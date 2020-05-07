Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) CEO Zane Burke on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 06, 2020, 16:30 ET

Company Participants

John Hallock - VP, Corporate Communications

Zane Burke - CEO & Director

Jennifer Schneider - President

Lee Shapiro - CFO

Glen Tullman - Founder & Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis Demko - SVB Leerink

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Sean Wieland - Piper Sandler & Co.

Rivka Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley

Robert Jones - Goldman Sachs Group

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Livongo Health First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand