure whether the rent was still due, (2) residents who lost their jobs, (3) and residents who waited to first get their stimulus check before paying.

With good tenant communication about rent, the collection rate can be drastically improved. As an example, Independence Realty Trust (IRT) collected ~90% of its rents by April 9, which is fairly normal.

How will they collect the missed payments?

Sam Landy, CEO of UMH Properties (UMH), explains that they have collected over 90% of rents and that all missed rents are expected to be paid over the following four-month period in 25% increments.

Example: If you miss rent for April, you will pay May + 25%, June + 25%, etc… They expect to have collected all rents by the end of this year.

Finally, talking to some close contacts in the private equity field, they expect multifamily real estate to function as a safe haven during this crisis. Then in the aftermath, the demand for multifamily investments is expected to be greater than ever before due to 0% interest rates.

Note that we own three residential REIT investments at High Yield Landlord and they represent 16% of our overall portfolio. Over the coming weeks, we expect to bump that closer to 20%:

Net Lease REITs:

Net lease REITs own freestanding single tenant retail properties such as Walgreens Pharmacies (WBA), Dollar General (DG) stores, restaurants, and gyms. Generally, these are some of the most resilient properties during recessions because they earn steady rent checks from >10-year leases.

However, because the pandemic has forced many properties to close down, many rents have been missed.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) has provided some of the best data on rent collection:

16 of its top 20 tenants have paid rent.

They received rent deferral requests for 42% of rent.

They approve only 24% of these requests.

Clearly, the tenants are struggling and it's well reflected in the elevated requests for rent deferral. The most heavily-impacted are casual dining restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and other entertainment venues.

We expect ~30% of rents to be missed in the coming months for most net lease REITs. However, it's important to note that these rents are not lost, they are just delayed.

STORE Capital (STOR), another net lease REIT, confirms that rents remain due even if stores are closed. The language in their leases is clear. There's no clause for rent dismissal and it's the tenant's responsibility to take insurance against business interruption.

The REITs appear to be willing to work with tenants, but only allow late payments if they have no other options. They don't allow deferred payments by choice.

This is one of our favorite property sectors because while there will be missed rent payments in the near term, we expect most tenants to survive and pay rent at a later date. Rent coverage is 2-3x during regular times, and therefore, even if profitability decreases somewhat, we don't expect major lease renegotiations. Net lease REITs have very strong balance sheets, and therefore, they can weather the storm, and as we return back to normal, we expect a sharp recovery to former highs.

We hold a 23% exposure to net lease REITs and currently own four positions.

Mall REITs:

Malls are the most impacted by this recent crisis. Properties are closed, retailers are not making any money, and their liquidity is quickly running thin.

Many tenants already have publicly made it clear that they will defer rent payments in this environment. Some estimates indicate that as little as ~20% of tenants have paid their rent in full.

Yet, even here, this does not mean that the rent won't get paid. According to Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), rent remains due even despite store closures. It recently issued the following note to its tenants:

Landlord's obligation to pay its lenders, utility companies, insurance companies and the like, to ensure the safety and security of the building and maintain the appropriate level of operations, remains. The rental income that we receive from Tenants is essential in order to meet these obligations. All Tenants will be expected to meet their Lease obligations."

This may seem unfair at first, but really when you think about, it's how it should be.

Owning a mall is a lower risk, lower expected reward business.

Being a retailer is a higher risk, higher expect reward business.

When you are the landlord, you accept the lower reward because you have a lease in place that provides steady rent payments and protection during more difficult times like today.

Retailers, on the other hand, make great money during good years, but they also are more exposed to economic downturns. If you want to earn these higher rewards, you must also assume the higher risks. And this means that today, you must still pay your rent, even if you are temporarily losing money. You cannot just reap the rewards during good years and then transfer the losses to the landlord during the bad years. That would be unfair.

Now regardless of this, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Tesla (TSLA) and many others have publicly said that they won't pay rent. If they are running out of cash and fighting for survival, that's the right thing to do. But it does not get them off the hook. Payments will need to be made at a later date, unless the landlord decides otherwise.

So far, US REITs have not made concessions with their tenants. They are ready to exercise their contractual rights to pursue rent collection.

However, you should note that abroad, several foreign REITs have granted financial support to their tenants by means of rent cancellation. Some companies have granted 1-3 months of free rent. While this results in a direct hit, some landlords have argued that it's preferable to take some pain now to assure their tenant's survival, which will allow them to quickly recover in the aftermath of the crisis.

Mall REIT investors should expect significant unpaid rents in the near term, and it will be interesting to see whether landlords grant concessions or play hardball with tenants. We believe the higher quality mall REITs, such as Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property (SPG), are in a better position to exercise their rights because they own the best malls of the nation and have a longer list of replacement tenants in case of lease default.

We currently own two pure-play mall REITs at High Yield Landlord, representing 5.5% of our Core Portfolio.

Office REITs:

The performance of office properties will greatly depend on the property quality, lease length and the tenancy.

A landlord of skyscrapers in Manhattan that rents space to law and consulting firms on a long-term basis should do fairly well. These companies lease space in a trophy building not because they have to, but because it boosts their image. Moreover, even in case of vacancy, there's a long line of tenants who would gladly take space in a prestigious building. Rents may go down some, but the superior location and limited new supply are competitive advantages that will remain in place.

On the other hand, the owner of suburban low-rise office buildings with short leases will fare much worse. The biggest risk to a lower quality office building always is vacancy. It's difficult and expensive to release space. and therefore, these landlords have lower bargaining power with their current tenants.

Rent collection will greatly vary across the quality spectrum. We only own one REIT with office buildings, and fortunately, these properties are Class A trophy properties.

Industrial REITs:

Industrial real estate will fare better than office because of two reasons: They are more heavily exposed to e-commerce, which is booming right now, and secondly, you just cannot substitute a warehouse or distribution center with Zoom (ZM) conference calls.

However, this does not mean that industrial properties are immune to the crisis. In fact, they are famous for being quite cyclical. If we go into a deep recession, more tenants will default and/or not renew their leases due to poorer business prospects.

Just like office, the main determinant factors here are the lease length and the quality of the tenancy. We only own one industrial REIT and it has eight years remaining on its leases and 80% of its revenue comes from investment-grade tenants. Therefore, we do not expect significant rent collection issues.

Healthcare REITs:

Healthcare REITs are resilient to recessions, but not to pandemics. Senior housing and skilled nursing REITs are at risk of virus spread inside their facilities, which could kill residents and delay move ins. These properties already are operating on very tight margins, and therefore, they are quite risky in this environment. So far so good, rents are getting paid.

Hospitals and medical office buildings are somewhat better protected by long >10-year leases and higher rent coverage at 3-5x. However, they are not immune either. The operators of these properties are under severe financial stress due to delays in more lucrative surgeries as they must make space for coronavirus patients. Fortunately, they are getting the right financial support from governments to bridge the shortfall in cash flow.

Rent deferrals may or may not happen, but either way, we expect full payments now or later. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) recently updated investors that it had received 96% of its rents.

One of my private equity connections noted that some of their medical office tenants that do not provide essential medical applications, such as dental, specialty, and colonoscopies, are asking for concessions. The typical deal with them is a deferral of 6-12 months with the logic that a lot of these medical applications will not go away, but will then be booked in higher density at a later stage.

We currently own three healthcare REITs representing 15% of our Core Portfolio.

Other Specialty Property Sectors:

Finally, other specialty property sectors such as data centers, cell towers, prisons and storage are less affected. We do not expect widespread rent collection issues from these properties. We currently hold three specialty REITs in our Portfolio.

Bottom Line: Some Rents are Delayed, But Most Will Get Paid

In the end, this is mostly a temporary issue for companies with strong balance sheets and enough liquidity to weather the crisis.

Some companies will be more affected than others (example: EPR Properties (EPR)) but ultimately, even they are expected to collect most rents in the back end and return to normal as we put the crisis behind us.

You can expect to read a lot of negative headlines on missed rent payments as we enter the earnings season. It's important that you keep in mind that this is only a temporary issue and that missed payment does not mean that the rent is lost.

We believe that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy high-quality REITs at dirt cheap valuation due to the market's excessive short-term focus. In the coming years, we expect certain REITs to double or triple in value, and we are buying.

