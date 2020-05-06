+59% In 6 Weeks - The 'Crisis Composite' Strategy (Small Cap Value) Crushes The Market

To date, the Crisis Composite is outperforming the broader market and value indices.

With the COVID-19 crisis still playing out, we are able to test the Crisis Composite strategy “out of sample”.

This Crisis Composite strategy has outperformed the market in 6 of the last 8 crises since 1974.

In Part 1 of the Crisis Investing series, we looked at the historical performance of a US Small Cap value strategy during crises.

A few weeks ago I published the first article of a multi-part series on crisis investing. In that piece, we looked at the overall historical performance of the market and US small cap value in times of crisis. This was based on the Verdad Capital's paper entitled “Crisis Investing: How to Maximize Return During Markets Panics”. In the paper, Verdad explores 8 unique crises since 1974 and the performance of their Multifactor strategy during these crises. In my last piece, I presented a ranking system (developed in Portfolio123) inspired by the Verdad strategy, and compared some results between the overall Verdad results and the inspired ranking system.

The strategy is geared to US small value, and includes 10 different factors that have historically been predictive of alpha in 6 of the 8 last crises. The strategy is based on buying long the top 30 ranked stocks during the crisis, and holding for 1 year.

One of the key questions in the paper is how to quantify or define a crisis in real-time, and when during the crisis to start taking positions. As we discussed in the last article, Verdad uses the US High Yield spread of 6.5% as a crisis indicator (6.5% being one standard deviation about the historical average of 4%). Based on their research, the best time to invest historically during a crisis has been 3 months after the high yield spread reaches 6.5%.

In this latest COVID-19 crisis, the high yield spread reached 6.5% on 09 Mar 2020:

Source: FRED

The spread peaked at nearly 11% on 23 March, and has been slowly trending downward in the weeks since, but is still above the 6.5% value.

As noted above, the Verdad study assumed a holding period start of 3 months after the “high yield event”, which would be 09 Jun 2020. At time of writing, we are still 1 month away from this period.

How has Value fared during the crisis?

For my own interest, I wanted to test the theory that US small value excels in time of, or just after, crisis. On 20 March, I took simulated paper positions in the low EV/EBIT strategy to see how things would play out. This is a very deep value strategy, which has outperformed over long periods, but in my experience is highly sensitive to crises (for example, this strategy returned in excess of 50% following the oil crisis in 2015/2016).

In hindsight the timing ended up being ideal, as I chose to take paper positions on 20 March, while the S&P 500 bottomed on 23 March.

This “paper” portfolio includes the lowest 25 ranked EV/EBIT stocks in the stock universe (less than $1B market cap, but greater than $50M, utilities, financials and REITs removed).

The return in the last 6 weeks is shown below:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Not bad, 45% in 6 weeks compared to the 24% for the S&P500 (not an equivalent benchmark, but helpful in tracking the overall market performance). For reference, perhaps a closer benchmark would be the S&P 600 Small Cap Value (SMLPV). This index only achieved 22% over the period, just shy of the S&P 500’s 24%.

There is a higher proportion of energy companies in this list (which is not uncommon for this strategy):

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

With this outperformance, I decided to see how the Crisis Composite strategy has done over the same period.

Crisis Composite Performance

Strictly speaking, the ideal time to invest during a crisis historically (according to the Verdad research) has been 3 months after the high yield spread breaches 6.5%. As noted above, this would work out to roughly to 09 Jun. But out of interest, I checked the performance of the Crisis Composite if I took a position at the same time as I did for the low EV/EBIT strategy above.

Before we get to the results, here’s a quick recap on the Crisis Composite. This ranking system attempts to capture those factors most predictive of outperformance during, and after a crisis. The system does favour US small caps stocks. For a more detailed breakdown please refer to the first article in the series. The 10 factors factors include:

Asset Turnover – the higher the better

– the higher the better Positive Net Income – binary positive/negative

– binary positive/negative Low Volume – lower the better

– lower the better Value Composite: EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), lower the better, P/B, Price to Book, lower the better P/E, Price to Earnings, lower the better FCF (free cash flow) yield, higher the better

Positive cash flow – binary positive/negative

– binary positive/negative De-leveraging – more deleveraging, the better

– more deleveraging, the better Net debt/EV – higher the better (works well when deleveraging)

I’ve created a public ranking system for the Crisis Composite at Portfolio123, saved here. Feel free to check it out.

Similar to the EV/EBIT strategy, the testing universe consists of stocks with a minimum of $50M in market cap, to a maximum of $1B, financials, utilities and REITs removed.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Where the EV/EBIT only strategy managed 46% in the last 6 weeks, the Crisis composite has achieved just shy of 60%. Again for reference, the S&P500 returned 24% over the same period.

In terms of holdings, the Crisis Composite has selected a majority of stocks in the discretionary sector, whereas the low EV/EBIT strategy favoured energy names:

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Even if we remove the microcaps and set a minimum market cap of $250M (as a microcap investor myself I would not recommend this, however many inventors do shy away from them), we still achieve outperformance.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

And finally, as we've noted above, we are not technically at the "buy point" according to the Verdad study on the previous crises, so let's test for the timing. The plot below shows performance of the strategy on rolling 4 week periods, starting one week earlier (13 March) than our 20 Mar start date above.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

While the strategy started picking up steam for the 4 week period ending 19 Apr, things really start to pick up later. Our arbitrary (at the time) starting date of 20 March worked out well.

The only negative is that these are paper returns only, I did not invest!

The Holdings

For the period starting 20 March, here are the specific securities the strategy selected, and their respective returns to date (ranked highest return to lowest).

Ticker Return 20 Mar – 04 May Rank Sector OVV 135.05% 96.4 Energy PUMP 109.70% 96.8 Energy PATK 109.18% 98.8 Industrials MHO 108.01% 98.4 Consumer Discretionary EAT 107.50% 98.7 Consumer Discretionary SAH 101.57% 98.5 Consumer Discretionary CLS 94.52% 99.4 Information Technology TUP 93.51% 98.9 Consumer Discretionary MIK 91.98% 99.9 Consumer Discretionary GTX 81.47% 97.8 Consumer Discretionary DY 77.66% 99.5 Industrials CSTM 68.86% 97.7 Materials MCFT 65.28% 97.3 Consumer Discretionary GMS 59.95% 99.3 Industrials GCO 59.32% 97.2 Consumer Discretionary DK 55.29% 98.1 Energy CAL 45.25% 97.6 Consumer Discretionary SCSC 45.17% 99.2 Information Technology SWN 42.67% 96.5 Energy KOP 42.39% 98.2 Materials MBUU 40.05% 96.6 Consumer Discretionary GPI 32.88% 99.8 Consumer Discretionary ODP 25.90% 97 Consumer Discretionary AMWD 25.49% 97.1 Industrials CVGI 21.13% 97.9 Industrials HCC 11.92% 96.7 Materials TLRD 11.20% 97.5 Consumer Discretionary WNC 6.36% 99.6 Industrials TSE 0.95% 98.3 Materials RYI -1.48% 99 Materials

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Note that 6 of the 30 stocks have managed to return more than 100% in just 6 weeks. Only 1 stock (RYI) lost value.

Mean Reversion at Play?

Bear in mind that these are value stocks, and many of them performed very poorly (some extremely poorly) in the 52 weeks before taking the positions of 20 March.

Below is the list above, with 52 week performance of the stocks added, prior to 20 March 2020.

Ticker Return, 20 Mar – 04 May Rank Sector 52 wk price performance, prior to purchase OVV 135.05% 96.4 Energy -92.50% PUMP 109.70% 96.9 Energy -89.84% PATK 109.18% 98.8 Industrials -55.85% MHO 108.01% 98.7 Consumer Discretionary -53.38% EAT 107.50% 98.5 Consumer Discretionary -74.70% SAH 101.57% 98.6 Consumer Discretionary -14.73% CLS 94.52% 99.5 Information Technology -66.14% TUP 93.51% 98.9 Consumer Discretionary -92.99% MIK 91.98% 99.9 Consumer Discretionary -86.36% GTX 81.47% 97.7 Consumer Discretionary -80.03% DY 77.66% 99.4 Industrials -69.29% CSTM 68.86% 97.9 Materials -49.06% MCFT 65.28% 97.5 Consumer Discretionary -66.81% GMS 59.95% 99.3 Industrials -26.63% GCO 59.32% 97.2 Consumer Discretionary -70.85% DK 55.29% 98 Energy -67.92% CAL 45.25% 97.6 Consumer Discretionary -81.38% SCSC 45.17% 99.2 Information Technology -59.94% SWN 42.67% 96.6 Energy -50.96% KOP 42.39% 98.3 Materials -57.76% MBUU 40.05% 96.7 Consumer Discretionary -35.32% GPI 32.88% 99.8 Consumer Discretionary -30.15% ODP 25.90% 97 Consumer Discretionary -48.48% AMWD 25.49% 97.3 Industrials -39.98% CVGI 21.13% 98.1 Industrials -76.48% HCC 11.92% 96.8 Materials -55.27% TLRD 11.20% 97.4 Consumer Discretionary -84.30% WNC 6.36% 99.6 Industrials -39.44% TSE 0.95% 98.2 Materials -57.45% RYI -1.48% 99.1 Materials -50.69%

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

The average 52 week return of the holdings prior to 20 Mar is -61%, compared to SP600 Small Cap Value return of -48%, and SP500 of -13.6%.

One of the advantages of using quantitative investing strategies is that an investor can focus at the strategy level, and not the individual securities. I would reason that if I cherrypicked OVV, PUMP or TUP and tried to take individual positions, I would have a hard time knowing their previous performance. Mean reversion is a powerful force, but so is an investor’s instinct to not lose money.

This said, mean reversion works both ways. While many of these names may have been oversold in the last year, perhaps some of them have been overbought in recent weeks and will come back to earth. Time will tell.

In conclusion

While we covered just a short period, this is very good news for the Crisis Composite strategy, as this is out-of-sample performance from the study we covered in part 1 of the series, which was all based on back-tested performance.

Remember that our start date is not aligned with that of the initial study (3 months after high yield spread reaches 6.5%). Let’s see how things play out.

I’ll be tracking this strategy often, please check back. Additional articles on the strategy to come.

Until then, happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no affiliation with Verdad Capital, nor am I receiving any payment from Verdad for this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.