Intrusion Revenue Could Go Parabolic

Management clearly expressed they are reviewing "strategic alternatives" to partner with a large commercial player in the security space or to be acquired.

A new, recently-hired salesman has created dozens of opportunities for Intrusion to sign new government clients, which could lead to an instant 50% increase in annual revenue.

Shares of security company, Intrusion Inc., have been a roller-coaster ride over the past few years and months. From the 20-cent range (you read that right: $0.20) in late 2016, shares have topped out at an intra-day high of $6.50 as recently as January 2020. However, an earnings report in late February disappointed some investors and shares dropped into the high $4 range. Then, soon after, something called SARS-CoV-2 created an international pandemic (maybe you’ve heard of it?!!!) and shares dropped clear down to an intra-day low of $2.26, before finally recovering some and settling in around the $3.50 area.

To be sure, Intrusion shares are not for the faint-hearted or risk-averse. But for those who are seeking outsized returns, Intrusion offers exciting potential. The company currently boasts outstanding gross and net margins and free cash flow. Despite some temporary headwinds related to federal government funding issues, Intrusion may actually see significant increase in government business in 2020–this stemming, in large part, from an important hire made late in 2019. Additionally, the company has yet to tap into the vast addressable market on the commercial side of their business, providing the possibility for parabolic revenue growth.

In addition to these possibilities, the company’s management has stated they are evaluating the possibility of being sold or finding a commercial partner to help them grow the business. This approach was hastened by the unfortunate and unexpected death of the company’s co-founder, G. Ward Paxton.

Whether the company is sold, finds a commercial partner, or continues to “go it alone,” shares are currently undervalued in light of Intrusion’s current and future expected earnings and cash flow generation.

Background

Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ) develops, markets, and supports a family of entity-identification, high-speed data mining, and cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. INTZ’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting against, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private, and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. Their end-user customers include: U.S. federal government entities, state and local government entities, large and diverse conglomerates, and manufacturing entities.

In 2019, INTZ’s sales to the US government accounted for 87.4% of revenue, up from 83.9% in 2018. INTZ’s heavy reliance on government funding created a significant headwind for them entering 2020 due to some political budgetary fights. At the same time, their lack of penetration into the commercial market means there is potential for their products to go “parabolic” if they expand in that direction. I will discuss both the headwind and the nongovernmental opportunities below.

Two Product Families

Before getting into the details of the headwinds and opportunities, I want to ensure readers better understand INTZ’s two product families, TraceCop and Savant.

As Shareholders Unite pointed out in his excellent article, “Intrusion Operating At A Higher Level”, TraceCop has cataloged worldwide IP address data going all the way back to the 1990s. Their most recent database has over 2 trillion rows and adds approximately 1 billion records each day. As management mentioned on the Q1 2019 conference call: “We have some of the largest data sets around as well as a track record of knowing how to apply that data to our customers' challenges.”

Their unprecedented data set catalog with TraceCop provides them a unique and sustainable competitive advantage over possible competitors. As management noted on the Q3 2018 conference call, “We find that developing new large datasets takes a few years to grow from an initial effort to world class. During that time, we use the newer developmental datasets internally and weekly reports that answer customer questions and security challenges.” In short, possible competitors do not keep the vast data readily available that TraceCop maintains, and it would take them years to duplicate INTZ’s treasure trove.

INTZ’s second product family, Savant, is also unique. To borrow the language used by Shareholders Unite, Savant has an “inside-out” approach: “Rather than looking at incoming traffic to try to weed out threats, it assumes that the system and/or network is already compromised. So it is looking at outbound traffic for identification of irregularities instead.”

Within the past two years, several US corporate and government officials have figured out that Chinese spies have breached their networks through the supply-chain process by implanting chips in network products. In fact, it is quite easy and inexpensive for any bad actor to follow this method, so companies and governments need to be aware of this risk. With Savant’s unique “inside-out” approach, INTZ can detect malicious activity resulting from networks compromised in this way.

In short, both of INTZ’s product families—TraceCop and Savant—provide unique insights and competitive advantages over other security products. Below I will address some of the current headwinds INTZ faces, as well as their enormous opportunities.

Government Funding Headwind

On their Q4 2019 conference call in late February, INTZ management noted that two major US government contracts had not yet received funding for 2020. This lack of funding is likely why their stock immediately dropped 16% following their February 2020 earnings report.

Critically, and as discussed on the conference call, INTZ did not lose any business; rather, the unique hazards of government contracting, with its annual budget fights, meant that the company would have to wait for political games to play out. Management communicated confidence that the money for both contracts would come through for 2020 and implicitly guided (through the conference call Q&A, discussed in more depth below) towards revenue recognition on at least one of those projects beginning in early Q2 2020.

As of the date of this article, with the government focused on pandemic response and Congress unable to resume its regular business, it is likely the contracts remain unfunded. INTZ is not sitting idle, however, as management noted that employees who normally would be working on these projects had been retained and were now doing R&D. A good portion of that R&D may lead to future revenue for the company, as management noted on the call they are making significant improvements to both of their product lines and they believe these improvements will help to foster broader adoption of INTZ products.

Opportunities With Government

Although INTZ noted the lack of funding for the two above-mentioned contracts on their Q4 2019 call, they also discussed some significant new opportunities in the government space. Namely, management highlighted they hired a new salesman with a PhD in electrical engineering and multiple contacts (and a sterling reputation) in the Department of Defense and federal contracting space.

Due to contacts already made by this salesman, INTZ management highlighted the company has four new potential customers who are in various stages of the contracting process. Management believes revenue from these four customers could amount to $6-8 million in 2020. To put that in perspective, those potential new customer contract wins represent 44-58% of INTZ’s 2019 total revenue. Clearly, this $6-8 million opportunity from four new contracts could lead to significant revenue and earnings growth.

In fact, on the call, Howard Brous of Wunderlich Securities noted that he calculated INTZ’s revenue potential for FY 2020 at approximately $18M (32% YoY growth). Management essentially confirmed his calculation, qualifying that it might be slightly lower. I believe the contacts provided by INTZ’s new salesman will likely lead to additional contracts within the next 1-3 years, allowing them to continue to grow in the government space beyond that $18M mark in 2021 and beyond.

Opportunities In The Commercial Space

Even with the incredible new government opportunities, I believe INTZ’s greatest avenue for future growth is in the commercial space. Nongovernment opportunities have historically represented a small fraction of INTZ’s revenue for two primary reasons:

(1) INTZ has operated with minimal staffing and has not dedicated the financial and human resources necessary to develop a commercial presence; and

(2) A previous partnership targeting the commercial sector did not work out well for INTZ.

Several years ago, INTZ partnered with a large company. Eventually, that partner took INTZ’s commercial customer base (around 50 customers) in-house and left INTZ “high and dry.” Prior to that, INTZ had not been satisfied with the partner’s approach at selling their product, but obviously taking away the customers ended up causing an irreparable break in the relationship. Unfortunately for INTZ shareholders, since that time, INTZ has been hesitant to take on another commercial partner. I believe that is about to change.

On the Q4 2019 conference call, INTZ CEO Michael Paxton noted he is “lobbying for” so-called “strategic alternatives.” He further highlighted his belief that INTZ has “a huge commercial opportunity” and that “growing that inside is just not an option.” He then said: “You can view [those strategic alternatives] as partnering by various methods, and obviously, we're looking at those.”

Based on my research into the company and discussions with multiple people who have been following the INTZ story, combined with management’s explicit comments referenced immediately above, I believe it is highly likely INTZ is either acquired in 2020 or enters a valuable partnership with a larger company to enter the commercial space. Either of those alternatives would seem attractive to current shareholders. In any case, INTZ has made sure it is no secret they are exploring “strategic alternatives.”

Valuation

INTZ is currently trading very cheap at approximately $3.50/share based on traditional metrics. For example, their current P/E ratio, based on 2019 earnings, is around 12.5. This cheap valuation is at least partially courtesy of the Covid-19 selloff, from which INTZ has yet to fully recover (although still up from an intra-day low of $2.26). In addition, as mentioned earlier, the valuation is depressed because of government funding lags mentioned on the Q4 2019 conference call. These two scenarios created a “1-2 punch” that damaged INTZ’s share price from its January 2020 highs.

As a company with significant expected revenue and earnings growth from new government contracts in 2020, as well as the untapped commercial opportunities that could materialize in late 2020 or in 2021 and beyond, I believe INTZ should trade for an absolute minimum of 20 P/E. Add to this the fact that INTZ had 60%+ gross margins and boasted 30%+ net margins in 2019. Those net margins should remain steady, if not drastically improve, with the increased revenue expected in 2020 from new government contracts coming from the sales leads of INTZ’s new salesman.

Based on the ~$18M revenue potential in 2020, which assumes no new commercial deals, I am estimating INTZ EPS as follows (being conservative by assuming gross and net margins remain roughly equivalent to last year, instead of growing, as they are likely to do):

As seen in the chart above, I believe a current price target of $7.50/share is easily justified for INTZ, offering well more than a 100% return from current levels.

Any possible INTZ acquirer/partner will undoubtedly see what I have highlighted in this article. Namely, that there are vast, untapped markets/customers in both the government and commercial spaces. An acquirer/partner should be able to more easily expand into these areas given their much larger human and financial resources, leveraging INTZ’s already dazzling margins and cash flow.

Risks

As with any company, especially one the small size of INTZ, they are not without risks. INTZ and its shareholders face several risks. One risk is that INTZ will announce poor results in its Q1 2020 report due to the two previously unfunded 2020 contracts I mentioned above in the “Government Funding Headwind” section. Another possible scenario leading to disappointing Q1 results and/or forward guidance would be if INTZ has been unable to close or progress with any of the four mentioned new contract opportunities, all of which were created by their new salesman. This scenario could obviously lead to an adverse reaction in its share price (creating an amazing buying opportunity, in my opinion).

Another risk is that INTZ is unable to come to terms with a strategic commercial partner, or that partner takes advantage of them again, as INTZ alleges happened with their first commercial partner. I believe both of these scenarios are unlikely because INTZ has already begun investigating “strategic alternatives,” and essentially said they consider a partner or buyout as their only long-term option. Furthermore, it is likely INTZ learned from their past mistakes and will ensure proper contract protections with any strategic partner. Again, based on comments referenced above by INTZ management on the most recent conference call, it seems quite probable that INTZ is more interested in selling the company than simply partnering.

Still another risk is that INTZ does not develop any other new customers from the relationships being established by their new salesman. That could lead to much less revenue growth beyond 2020 than currently expected. While this would undoubtedly be disappointing for INTZ on the government side, it does not negate the fact that INTZ has enormous, untapped potential in the commercial space, which could lead to parabolic growth in their revenue.

Conclusion

Whether INTZ is sold, finds a commercial partner, or continues on their own, shares are currently significantly undervalued given INTZ’s earnings and cash flow potential. While they clearly face the headwinds of political fighting and funding, they have multiple opportunities to grow both their commercial and government business with new contracts. Adding to this the fact that the company has publicly expressed they are exploring “strategic alternatives,” I believe INTZ shares could double by the end of the year, making shares extremely attractive at this level.

