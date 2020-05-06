A Change From Gilead

The recent update itself isn't much, but I think it could signal that the company has heard the complaints and may provide details on the remdesivir business model with more urgency.

Its recent update can be interpreted as attempting to provide any color possible on the business model to satisfy the market.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) produced solid results recently with its COVID-19 drug remdesivir, but the market reaction has been muted. In an article earlier this week, I noted that remaining uncertainty on a few factors concerning remdesivir had stopped the stock running. GILD is listening to the market it seems, as this article discusses, by trying to address some of the uncertainty.

Analysts dropped some hints

On the company's Q1'20 earnings call, analysts repeatedly attempted to get clarity on the profitability of remdesivir by asking about potential revenues and pricing of the drug. GILD was forthcoming with details on expenses, both in Q1'20 and going forward, but stayed mute on revenue and pricing.

... On the revenue side, it is just as Andy mentioned also and I mentioned, it's too premature. You know there's a lot of moving parts right now... On the expense side, Andy, I mean, obviously you had mentioned already that up to $1 billion and unclear on how the accounting will occur.



- Daniel O'Day, GILD CEO



I appreciate it... A billion of expenses and not knowing the revenue, it's an interesting position. Appreciate it. Thank you.



- Michael Yee, analyst at Jefferies, Q1'20 earnings call (Emphasis mine)

One analyst seemed to note that providing numbers on expenses and nothing on revenue was not ideal. Another analyst asked what the difference between COVID-19 and HIV was, perhaps attempting to get something on the remdesivir business model.

... Gilead has generated effective returns for investors and effective return on capital from treating hepatitis C and potentially nearly eliminating hepatitis C from treating HIV and turning it into a chronic disease, and to building a really important global stockpile of antiviral for influenza. So, what's special about COVID.



- Geoffrey Porges, analyst at SVB Leerink



... You mentioned some parallels to HIV, HCV even Tamiflu. But there's been no other time like this in the history of the planet than any of us have been alive...I guess the short answer to your question is, I don't think there is a precedent to this.



- Daniel O'Day, CEO at GILD, Q1'20 earnings call

Analysts went further, in some cases with downgrades. Raymond James noted they were downgrading GILD, as they were unwilling to "wild guess remdesivir NPV."

GILD is trying to reassure investors on revenues

Firstly, I want to highlight an issue facing remdesivir which came up months ago. The territories where remdesivir will see use do not only include Europe and the US. In India and China, patent law doesn't always operate the same way as it does in the US. Back when Solvadi was taking the market by storm, the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) rejected a critical patent application from GILD, and India's patent office also rejected the application. GILD is also forced to sell its medications for much less in many ex-US territories. For example, a 2016 article noted the price of Solvadi was $4 a pill in India rather than $1000 a pill in the US.

In January, Wuhan Institute of Virology filed a patent for remdesivir (a statement on the website of the institute confirmed this on February 4). GILD responded by noting it invented remdesivir and filed patents worldwide in 2016 (the Chinese patent application was still pending as of February 2020). Despite the concerning move, the institute said it would "not exercise any intellectual property rights if foreign pharmaceutical firms are willing to contribute towards combating the outbreak in China." This statement makes it sound as though, provided GILD could produce enough drug for China, that the move might be a cautionary one, rather than something more aggressive.

Figure 1: Screenshot of a headline that doesn't sound so good for GILD longs. Source: FierceBiotech article.

Then, in February, FierceBiotech noted that Chinese company BrightGene had reported that it was successful in copying GILD's remdesivir. Luckily, the headline isn't as concerning as it sounds, as the company noted that marketing the drug would still require permission from GILD.

GILD looks like it will be giving that sort of permission to companies worldwide now. On Tuesday, May 5, GILD noted it had made progress ex-US with remdesivir.

Gilead is in discussions with some of the world’s leading chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies about their ability, under voluntary licenses, to produce remdesivir for Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022. The company is also negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries.



- Company Statement, May 5 (Emphasis mine)

A voluntary license is an authorization from a patent holder (GILD, in this case) to others (usually generics companies) allowing them to make or import or distribute a patented drug, thus treating it like a generic, provided they agree to some terms.

In an April 4 letter, GILD CEO Daniel O'Day noted that remdesivir is difficult to produce, raw materials are scarce and the global capacity to make finished vials is limited (there are only so many companies that can make sterile drug products). GILD's confirmation and additional details regarding its efforts worldwide confirm that supply is constrained. Supply-constrained systems often justify price increases in response to increased demand. I don't think GILD is going to engage in any exploitative practices because the company has already shown its concern for the optics, making sure to avoid looking like a profiteer with remdesivir. On the other hand, I would suggest that those licenses will be pretty popular, with governments pressuring pharmaceutical manufacturers to obtain a license and get involved with producing remdesivir. Indeed, many drug manufacturers in China and India are state-owned.

The company teaming up with other pharmaceutical manufacturers to meet demand is good news. Some of the first news we get on remdesivir revenues might come from details of agreements with generic drug manufacturers. Those agreements might include something along the lines of a split in revenues, or something more complex. Some sort of numbers on revenues, even from a contract, is the beginning of GILD giving some numbers on how remdesivir will bring in money. Further, GILD setting up these licenses with manufacturers in the developing world may avoid a situation where one country decides to do what it has to do in order to meet demand and go around GILD's patents.

Conclusions

GILD putting out a company statement, which was subsequently picked up by Reuters, of something we already knew about (check the April 4 letter above - GILD had already said it would have to team up with others) sends a message, in my opinion. It means GILD has listened. The company came under pressure, the market wanted details and GILD has at least provided something. I expect this to be the beginning of very open lines of communication on the details of the remdesivir business model analysts have been asking for, and I find myself more bullish on GILD. Earnings have passed and been digested, a round of updates on analyst ratings has come and gone, and the stock is going to trade on news. The news for the rest of Q2'20 is filgotinib and remdesivir, particularly details on the business model. This initial piece of news may not be good for a huge rally, but it is a nice shift from "let's save the world," to "let's remember our shareholders too."

Figure 2: Upcoming milestones. Source: GILD earnings call presentation

