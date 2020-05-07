VIVUS, Inc's (VVUS) CEO John Amos on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Steinberg - Investor Relations, Lazar FINN Partners

John Amos - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Oki - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Santosh Varghese - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Vandermosten - Zacks

Operator

Good afternoon. And welcome to the VIVUS First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

For introductions and opening remarks, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Matt Steinberg with Lazar FINN Partners. Please go ahead sir.

Matt Steinberg

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today’s teleconference. With me on the call is John Amos, VIVUS’ Chief Executive Officer; Mark Oki, VIVUS’ Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Santosh Varghese, VIVUS’ Chief Medical Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, VIVUS will make certain statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, hope, likely, may, opportunity, plan, potential, predict and should among others. These forward-looking statements are based on VIVUS’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially.

There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ mentally from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which was filed on April 3, 2020 and as amended on April 29, 2020 as well as periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission such as VIVUS’ Form 10-Q filed earlier today.

VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made on this call.

I’ll now turn the call over to John Amos.

John Amos

Thanks, Matt. And thanks to everyone on the call for your time this afternoon. Fiscal Q1, 2020 represents a successful completion of quarter seven of our 10-quarter turnaround. Given the well documented impact of COVID-19 on American global businesses. Overall we grew revenue from Q4, 2019 to Q1, 2020 by 13.8% - fluctuations in the next three quarters as a normal course of business along with the potential COVID-19 implications.

We transitioned our entire employee affiliated contractors into a work from home mode by March 10. And the team continues to work productively and collaboratively while staying safe at home. Our Qsymia Advantage Program processed 29,000 scripts in Q1, 2020 compared to 1,700 scripts in Q1, 2019. With March 2020 being the single highest monthly total ever. We launched our Tele Health Platform on March 31 and have signed up physicians in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Alabama.

We solved our shelf life chemistry issue with VI-0106 and are now working towards filing an IND for the treatment of patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension or PAH. We are working through how we will conduct the trial in the COVID-19 environment. Dr. Varghese will speak about this program later in the call. We’ve been able to continue the Adolescent Qsymia trial which in light of the negative outcomes for obese patients with COVID-19 has become more important than ever. Although PANCREAZE [indiscernible] slightly less than 1% from Q4, 2019. We were able to grow new prescriptions of PANCREAZE by 4.4% over the same period.

We received approval for the extended shelf life of PANCREAZE to 36 months and planned a launch formulation in Q3, 2020. We’re still working through our convertible debt issue and we’ll comment on this in a matter in a bit. I would like to spend some time discussing COVID-19 and obesity both of which are at pandemic levels and have collided in the United States. Our data sets are rapidly evolving based on information collected by the CDC, other national and international health organization and clinical researchers in countries with significant COVID-19 burdens. There appears to be a significant correlation between a BMI of 30 or greater in an elevated risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19 infections. The risk seems to increase as BMI increases.

Based on the Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report published by the CDC on April 17, 2020 of the patients admitted to the hospital 49% had hypertension and 48% were medically classified as obese along with other co-morbidities including diabetes and impaired renal function. Medical reported authored by [indiscernible] Head of Bariatric Surgery at the University of Lyon [ph] in France found similar correlations between high BMI and increased levels of hospitalization and mortality. One underlying theory related to high BMI patients infected by COVID-19, is that these patients have larger amounts of adipose tissue also known as fat tissue. Adipose cells within the adipose tissues expresses ACE2 which is a cellular receptor that SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19 uses to bind and gain access to cells. Thus patients with increased BMI have more cells that the virus can infect potentially increasing their viral load compared with non-obese individuals who become infected.

Over the past more weeks numerous local physicians that treat high BMI patients having contacting [indiscernible] lower the out of pocket cost of Qsymia to expand utilization. We’ve been pointing these physicians to our Qsymia Advantage Program which offers solutions to help reduce the out of pocket cost for uninsured or under insured patients. Additionally, a few of the largest and most significant pharmacy benefit managers in the US have also reached out to us establish contracts for Qsymia. This is an important change at the payer and PBM level and is especially significant given the collision of the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and obesity.

We’ve also seen a dramatic change in how obesity is being discussed. The health care industry and medical community are finally realizing the obesity is not a choice that people make. But rather a consequence of human evolutionary biology not keeping pace with food availability. No one chooses to be obese. The choice was made for human hundreds of thousands of years ago. Our goal would be this is to give patients with obesity new choices of how they can achieve and maintain their healthy weight objectives.

Based on a robust and growing body of data, we believe that Qsymia has the highest level of efficacy coupled with perhaps lowest cost of therapy and that it provides the best outcomes for patients with BMI and a in a convenient [indiscernible] oral capsule. And I’ll provide an update on the activities regarding the VIVUS Health Platform which integrates pharmaceutical, nutritional, digital and information technology to enable better patient outcomes. On March 31, 2020 we announced the launch of the VIVUS Health Platform telemedicine module and are planning the launch of our remote patient monitoring platform this quarter.

We are pleased with the response overall and Allison [ph] who had discussions with number of physicians who are interested in utilizing the system for monitoring patients that are at higher risk COVID-19. We are at a very early cursory conversations around utilizing the platform as workplace safety platform as well. The monitoring technology remotely and passively captures information on up to eight vital signs. To read these vital signs oxygen level reading and temperature are leading indicators of COVID-19 infection while blood pressure and weight are predictive of increased risk for negative outcomes related to COVID infection. Monitoring these vital signs may help physicians provide better care for their patients.

Let me turn now to review of PANCREAZE. In the first quarter of 2020 revenue was essentially flat. We did grow new patients starts [ph] by 4.4% compared with the previous quarter. But refills were down and overall, there were 50 fewer scripts sold than in Q4, 2019. Our ongoing performance analysis as identified several areas it still needs to be optimized. We’ve seen some slowdown in retail pharmacies and geographies that have been hard hit by COVID-19. We are creating a mail order channel for the product to utilizing what we’ve built for Qsymia. A significant portion of patients who utilize pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies are immune compromised and do not want to travel to a retail pharmacy location.

Our PBM coverage still needs to improve but we have some contracts that are going live in the second half of 2020 which we believe will help to - actually this coverage charge. The prior authorization process for this process is a bit burdensome and we’re putting technology and process in place to use this burden at the doctor’s office. While revenues were flat quarter-to-quarter, we did experience growth in these scripts and just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the best we can total scripts since product launch was strong wrap in the US. So, while we are behind in our business plan, we have started to see multiple points of improved performance that allows us to believe that we are moving in the right direction.

The STENDRA/SPEDRA [indiscernible] is either partnered out or licensed in various global territories. We continue to collect royalties and manage the manufacturing process to our marketing and license partners. We are working with various partners in this program to reduce our working capital exposure for the product and to improve our return on invested capital. We’re also continuing our efforts to find commercial partners in key open territories including the Middle East, Mexico and Russia.

VI-0106 for the treatment of PAH is our clinical development product. I want to thank our CMC, our clinical team for finally breaking through the chemistry issue that caused our shelf life issue. It was a breakthrough significant to our company and for PAH patients globally as it allows us to advance to clinical trials with a once a day formulation optimized for treating PAH patients with a commercially viable shelf life.

As a review, we believe that the data from compassionate use in early stage clinical studies significantly derisks this program and the chemistry issue is last and most significant hurdle to moving the program forward. We believe now that we have now addressed the chemistry issue and are positioned to move forward with filing the IND and starting the Phase 2 trial. As a reminder based on previous discussions with the FDA, this product could be eligible for Fast track designation and to the extent that the study supports our beliefs that it is disease modifying could be eligible for Breakthrough designation.

Finally, let me turn to our capital structure. We are engaged with our largest convertible bond holder to discuss the satisfying remaining VIVUS bond obligations. We’re discussing a variety of options to properly satisfy this debt. I can’t go into the details of these discussions. We want to assure shareholders that VIVUS management and the board are focused on maximizing enterprise value of any solution we might pursue. Mark will walk you through the math and the reason debt settlement and what we still need to do to solve [ph] for the next quarter.

As we’ve seen numerous times, we expect to turning VIVUS around will take 10 quarter from a calendar perspective, we’ve completed seven till the turnaround. COVID-19 had locked down the credit markets in mid-March. We would likely have already completed the balance sheet restructuring and would have largely been on schedule although as I’ve noted, we are ahead of Qsymia and somewhat behind on the PANCREAZE business plan. While we are disappointed in not finalizing the financing, we are very encouraged that the healthcare industry is finally taking obesity infinitely more seriously now due to the collision of the COVID-19 and obesity pandemics. While it is unfortunate that these circumstances exists perhaps a silver lining in this crisis that provides a loud and persistent wake up call to the healthcare industry that our collective energy needs to focus on helping people, holistically achieve optimal health rather than focusing on individual therapies.

I will now turn over to Mark Oki to review the financials of Q1, 2020 in more detail, after which Dr. Varghese will provide an update on our clinical programs.

Mark Oki

Thank you, John. As a [indiscernible] practice we believe that comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2019 will provide you with the best indication of how the turnaround efforts are progressing. Qsymia net product revenue was $8.9 million and $9.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. The decrease from the fourth quarter was due to the seasonal decrease in shipments for wholesalers.

Total Qsymia scripts were approximately 83,000 in both the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to see the transition of patients from the retail distribution channel to the Qsymia Advantage Program. In the first quarter of 2020, 36% of Qsymia scripts will dispense through the Qsymia Advantage Program direct-to-patient model up from 31% and 22% in the fourth and third quarters of 2019 respectively.

PANCREAZE’s net revenue was $5.8 million in both the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. These amounts included Canadian PANCREAZE net sales of $0.7 million and $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. The $2 million milestone revenue in the first quarter of 2020 represented the amount earned for the commercial launch of Qsymia in South Korea by our marketing partner Alvogen.

Revenue related to royalties earned from Menarin, SPEDRA sales which has typically run for $500,000 to $600,000 per quarter was approximately $547,000 in the first quarter of 2020 and $468,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, we also recognized royalty revenue of $564,000 based on net sales of Qsymia in South Korea. Royalties earned on South Korean Qsymia net sales could very materially as a result of Alvogen supply chain management and end user demand.

Total cost of goods sold excluding amortization was $4.6 million and $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. The increase was primarily due to increase in supply revenue over the fourth quarter of 2019. Amortization of intangible assets was $3.6 million in both the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. This amount was primarily the amortization of cost capitalized related to the acquisition on PANCREAZE.

Research and development expense was $2.4 million in both the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses were primarily related to the Qsymia adolescence safety and efficacy study and PANCREAZE, post-marketing requirement assumed from Janssen. Selling general and administrative expenses were $11 million and $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. Included in these amounts were selling and marketing expense of $4.2 million and $4.3 million respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred approximately $1.9 million of severance cost. In the first quarter of 2020, we incurred additional professional fees related to addressing our outstanding debt. Total interest and other expense net was $3.2 million and $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 respectively. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.2 million and $6.5 million respectively. Cash and equivalence was $32.9 million at March 31, 2020.

In April 2020, we raised approximately $10.5 million net of underwriter and other fees through the issuance of 7.2 million shares of our common stock were registered direct offering. And in May 2020, we retired $11.3 million face value of convertible notes and paid all accrued interest that were due on May 1, 2020. IEH Biopharma LLC, the holder of the remaining $170.2 million of convertible notes has granted us a 30-day grace period during which time we will negotiate exclusively with them to attempt to restructure the remaining notes.

Non-GAAP EBITDAR that’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and discretionary research which we believe provides a good indication of how our commercial business is performing with $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of the GAAP net loss to this non-GAAP EBITDAR can be found in our earnings release issued earlier today.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dr. Varghese for a clinical and product lifecycle update.

Santosh Varghese

Thanks Mark. I’ll review the clinical and regulatory aspects of Qsymia, PANCREAZE and VI-0106. With respect to Qsymia as previously announced we’ve completed enrolment of subjects in our Phase 4 study design to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Qsymia in obese adolescence between the ages of 12 and 17 years. We have not had any impact of COVID-19 on study progression to-date and expect the last patient will complete treatment by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

We are closely monitoring the pandemic situation and have remote monitoring capabilities on standby through our VIVUS healthcare platform to the extent needed. We believe that Qsymia could be an important part of integrated strategies to address adolescent obesity and this study is designed to provide clinical data to support a potential label expansion for this indication. We continue to have productive discussions with the FDA regarding a study design to evaluate the effect of Qsymia on ambulatory blood pressure. We believe this study could provide us with new data to further inform our dialog with the FDA regarding our post-marketing cardiovascular outcomes trial which was required as part of the initial approval of Qsymia. We hope to have a final protocol agreed upon in the next few months.

We also continue to work with researchers at major institutions to develop clinical protocols and initiate the related clinical trials to evaluate our VIVUS Health Platform to augment and track patients’ effort in weight management. We hope to have more information regarding a launch of a new study in the coming months. Finally, we expect the European Medicines Agency will respond to the decentralized Qsymia marketing authorization application in the second half of 2020.

As the global community lives through the intersection of two pandemics COVID-19 and obesity. A greater focus will be needed to be placed on providing treatment options to patients who are obese. Studies have shown that there is a potential linkage of increased mortality and complications of viral infections like those of the Novel Coronavirus in obese patient, as evidenced by the CDC warning for people with severe obesity. Body mass index or BMI of 40 or higher who they define as those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

These early studies have suggested an association of various inflammatory biomarkers and enzyme such as Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 or ACE2 in adipose tissue that may increase these patients risk and that is in addition to the other already known co-morbidities like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea. Additional research is needed to fully understand this convergence and I expect to see more in the scientific literature in the coming months.

Now I’ll turn to PANCREAZE. As previously announced the FDA approved the sNDA for the 36-month shelf life formulation in February 2020. Now we continue to evaluate potential studies of PANCREAZE in additional pancreatic disease indication. We’re working with Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to start a study evaluating PANCREAZE and the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, in patients with pancreatic cancer.

Finally, we anticipate filings the IND for VI-0106 in the second half of this year as we have finalized our unique proprietary once daily extended release formulation. We believe, this formulation will facilitate therapeutic drug levels by minimizing immunosuppressive effects for patients with PAH. We will plan to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in Group 1 PAH patients at functional Class 3 or 4 in Q1 of 2021. After we file the FDA reviews and accepts our investigational new drug application.

We believe this patient population has a critical need for new treatment options and expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will have limited impact on trial enrolment as many of these patients are hospitalized frequently due to their disease progression as with all our future studies. We will look to optimize patient compliance and study adherence utilizing remote patient monitoring through our VIVUS Health Platform.

This concludes our opening remarks. Operator, you may now open the lines for the question-and-answer period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question is from John Vandermosten with Zacks. You may proceed with your question.

John Vandermosten

Good afternoon, John, Mark and Santosh and congratulations on solving the 0106, chemistry issue. Glad to see you’re able to make some progress on that. And also, congratulations on the upcoming IND for the same drug. I wanted to start out with obviously the big issues is with the refinancing. We’ve heard a lot of efforts by Congress and feds who help out companies that may have been in trouble due to Coronavirus and the CARES Act had some provisions in it as well. I’m not as familiar with those as you probably are, since you’re dealing with this every day. Are there are any pathways that you might be able to pursue to help resolve the issue through either the fed or some of the legislations in past?

John Amos

So, we’ve got a couple of advisors helping us think through that. But we really are in exclusive period with the IEH bond holders. So, we’re really just trying to focus on solving the issue with them. Though obviously we do remain interested in what the various programs and treasury programs are. As just a general comment, not so much related to our business, but just related to the way that fed programs have been organized and they’re really organized around rated bonds. So, Moody’s, S&P, Fitch etc. And if you think about the biotech industry as a whole which were obviously a part of the vast majority of bonds in biotech aren’t rated bonds. So, we’ve submitted I think with along with other biotech companies around seeking an exemption to that rating. Whether that happens or not, who knows. But we are working exclusive with the IEH bond holders to try to resolve our outstanding bond issue.

John Vandermosten

Okay and is there any sense of how the capital structure might change as a result of that? I mean I know you’re in negotiations now and that’s probably a big part of the discussion. But any sense you can give us how that’s progressing.

John Amos

Yes, I’m pretty uncomfortable. I think - we’ll get through the negotiations hopefully and then we’ll certainly bring everybody up to speed once those are completed.

John Vandermosten

Okay, got it. Understood. And so VIVUS Health Platform great timing on that in terms of having it ready to go as more people need to take care of things from home. What progress has it made of PANCREAZE side - mention to that, Qsymia has done really well in terms of getting up to speed, what are we seeing on the PANCREAZE side for the VIVUS Health Platform so far and what should we expect to see over the next quarters?

John Amos

Our focus for the VIVUS Health Platform has really been on the cystic fibrosis centers. So, we’ve seen the platform to a few of the foundations and a few doctors. We’ve had really a lot more demand interest on the other side of the coin. But one of the Presidents of a large Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, once he saw all the vital sign management and how we collect data on the vital signs, he said “it’s a game changer for cystic fibrosis patients”. Currently cystic fibrosis patients vast majority of them travel somewhere between 60 and 200 miles to go their Center of Excellence and with their travel effectively bound and their immuno-compromised systems. They just really don’t have the ability to travel onto these locations anymore, without exposing themselves to significant adverse events.

So, the cystic fibrosis foundation is not going to be cystic fibrosis community is a cornerstone of the pancreas business. We don’t think it’s going to be a large driver of revenue and the overall VIVUS Health Platform has a patient population. But it’s one that clinically is very, very important to us and this solution that we built, it really is a game changer for these folks. They can stay at home and effectively monitor their lung function, oxygen levels, blood pressure weight, etc without ever having to step into a clinic and that’s a big deal for that patient population.

John Vandermosten

Yes, definitely. And then milestones for the VIVUS Health Platform over the next couple of quarters. I mean maybe even items in the back office or things like that. What is still kind of on the list to achieve for 2020?

John Amos

What’s been interesting is, employers and this is something we didn’t really think about up until probably a couple of weeks ago Deb Larsen, our Chief Strategy Officer, Santosh and myself and few other folks have been really working pretty hard on this program and trying to bring it to fruition. And when we realized is that, in order for workers to go into a facility-based location in effect we have to create a broader monitoring platform for these individual workers. And so that’s been something that is - as kind of opened up potentially a new market for us that we never really thought about, and that’s probably the biggest opportunity that sits in front of us, other than just going out, get physicians and patients on the platform in the obesity and COVID-19 monitoring space, so more on that to come.

The initial demand has been high. What we have found it’s been little challenging to sitting people onto the platform. It’s not a difficult platform to get onto, it’s just how they think about running their clinics. So, there’s a lot of people and we’re –they’re wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re trying to figure out how to practice medicine in this framework. And so that has taken a little bit more education than we thought, we thought it was going to be like sign up, get on and just get ripping on the platform, which some doctors have. Others it takes a little bit more hand holding, if you will. But once people see the value of the platform and the power that brings to a clinic, the light bulb goes on.

We’re excited about it. It’s very cool and we’ve got a good penetration in California, New York obviously COVID has been an excellent source of opportunity and what we’re seeing down in kind of the right hand [indiscernible] nation where locations that really have higher percentages of obese patients, the doctors are really understanding the implications of COVID on those patient population, so that’s a pretty alarming phone calls to deal with doctors in those geographies.

John Vandermosten

Okay and moving overseas has Alvogen given any sense of what their sales goals are for the next year?

John Amos

Yes, they did for pre-COVID. Obviously, South Korea if you follow them, they’ve done an excellent job of managing, keeping their economy running and managing the pandemic. They’ve really done a bang-up job there. And so, there’s obviously the same correlation, obesity. I think there’s still just like everybody trying to grab [indiscernible], still an important product, its important category. It has become much more important globally than it was previously. But at the end provide us additional updates. We’re not habit of providing forecast.

John Vandermosten

Okay, thanks John. I appreciate that. I’ll get back in queue.

John Amos

Yes, thanks John, appreciated.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to John Amos for any closing remarks.

John Amos

Appreciated, operator. Thanks all of you for your time today and a continued interest in VIVUS. I’m pleased that we’ve continued to make significant progress in our 10-quarter turnaround and strategy even as we navigate changing and challenging landscape and find new ways to meet our commitments to patients and physicians while adhering to guidelines to keep our employees and customer safe. I look forward to sharing our continued progress with you on months ahead and I certainly hope all of you stay safe and healthy in the interim.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.