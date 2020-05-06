SurveyMonkey: Accelerating Revenue Improves Outlook

SurveyMonkey's (NASDAQ:SVMK) has underperformed the S&P 500 in the past year, returning -12.63% compared to S&P's -1% return. This is mainly due to the volatile nature of smaller software companies and the unprofitable nature on a GAAP basis for SurveyMonkey. However, SurveyMonkey has experienced accelerating revenue growth in recent years due to its strong focus on enterprise customers. This focus also increases the stickiness of its products, which provides some pricing power for the company.

Sales strength and partnerships have accelerated revenue growth

SurveyMonkey has increased its efforts in increasing its customer-facing sales reps, strengthening their strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT), enhanced their enterprise-grade products, functionality, and acquiring two leading customer experience platforms. Revenue for SurveyMonkey has grown from $207M in 2016 to $307M in 2019, compounding at 14% year on year. Revenue has also accelerated from 5.5% growth in 2017 to 21% growth in the latest fiscal year.

Furthermore, SurveyMonkey estimates its total addressable market is at least $27B. Based on its recent 2019 revenue of $207M, it puts SurveyMonkey's market penetration at 0.7%. This shows that SurveyMonkey still has a long runway for growth to expand its market share with product innovations and customer acquisitions. Given the acceleration in revenue, the company seems poised to take a larger market share and achieve high revenue growth rates in the future.

SurveyMonkey is growing its switching costs with enterprise customers

SurveyMonkey has two key customer groups, with a focus on enterprise sales as they provide a higher share of wallet and retention. Enterprise customers have increased from 3,909 to 6,578 year on year. The percentage of enterprise sales revenue also increased from 16% to 25%. This increased focus on enterprise sales is likely to lead to higher recurring revenue for SurveyMonkey in the future.

As large enterprise customers integrate their enterprise systems of record with our platform, it increases the switching costs for SurveyMonkey. Large enterprises also tend to have stronger inertia when it comes to switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity, which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from SurveyMonkey.

This is seen in the multiple integrations that SurveyMonkey has with its API like Box (BOX), Slack (WORK), and Salesforce. There are also enterprise functions like collaboration built in to increase the switching costs for SurveyMonkey's customers.

Higher customer loyalty has allowed SurveyMonkey to expand its gross margins from 67% in 2016 to 75% in 2019. Due to the increase in customer base, SurveyMonkey has also managed to grow its free cash flow from roughly $10M in 2017 to $54M in 2019. These metrics are trending in the right direction, and they provide an indication that management strategy is on the right track.

SurveyMonkey has a strong financial position

With the increase in free cash flow, it provides an extra source of liquidity for SurveyMonkey compared to the other companies with negative free cash flow. SurveyMonkey currently has $84M in net debt, with most of it being long-term debt. As such, SurveyMonkey's $54M of free cash flow should be sufficient to service the interest obligations and fund its growth. In the event that the company runs into any financial difficulties, its historical trend of increasing free cash flow should give SurveyMonkey some flexibility in the capital markets.

Investment risks

In the current recessionary environment, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. The use of surveys might drop, along with market research budgets. If these businesses deem that SurveyMonkey is not crucial to their operations, it might lead to a larger-than-expected churn rate for SurveyMonkey.

SurveyMonkey also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are very large with resources to challenge SurveyMonkey directly. SurveyMonkey has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that SurveyMonkey's EV/Revenue of 6x is higher than the median of 4.7x. This might imply that SurveyMonkey is more expensive than its peers. However, its consensus EBITDA margin of 11.3% and revenue growth rates of 22.5% are much stronger than the peer median of -19.8% and 11.5%, respectively, so the higher EV/Revenue appears to be justified or even undervalued.

Takeaway

Track record is positive : SurveyMonkey has seen accelerating growth over the years and has room to grow. Its switching costs from targeting enterprise customers have been helping it maintain its strong competitive position.

: SurveyMonkey has seen accelerating growth over the years and has room to grow. Its switching costs from targeting enterprise customers have been helping it maintain its strong competitive position. Forward-looking data is positive: Based on relative valuation, SurveyMonkey appears to be undervalued. SurveyMonkey's liquidity position is also strong enough to support growth and handle operational difficulties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.