Waste Management: Unmatched Dominance In Landfills

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has outperformed the S&P over the past 10 years, returning 175% compared to the S&P's 130%. Due to its strong barriers to entry, Waste Management is likely to maintain or improve its high returns on capital. With current prices trading lower than its peers, despite Waste Management's stronger operating fundamentals, it might provide a margin of safety for interested investors.

Waste management enjoys significant barriers to entry

Waste Management is a fully integrated waste services company that provides services for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It enjoys significant barriers to entry due to the regulatory requirements. In the United States, building a landfill is regulated and requires multiple approvals before the process can begin. Furthermore, any new landfill is bound to face oppositions from nearby residents. Hence, it is unlikely that Waste Management has to worry about new entrants stealing its market share. Having a large network of existing landfill locations across North America allows it to focus on achieving efficiencies to boost its bottom line.

Having multiple transfer stations and a large customer base also provides super route density relative to competitors. Most of the small regional providers would have less route density compared to Waste Management. Waste Management has some cost advantages relative to its smaller competitors. These cost advantages have improved operating EBITDA margins from 25.3% in 2014 to 28.3% in 2018.

Management has also been executing well on acquisitions and divestitures

Besides focusing on achieving efficiencies across its existing networks, Waste Management also actively seeks accretive acquisitions. These acquisitions, when done correctly, help to boost market share and revenues, which drive future returns. The management has highlighted several criteria when looking for potential targets, and it appears to be rationally thought through.

Despite the poor track record of acquisitions in general, it appears that Waste Management has been able to identify high-quality targets. It has acquired five companies since 2015, and returns of invested capital have exceeded peers. If acquisitions were poorly executed, it would reflect in lower returns on assets for Waste management. However, both returns on invested capital and returns on assets have improved from 10.8% to 13.9% and 11.7% to 12.3%, respectively. These returns are also significantly higher than peers.

Waste Management recently acquired Advanced Disposal, which adds 3M new customers. Management has also identified $100M in potential annual cost and capital expenditure synergies. If management is able to realise these synergies, it provides the company growth alongside its high returns on capital. Most of Waste Management's previous acquisitions have achieved the expected return profile, so it provides confidence that Advanced Disposal would be a decent acquisition as well.

Management also appears to be focused on its higher returns core business by divesting non-core assets such as its waste-to-energy Wheelabrator and oil and gas production. Despite selling these assets around 2014, revenue has grown steadily from $13B in 2015 to $15.4B in 2019.

Balance sheet

Waste Management has also managed to reduce its net debt to EBITDA from 2.8x in 2014 to 2.3x in 2018. With roughly $3.5B in cash and $13.2B in debt, the favourable credit ratings will provide an extra source of liquidity in the event that Waste Management runs into difficulty. Given that Waste Management has acquisitions as a source of growth, the availability to raise funds through debt helps it capture opportunities quickly.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Waste Management ranks cheaper than the median-peer group based on EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios. Even though consensus revenue growth is in line with peer-median, Waste Management's EBITDA margin is higher at 27.9% compared to peers' 21%. However, EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios for Waste Management are about 20% to 25% lower than the median.

Investment risks

Waste management faces many smaller competitors, which are not as integrated as Waste Management. These smaller companies may not have a strong cost advantage, but they still provide limits on pricing growth. If these companies undercut Waste Management on pricing, it might lead to some headwinds on revenue growth in the near term.

Being an acquisitive company also carries some risk. Despite a strong track record, it does not guarantee that future acquisitions will provide the same accretive outcomes. Waste Management might fail to integrate the acquired company successfully, which results in fewer synergies than anticipated. They could also overpay for the target company, which leads to lower returns on investments.

Takeaways

Waste Management has achieved stronger returns on capital compared to its peers and has been able to grow via accretive acquisitions. Its scale and regulatory advantages also provide high barriers to entry, which helps maintain its strong margins relative to its competitors. The company has also divested non-core operations to focus on improving its stronger business lines, which will likely improve returns in the future.

Despite some risks involving competition and acquisitions, Waste Management has a strong balance sheet and cash flow generation ability. The strong management team should be able to adapt quickly to threats and operational difficulties. The valuation also appears cheap relative to its peers, and Waste Management could enjoy a 20% to 25% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.