Buy Seagate For The Dividend Income

When Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) reported third-quarter earnings, not only did the company exceed its guided ranges above the midpoint but also maintained its dividend. Previously, Western Digital (WDC) offered investors a good dividend yield and good value. Now, Seagate offers investors a good balance of value and growth.

Why should investors buy Seagate stock, especially when the stock, trading at around $47, barely fell from the $50-52 resistance level?

Seagate posted record product sales, with earnings benefiting from strong cost discipline. It proactively managed its supply chain throughout the pandemic in China. Now, Seagate nearly fully recovered its supply chain operations, even in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. With increasing storage demand, Seagate stock may not fall further. At worst, it may re-test the $41 range should the stock market face any selling pressure. In the third quarter, Seagate’s revenue increased by 68% year on year.

Strong demand from Hyperscale and cloud customers picked up pace near the end of the quarter. Although the company risks seeing a slower rate of sales in the current quarter, the surge in the remote economy might lead to sustained storage demands. The company said that,

“With millions of people simultaneously adopting these changes, endpoint devices such as mobile phones and laptops are overwhelming the edge of the network. This is a real-time example of what we have referred to as IT 4.0, the move of data to the edge.”

Below, nearline demand surged last quarter:

Source: Seagate Q3/2020 presentation

Weaker sales for video and image applications in Q3, due to lower surveillance and smart city implementations, will likely persist. Seagate may offset the uncertainty ahead when it ships its 18-terabyte product. This storage solution suits a hybrid environment. As the economy re-opens, the blend of remote and office work may give this segment a lift. Of course, talking about breaking up the coronavirus task force should alarm investors. The last thing the U.S. needs is the virus persisting in communities.

Sustainable Dividend

Seagate generates strong cash flow last quarter. EPS rose 49% Y/Y to $1.38. The strong liquidity suggests that the company will maintain its dividend for the foreseeable future. But the company needs adoption of the private cloud and data at the edge driving long-term growth. On the balance sheet, Seagate held $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It held $4.1 billion in gross debt and $2.5 billion in net debt.

Seagate’s stock does not reflect the benefits of the reopening of China’s economy. Demand is already recovering in the region, which will help video and image application sales. Still, investors are cautious in expecting a quick rebound in the region. China’s lockdown ended, but it is still on high alert, and businesses are only experiencing a slow and gradual recovery.

Risks

Seagate understandably withdrew its outlook for the second half of the year. This uncertainty limits the rebound potential on the stock. With a margin of safety of 34% and a fair value of $63.22, Seagate has a potentially high reward if business recovers sooner than thought.

Data courtesy of DIY Value Investing at Stock Rover

As shown above, Seagate’s stock has a high score on value and quality. It scores a 49/100 on growth because of a forecast on revenue falling in the near term:

Stock Industry S&P 500 Growth Score 49 41 75 Sales Growth Sales Growth Next Year -3.00% 3.80% 11.20% Sales 1Year Chg (%) -4.50% -9.60% 16.40% Sales 3Year Avg (%) -2.00% 15.80% 12.40%

Source: Stock Rover Research

On Wall Street, the average price target is ~$54 (per TipRanks) while based on future cash flow, the stock is worth ~$65.00.

The pessimist should expect margin pressure due to COVID-19 adding to expenses and disrupting logistics. For example, suppliers would use airplanes to ship parts, increasing costs. Seagate may have to absorb some of those expenses to keep product costs from rising.

Your Takeaway

A few years ago, I wrote that Western Digital looked like a better value play:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover

For a brief period, Western Digital outperformed Seagate. Now, the reverse is true. Seagate continues to reward investors with a dividend and has long-term growth prospects ahead. Edge computing, higher data consumption, and hybrid and private cloud trends will help Seagate grow.

