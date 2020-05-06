The Month In Closed-End Funds: April 2020

Summary

For the first month in four, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 12.23% on a NAV basis for March (its strongest one-month return since April 30, 2009).

While for the fifth month in six, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+0.72%).

Only 14% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 16% of equity CEFs and 12% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+43.67%,March’s laggard) and Natural Resources CEFs (+24.17) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the CEF universe.

For the second month in a row, the municipal bond CEFs (-3.08%) macro-group posted returns in the red,with all nine classifications in the group, once again, posting losses for April.