LendingClub: Nothing But Red Flags

With third-party investors in its loans diminishing, LendingClub has had to finance a greater portion of its originations from its own balance sheet, increasing credit exposure.

LendingClub (LC), the online consumer lender, is facing unprecedented difficulties as the impacts of the coronavirus on consumer credit are becoming more and more transparent. Initially hailed as an efficient marketplace to channel funds from savers and investors to creditworthy consumers, LendingClub is facing the prospects of both souring credit on its balance sheet plus a constricted environment to generate new loans, from which the origination fees form the bulk of the company's revenue.

LendingClub's presented its bleak new reality when it revealed its first-quarter earnings (and subsequently yanked its full-year guidance), with shares falling sharply as a result. The stock has lost about half of its value since the start of the year, but I believe even more pain is to come.

Prior to LendingClub's earnings, I highlighted the two key risks for LendingClub that investors should be aware of:

Originations growth would slow due to diminishing investor appetite in risky consumer credit

The loans that LendingClub already holds on its balance sheet would suffer markdowns

LendingClub's latest earnings update has proven both risks true, and now we can offer an update on the magnitude of those twin factors. All in all, there's still no light at the end of the tunnel for LendingClub - as more and more of its risky loans unwind throughout the course of the year, the stock will see continued turmoil.

Originations are coming to a screeching halt; the worst is yet to come

First, an update on originations. As most seasoned LendingClub watchers know, LendingClub's business lives and breathes by new originations. Last year, just under 80% of LendingClub's ~$750 million in revenue was generated by transaction fees; while servicing fees and net interest income made up the remainder. Unfortunately, with consumer credit risks spiking and investors of all types scrambling to raise cash and mitigate portfolio risk, appetite for LendingClub's unsecured debt has understandably soured.

As shown in the chart below, LendingClub's originations slowed -8% y/y to $2.52 billion in Q1, a fifteen-point deceleration relative to 7% originations growth in Q4 (and earlier in FY19, originations growth had been in the high teens).

Figure 1. LendingClub originations trends Source: LendingClub Q1 earnings presentation

LendingClub expects the situation to become much worse, however. To maintain credit quality, LendingClub has tightened the eligible pool of borrowers (average FICO scores are now 723, versus 708 in 2019) and raised interest rates to compensate investors for the additional risk. And though LendingClub has withdrawn its full-year outlook, the company published a "near term outlook" that called for loan volumes to fall 90%. A situation like this would rob LendingClub of the majority of its revenue. And though LendingClub highlighted the fact that servicing fees drove $51.4 million in revenue in Q1, it's not even near enough to offset the loss of origination fees.

Figure 2. LendingClub near-term outlook Source: LendingClub Q1 earnings presentation

Here's how CEO Scott Sanborn describes LendingClub's current situation, per the earnings press release:

The unprecedented scale and speed at which the COVID-19 lockdown has impacted the economy has created an enormous amount of suffering for millions of Americans, disrupted business activity, and resulted in a severe contraction in market liquidity. The deteriorating environment clearly has an impact on our outlook as we significantly reduce originations to allow platform investors time to assess and address issues pertaining to their capital, their liquidity and the expected performance across their portfolios."

Markdowns weigh on LendingClub's balance sheet; liquidity in the spotlight

Perhaps equally worrisome to the drop in originations expectations is the fact that what little LendingClub is able to originate may have to come out of its own pockets. In the originations chart in the prior section, we can see that the percentage of originations funded by LendingClub's own balance sheet rose to 20%, double what it was in 1Q19. As banks and institutional investors pull back their participation, LendingClub has had to put more of its balance sheet on the line to support ongoing loan issuance.

Even without the added pressure from new loans, LendingClub's existing balance sheet is already a major cause for concern. In my prior article, I highlighted that typical charge-off rates in the LendingClub Notes portfolio tends to be around ~7%, and if charge-off rates rose by three points, LendingClub's inventory of ~$1.8 billion Notes held on the balance sheet would see about $185 million of principal risk.

This quarter alone, LendingClub has marked down the value of its portfolio of Notes by $101.7 million, with further markdowns possible if A) credit conditions deteriorate or B) LendingClub continues to absorb more of its originations on its own balance sheet. This markdown is the primary reason that LendingClub's pro forma EPS of -$39.2 million, or -$0.44 per share, heavily missed Wall Street's expectations of just -$0.06.

We worry about LendingClub's solvency amidst a period of low originations as well. Though the company has been unsentimental in reducing operating expenses - laying off 30% of its headcount, pausing most advertising spend - and reduced $70 million in costs out of its quarterly expense structure, its operating expense run-rate in Q1 still ran at $168.0 million on a GAAP basis. Even after netting out $40.1 million in stock-based comp, depreciation/amortization, legal/restructuring, and other non-cash non-recurring charges, this is substantially more than the ~$50 million in quarterly revenue that servicing fees can bring in, suggesting that LendingClub will be in cash-burn mode for the foreseeable future.

To its credit, LendingClub has $294 million of cash left on its balance sheet against $110 million of debt drawn on its revolver, making for $184 million in net cash. In addition to this, the company has an additional ~$365 million of net liquidity through the Notes and other investments on its balance sheet that could be converted to cash if unloaded (shown in the table below).

Figure 3. LendingClub liquidity bridge Source: LendingClub Q1 earnings presentation

This does suggest that LendingClub has sufficient liquidity to sit through several quarters of zero or near-zero originations, all else equal. However, if LendingClub has to dedicate more of its balance sheet to financing whatever new loans it's able to originate (a 90% reduction on originations volumes still means a quarterly run-rate of ~$250 million in new originations), and if it runs into problems unloading the loans it already holds on its balance sheet, the company could be in for a liquidity crunch.

Key takeaways

LendingClub has done an admirable job of acting quickly to preserve its business throughout a difficult macro environment - slicing down operating expenses and payroll, while tightening credit standards to minimize future loan losses. However, the main risks for LendingClub are completely beyond its control:

Loan defaults in its current portfolio

Investor appetite to buy up the current loans LendingClub is holding for sale plus future originations

Q1 has shown us that LendingClub's fortunes have turned rather quickly, and with the expectation of near-zero originations and mounting defaults to come, we can't yet call the bottom on LendingClub's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.