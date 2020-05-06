Autodesk: Growth Acceleration Suggests Better Outlook

Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock price has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 454% compared to S&P's 145%. This is mainly attributed to the improving operating fundamentals over the years. The outperformance really picked up from 2017 when its operating fundamentals improved dramatically due to improving sales and operating margins. The company has continued growing its switching costs and network effects, but valuation is expensive compared to its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Accelerating sales from growth in enterprises and digital channels

Autodesk has grown revenue from $1.9B in 2011 to $3.1B in 2019, compounding at 5.5% year on year. Its growth rates have picked up recently, averaging over 20% from fiscal years 2018 to 2020. The most recent results were driven by all regions and products. Diving deeper, we can see that its enterprise business agreement accounts have experienced a 40% CAGR growth rate in the past 3 years. This is one of the main drivers for revenue growth acceleration, which increased from negative growth in 2017 to above 20% growth in the past 3 years.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Autodesk has also been acquiring new customers through its digital channels, which shows a 56% ARR growth in fiscal 2019. With 50% of new customers buying through their e-store, it shows that customers are adopting their digital channels. This would help drive down selling costs in the future as sales in this channel ramp up, which would help improve the operating margins for Autodesk. In fact, operating margins are already showing signs of improvement, increasing from -20% in 2017 to 11% in fiscal 2020.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Autodesk also estimates its total addressable market to be $59B by 2023. With sales of $3.1B, this puts Autodesk's market penetration at roughly 5%. This gives Autodesk room to grow to further capture market share. Autodesk has options to take market share such as new customer acquisitions, expanding its existing user base, and international expansion.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Autodesk has switching costs and network effects associated with its software

Due to its long operating history since 1982, Autodesk has managed to build out an extensive network to distribute its software. As such, it is difficult for new entrants to penetrate into this space with limited reach. Autodesk is aware of this as well and is likely to work very hard to maintain relationships with all its distributors:

In addition to the competitive advantages afforded by our technology, our large global network of distributors, resellers, third-party developers, customers, educational institutions, educators, and students is a key competitive advantage which has been cultivated over an extensive period. This network of partners and relationships provides us with a broad and deep reach into volume markets around the world. Our distributor and reseller network is extensive and provides our customers with the resources to purchase, deploy, learn, and support our solutions quickly and easily.

(Source: Latest 10K)

This wide distribution complements the core strength of Autodesk, which is the switching costs associated with its software. Autodesk's software is for technical professionals, and its training can take years to master. The relationships with higher education programs would expose industry professionals to the software before they enter the workforce. This switching cost advantage has also enabled gross margin expansion from 85% in 2017 to 91% in fiscal 2020.

By having close relationships with universities, it increases the adoption of Autodesk. This makes the software more attractive to employers, which makes Autodesk more attractive to students in the future. This reinforces the network effects as the software becomes the industry standard for the architecture, engineering, and construction companies, which is the core target market for Autodesk.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Autodesk's valuation is not cheap. Its EV/Revenue figure of 10.2x exceeds the peer median of 3.3x. Autodesk's consensus EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios of 30.5x and 42.7x, respectively, are also higher than the peer average and median. The good news is that Autodesk's EBITDA margins and revenue growth of 33.4% and 17.8%, respectively, are higher than the peer median of 30.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Therefore, it can be reasonably justified to be paying a higher price than peers for Autodesk due to its strong operating fundamentals and re-acceleration of sales growth.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Autodesk has strengthened its balance sheet

Autodesk has increased its cash position from $886M to $1.7B in the past year. Its debt position also decreased from $2B to $1.6B. According to Seeking Alpha's data, unlevered free cash flow also increased from $332M to $908M in the past year. With a strong cash position and sufficient free cash flow, it puts Autodesk in a strong balance sheet position to fund future growth and handle any operational challenges. The availability of cash and free cash flow also reduces the likelihood that Autodesk would need to raise capital in the near term, which might dilute existing shareholders.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Investment risks

Autodesk's tools are used frequently in the construction industry, which is considered a high-risk area. If there are negative issues with the software, Autodesk might suffer some repercussions in its brand name. As such, it is crucial that Autodesk does not have any major malfunction in its mission-critical software.

Autodesk also faces risk in an economic downturn, which affects the construction industry. If companies in this industry go bankrupt, they might not be able to sustain the payments to Autodesk. However, due to its conversion from a license model to a subscription model, Autodesk should be more immune to a downturn as it is not reliant on new license fees.

Takeaway

Autodesk has experienced an acceleration of revenue growth rates as well as margin expansion. The company's switching costs and network effects advantages are likely to help maintain its competitive position and higher margins going forward.

Although Autodesk seems overvalued compared to its peers, it has better EBITDA margins and strong revenue growth rates. Its balance sheet has also strengthened over the past year with lower debt and higher free cash flows. However, some risks do exist in the forms of economic slowdown and reputational damage from any potential defective software issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.