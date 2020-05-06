Corporate America Is Failing The Class Of 2020, And It's Bad For Investors Too

The key to winning in the new economy will be to own the right assets in the long run while keeping enough cash to stay afloat in the short run.

When 2020 started, the word corona was most associated with a brand of beer. Now after six weeks of lockdown and a double-digit unemployment rate, it's a social, economic, and political reality. I don't know what will happen over the next months and years for those graduating with me in the class of 2020, and if someone tells you they absolutely do, they're lying. Around half of my recently employed friends are now laid off or on furlough, with many of the job losses coming in the last week. In truth, the coronavirus was unexpected, but from an economic perspective, the crisis has simply accelerated many trends that started when today's graduating class were infants. The economy has changed and many of the old ways of doing things are not coming back. Whether you're a job seeker, an investor, or both, you need a new framework to succeed.

When McKinsey Runs The Show, Everyone Loses

Many of my friends were promised the moon when they took jobs over the last year, only to now find themselves laid off. This is simply a continuation of a pre-existing trend, however. More than ever, investment bankers and management consultants run the show at Fortune 500 companies. The result has been a total annihilation of the 18-49-aged middle-class consumer. Management consulting companies like McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain Capital have convinced a plurality of the Fortune 500 that they should all follow a similar playbook. They load up the companies with as much debt as the rating agencies will sign off on, slash payroll/move jobs offshore, and use the money they get from borrowing and cutting costs to repurchase stock to drive up the value of their executive stock options. For many companies, a crisis just makes a good excuse to cut their payroll. As an aside, these types of companies are more often than not lousy investments compared with companies that invest in growing their business. Stock buybacks aren't inherently evil (and often have theoretical advantages over dividends), but there are way too many companies that buy back mountains of stock at high prices, only to be forced to raise money after a bear market. If companies paid dividends instead, none of this would happen. Some companies, like Apple (AAPL), have managed to return capital smartly to shareholders with buybacks, while others, like General Electric (GE), have destroyed capital.

Financial firms especially are fond of the recruitment model of employment, where new college graduates (who often can be subsidized by their parents or have so much student loan debt that they immediately need a job no matter the pay) are recruited at private colleges and paid wages with no correlation to the cost of living in places like New York and Los Angeles in the name of "gaining experience," and "exit opportunities." They work new hires 60-80 hours per week until they burn out, then go back to the well to recruit more fresh college graduates. As a result, turnover skyrockets, and there's never any need to ever give anyone a raise. The revolving door means junior employees often outnumber senior employees 50-1. About half of junior employees at financial firms quit within three years. Against this backdrop, the gap between the haves and the have nots gets wider with each passing year. Congress is now expecting the unemployment rate to stay above 10 percent until the end of 2021, hammering this point home for new graduates that corporate America will not secure their future.

Corporate America doesn't about you, but the truth is that you don't need them either. Around 80 percent of the millionaire households in America are headed by self-employed individuals. Now it has become clearer than ever that corporate jobs are not safe. As hundreds of thousands of businesses close up shop during this recession, there will be opportunities in the wake. The coronavirus won't last forever, and the economy and financial markets are likely to surpass their all-time highs in time. However, the labor market, as is typical, will be the last to recover.

The Three Greatest Challenges For The Class of 2020

In my mind, there are three main challenges that the class of 2020 faces going forward.

1. Employment/education

Research shows that past graduating classes from prior recessions have fared poorly on the labor market for years, sometimes decades compared with classes before and after. This is called "labor market scarring." The most effective strategy for mitigating this effect is to job-hop. Every financially successful person I've met in their 20s has either gotten there as a result of extreme talent, starting a business or effectively hopping jobs. Another classic strategy for riding out a recession is to go to graduate school. I'm less certain from my research that this is likely to increase lifetime earnings, but it can provide a safe haven for college graduates for a couple of years, assuming they're able to attend in-person classes. I found from my research on labor market scarring that every one percentage point that unemployment rises, the equilibrium wage for a new college graduate drops around 3 percent. If you plug in current unemployment, this would take the going rate for TCU Neeley graduates, which hovered around $55,000, to around $40,000.

On the liability side of the equation, student loan debt grew from $240 billion in 2004 to $1.6 trillion today. This means trouble for those who borrowed when the economy was strong, only to graduate into the weakest job market in 40 years. Over 90 percent of that student loan debt is held by the government and government-backed institutions. Basically, colleges have figured out a way to transfer money from the US Treasury to themselves, with the earnings of their graduates as collateral. It makes sense if you're training new doctors, but no sense at all for 98 percent of college students. Now, that collateral isn't worth as much and someone is going to have to pay. Ultimately, American taxpayers will be on the hook for the gambit that they let colleges play.

This is likely to add fuel to the Bernie Sanders/Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic Party. Objectively speaking, both parties' approaches are problematic. The Republican approach is problematic because they make the economic pie more unequal, while the Democrat approach is likely to slow the growth of the pie, or even shrink the size of the pie. This is why investing is so important, in the increasingly dog-eat-dog economy, if you own assets you're able to do things like buy a house and retire, and if you don't you get left further and further behind the economic "haves".

2. Housing

It's a simple fact that housing prices cannot increase faster than median incomes forever, or you get an increasing amount of social problems. By virtue of their employment being rendered unstable, new college graduates are going to have increasing difficulty buying homes. However, a crucial difference between the problems in housing and the problems in education/unemployment is that the Federal government has long implemented sensible policies to help people buy homes. The combination of the FHA, VA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and others serve to ease the pressures on housing supply.

Local politics often come into play, like when policies that deliberately create housing shortages in affluent areas masquerade as environmental policy. In many cases locally in Texas, it's actually easier and cheaper to qualify for an FHA loan than it is to qualify for class A apartments. This said, now is not the time to buy. Around 10 percent of mortgages in forbearance right now, and it's likely that the government will run out of patience with dealing with borrowers after the crisis. If you assume half of the borrowers get foreclosed on and half don't, that will create a glut of houses in early 2021, which in turn will create opportunities for real estate investors. My family's first business, started in 2008, was to buy cheap foreclosed and/or neglected homes and make them into places where people would be proud to live. This crisis will be different but the mechanics of the business model will be somewhat similar, as will the need for patience while the crisis unfolds. Cash is king in the short run, but in the long run, cash is trash. Knowing when to time the switch will make all the difference for investors.

3. Public Health

Long before the coronavirus, our healthcare system was breaking middle-class families and suppressing people from starting businesses. While pandemic preparedness is smart, the coronavirus will come and go, and America will still have an unhealthy, sick population from diet and lifestyle. I attribute much of the rising cost of healthcare to low-quality agriculture, food production, and poor public policies. We feed ourselves with chemical-laden, crappy food, and as a result, the incidence of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and chronic disease has climbed relentlessly higher. When people don't feel well from the garbage they eat, the pharmaceutical companies step in with their Adderall, Ambien, and Oxycontin. Similarly, the mainstream media sells junk news that's the information equivalent of day-old McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

The numbers don't lie. Here's a look at county-by-county obesity in America in 2001. Every county under 25 percent is in gray.

Source: University of Washington

Now, look at the same data in 2011.

Source: University of Washington

Since then, obesity has continued to climb, in lockstep with a whole host of other health conditions ranging from diabetes to heart disease. The CDC changed its research methodology in 2011, but the obesity rate has continued to climb unabated.

Now take a look at health insurance premiums since 2000. Are there third variables in play? Yes, there are. But few politicians are willing to come out and say that the rising cost of healthcare is due to declining standards of living and public health.

If you removed junk food, drugs, excessive amounts of alcohol on a daily/near-daily basis, and nasty pharmaceuticals prescribed on a societal level, the positive feedback loop would stop, and life expectancies would stop declining in the US and start going back up again. There is no reason that in a world with improving medical technology that lifespans in the US should be dropping, yet they have been since the mid-2010s.

The Hope of the American Dream

The classic novel about the American Dream, The Great Gatsby was set in the summer of 1922, just over three years after the Spanish flu pandemic ended. Gatsby made his fortune in just a few years, his lavish parties emblematic of the powerful economic rebound after the pandemic ended in 1919. The class of 2020 is now part of another lost generation, our normal lives upended by a war against an invisible enemy. However, in time, the virus will fade. Football games and concerts will again be a part of American life, this time with more meaning because we know what it's like to have them taken away from us. Today, I see echoes of the pragmatism of the lost generation in the FIRE movement, the digital nomad movement, and in the conversations with the entrepreneurs and their families that I do freelance consulting work for.

The key to winning the new economy will be to own assets in the long run while keeping enough cash to stay afloat in the short run. America is sick, but not all hope is lost. I own stocks, but also have cash in reserve to tame the current high levels of volatility and uncertainty. The time to borrow government-subsidized money to buy real estate, small businesses, and financial market assets in earnest will come, and the rewards of the 2020s will fall in the lap of the brave. That time will come when market volatility subsides and the second wave of the virus either burns out or is quenched by a vaccine. Until then patience, sensible asset allocation, and liquid cash reserves will rule the day. For the class of 2020, early adversity can be just as much of an advantage later in life as it can be a temporary disadvantage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.