Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eric Hyllengren - Vice President of Investor Relations

Pascal Touchon - President and Chief Executive Officer

Utpal Koppikar - Chief Financial Officer

Joe Newell - Chief Operations Officer

A.J. Joshi - Chief Medical Officer

Marc Frahm - Cowen & Co.

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Salim Syed - Mizuho Securities

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citi

Kelly Breeza - Stifel

Tony Butler - ROTH Capital Partners

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Thank you, Ernie. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Atara's first quarter 2020 conference call. On today's call, we will provide an update of our operational and strategic progress, review our upcoming milestones and key objectives for 2020 and discuss the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our current and planned activities.

Earlier today, we issued a press release providing an overview of the Company's first quarter 2020 financial results and operational progress.

Joining me on today's call are Dr. Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer; Utpal Koppikar, Chief Financial Officer; and Joe Newell, Chief Operations Officer and Dr. A.J. Joshi Chief Medical Officer. We will begin with prepared comments from Pascal and then open the call for your questions.

We would like to remind listeners that during the call, the Company's management will be making Forward-Looking Statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and the Company's SEC filings. These statements are made as of today's date and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Pascal Touchon

Thank you, Eric and thanks to all of you for joining us this afternoon. Let me open today’s call by acknowledging environment we are currently have. These global pandemic has impacted many lives across the globe and our [indiscernible] go out to everyone who has been directly affected.

Sharing the same vision as a full time healthcare workers to serve patients, we at Atara would like to honor and thank the heath care professionals, especially during this time. This moment in time only reinforces our deep commitment to making a difference in patient’s lives.

It is with tremendous pride that I acknowledge the commitment and the resiliency of our entire Atara team has remained focused on a mission to serve patients and implemented industry-leading practices to ensure safety while mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our business.

We have made significant progress in the first quarter of 2020, toward accomplishing of key objectives. Importantly, we remain on-track to initiate the BRA submission of tab sales in the second half of 2020 and to present key data from the Phase I a study of ATA188 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis in the second quarter, I want to take a moment to provide a brief update on the operational adjustments that we have made in response to the pandemic.

First, prior to COVID-19 outbreak, a start of our routine supply planning and operational risk management strategies. We have already manufactured significant inventory to costs that sell ATA188 and our other problems, including processing damages and the required stopping materials needed to maintain long-term product supply. Consequently, we continue to deliver product to patients for more inventory, which is a clear advantage of such off the shelf solution [indiscernible].

In addition, our teams have been working closely with our clinical staff to ensure the safety of site staff and patients and to preserve that our integrity and access to treatment as appropriate. Where needed, they have established remote study visits there which telemedicine on healthcare, and other methods to ensure continuity of care for patients and to preserve key endpoint data.

We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and continues to assess its potential impact on our business and operations, including the timing and execution of clinical and preclinical studies.

Regardless of the current pandemic Atara Biotherapeutics remains a [indiscernible] in allergenic T-cell immunotherapy. With our lead program in cyclical development, we are the most advanced allergenic T-cell immunotherapy company and we intend to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patient with I unmet medical need.

Our platform leverage unique biology or EBV T-cells and as the acceptability to treat a wide range of EBV associated disease or other disease including solid tumors and metallurgical concerns for incorporation of engineer calls or PCRs.

A key step to [indiscernible] definition is initiating the BLA submission for tab-cel in EBV+ PTLD, which remains on-track for the second half of 2020. We are very pleased to have in the hall a sufficient number of patients in our Phase III study to perform an interim analysis in Q3 2020 after the appropriate follow-up.

We then plan to request the previous meeting with FDA to discuss the totality of data from the tab-cel problem, including the MS33 Phase II studies and Atara’s expanded access program and single patient use. Is the totality of clinical data and considered compelling in our study at EA. We will initiate the BLA submission from tab-cel.

With respect to site activity, and patient enrollment for the ongoing Phase III tab-cel study, most of the 14 active clinical sites in the U.S. and Australia are available for enrollment and we are continuing to prepare to open additional sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

As previously discussed, we send the clinical trial applications or CTA to several European countries in November and December, 2019 to enable the opening of clinical site in 2020. In addition to the previously reported approvals in the UK, Austria and Spain, I’m very pleased to report that, the CTA forms was recently approved and that we have just activated our first European site in Spain.

As I have noted before, these additional sites are being added to support full enrollment of the Phase III study and not in addition in which we already enroll sufficient number of patients. With respect to that set of regulatory renewal in Q1 2020, we submitted a investigator plan or PIP for the EMA for the usual requirements. For EMA approval of the PIP, we intend to submit a cell EU marketing authorization application for patient with EBV+ PTLD in 2021.

We continue to see point of sale investigator, physician and patient interest even during this COVID-19 pandemic and for cases in which patients are not able to enroll in the EBV+ PTLD Phase III clinical study, we are providing to patients need and or EAP and also SPU. Additionally, a growing body of data suggests that that may provide clinical benefit in additional EBV+ disease and we are advancing clinical study to further evaluate its potential.

Towards this end, we continue to expect to initiate in a second half of 2020 in the tab-cell Phase II study, that would include up to six additional EBV+ patient populations. I will not turn to ATA188 our allergenic therapy for the treatment of the patient with multiple sclerosis.

We previously reported encouraging early data at 2019 from a Phase I center open-label dose escalation study, evaluating making the safety and efficacy of ATA188 in patient with progressive form of [indiscernible].

We are looking forward to presenting in a second quarter of 2020 in an appropriate form the 6 months results for the dose study for quarter one to four and very importantly the 12-months results for the quarter one to three. We plan to present data on the clinical measures and particularly an assessment of disability.

We also expect to present 24-month full data in a second half of 2020, when such data are available. We are still retreating patients in the open-label extension of the Phase Ia study in an appropriate setting given the constraint of COVID-19 pandemic and as determined by the treating condition in patients.

As per the norms, we are temperately paused the screening and enrollment of patients in this Phase Ib placebo-controlled study to ensure that the participating clinical sites can focus on meeting the needs of patients with COVID-19 and to protect the safety of the participants, investigations and stuff.

These results will also help preserve the study and data integrity as there are assessment that required a specific settings. And we want to add confidence that the clinical environment with allow these assessments to be conducted at the time period specified in the protocol. Based on our current assessment and information from the clinical sites, we expect these tools to be limited. And therefore, to initiate enrollment in the study in a second or third quarter of 2020.

Throughout the first quarter of 2020. We also continue to make progress in advance single CAR T pipeline. We expect that all collaborators at Memorial Sloan Kattering, we submit an IND application to the FDA in the second or third quarter of 2020. For our next generation metabolic integrated autologous CAR-T immunotherapy ATA2271.

ATA2271 is designed to improve efficacy persistence and durability of response using novel 1XXCAR costimulatory domain and cell intrinsic checkpoint inhibition technology with a PD-1 domain and negative receptor.

Preclinical data from ATA2271 IND-enabling studies have been accepted as the late breaking e-poster at the AACR virtual annual meeting in June. And the abstract will be released on May 15.We also expect that an NSK will present additional clinical data for the academic first generation programs in the second half of this year.

We also initiated preclinical IND-enabling studies for off the shelf allergenic nasotaline targeted CAR-T ATA3271 as well as for ATA3219 or CD-19 targeted CAR-T. Both of these programs utilize our next generation CAR-T technology and EDP cell platform.

ATA3219 in particular is supported by the initial proof of principle from an academic off the shelf allergenic ED CD-19 CAR-T clinical study presented part the 2020 DCT meeting, which today is show the longest duration of response for an allergenic CD19 CAR-T with 26.9 months median follow up.

As we advance multiple innovative programs, and generate a growing body of promising clinical data, we are increasingly confident that our ability for cell platform and technologies are totally positioned to provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit and create tremendous value for shareholders.

[Indiscernible] sales have a numerous advantages as a basic of allergenic platform. And there are potential tools that specifically target the cells of safe traffic to the site of disease expand and persist in patients.

Beyond the therapeutic potential of a platform, we have also add robust and scalable manufacturing capability that is nearing commercial readiness. We are on-track to complete clinical validation this year, and have the ability to rapidly deliver product from inventory to patients in the U.S., Europe and Australia in three days or less.

We continue to innovate at our manufacturing facility in Southern California. Over time, we expect to further increase manufacturing yields to bring a top of the shelf allergen T cell therapy, cost of goods manufactured in range with use of traditional biologics. In addition to the significant progress we achieve in the first quarter preclinical and manufacturing activities. We also continued to attract highly-talented individuals to the Atara team.

I’m confident in the leadership team we are building out, will be appointed as our new non-Executive Chairman and Anna Oregon was named Senior Vice President and General Counsel. We are making tremendous progress on hiring a new Head of R&D and we expect to make this announcement in a very near future.

We on-track to achieve a key management objective and I strongly believe that we have seen the technology and passion to succeed in our mission of innovating with transformative - that have the potential to improve outcome for patients with serious disease.

Now turning to our financial results. We ended the first quarter of 2020 with $214.6 million in cash, cash equivalence and short-term investment. This is a decrease of $44.5 million from the prior quarter, and reflect cash used for operating activities of $67 million offset by net proceed from our aftermarket facility or ATM of $23.1 million. We believe our cash and cash equivalent and short-term investment as of March 31, 2020 are sufficient to fund planned operation into the second quarter of 2021.

In summary, despite operating in these unique and changing times, we remained committed to our mission and believe that we will be able to continue to advancing programs in the months ahead. I believe that, this experience will transform in result and commitment to company and the patients we seek to serve.

I know that many of you are experiencing disruption in your own professional and personal lives and I totally appreciate your time today. I also want to put this opportunity to thank our staff and our clinical collaborations for continuing to support the trials as they fact challenges in caring for patients in an unprecedented environment.

Also want to ensure the patients currently participating or interested in participating in our studies that we remain committed to their safety and are positioned to continue those ongoing studies, as they and their physician deem appropriate.

We understand that pandemic is another significant obstacle in what is already a tremendously challenging patient journey and we are doing everything in our power to minimize its impact on how we move forward. I hope that everyone on the call today, staying safe and healthy, and I look forward to sharing the progress with you in weeks and months ahead.

Question-And-Answer Session

Marc Frahm

Yes. Thanks for taking my question, and thanks for the clarity around BLA submission and the interim analysis. But I guess what is the current plan on when we will see the data that is being generated in Q3? Should we, do you assume that the timing would be amenable to something like an ASH presentation? Should we expect anything to see that this year or is it likely not until 2021?

Pascal Touchon

Thank you Marc for your question. As we said in previously in previous calls, we will discuss with the FDA During the [indiscernible] and then we will discussed with them regarding what would be needed for the completion of the submission as well as the possibility for us to communicate and how to communicate on the interim analogy data.

So it all depends on the timing of this [indiscernible] anything. And then of course we will communicate with the agreement of the FDA at an appropriate Congress after the preview of that meeting.

John Newman

Hi guys. Thanks very much for taking my question and thank you for the updates. So, Pascal, I just wondered, if you could comment a bit about, what your expect to see in terms of enrollment for your European sites. You mentioned in your prepared remarks that, had the first site open for enrollment. Just curious if, can talk to us about perhaps the number of additional sites we’ll be looking to open in Europe, and sort of what you would expect from enrollment there. Thank you.

Pascal Touchon

Thank you for your question. AJ, do you want to answer.

A.J. Joshi

Sure. Thanks John. I think a couple of important points just to reinforce that point earlier, that our focus until now has been the 40, U.S and Australia sites that is driven us to the enrollment points that Pascal mentioned earlier.

In terms of the European sites. We are not specifically talking about the numbers of sites. The main point here is that the European sites are being opened now so that we can complete the study enrollment and that gives us a much more expeditious path to complete it as rapidly as possible.

Salim Syed

And then the second question I had was just on the clinical trials.gov update, which looks like in March of this year, you guys up the trial for the phase one AK188 from 72 patients to 97 patients. And I’m wondering why you did that, the implications coming out of that. And then lastly, how much data do you need based on your discussions with their regulators? Press to file it early on ETA 188, if you show up reversal disability from baseline. Thank you.

Pascal Touchon

Thank you Salim, very good question. Thank you and appreciate that. AJ do you want to take this question I will chime in if needed.

A.J. Joshi

Sure, thanks Salim, we have submitted to EAM for a late breaker and we are waiting to efficient is as everyone else’s. Quite frankly, for the late breakers and in terms of the question on how we are going to be presenting.

We are certainly going to be giving more detailed information, because as the data is matured, we are able to now ask you to provide that level of detail and to kind of reinforce the notion. One of the biggest questions we continue to be asked is what did the disability assessments look like? And we will be providing detail on those both by a composite fields as well as by individual disability scale.

In terms of the patient’s enrollment numbers, part of what we are doing here is, we have set up the design of that study to allow us to have various elements of adaptive design, so that if we see any elements of clinical signal or biological signals in the course of that study, we are able to adapt the design and essentially targeted towards potentially more meaningful statistical outcomes.

So, it is really an element of flexibility that you are seeing there as opposed to a specific need or driver that says we need to add more patients. It is meant to allow us the flexibility so that we can power the study along the variety of different measures depending on how the cohort data work as well as how some of the blinded information looks like in the RCT.

And, I guess the third question that you had was in terms of if we were to seeing reversal of disability then does that give us some kind of accelerated pathway? I’m not going to comment on a specific, whether reversal or a specific endpoint at this point.

What I would say is that, if we are able to show an efficacy signal, that would be a transformational product profile when you prove it out in later studies, then I do think that create significant opportunity for various conversations with FDA on some form of accelerated pathway.

But all of that obviously has to be proven out a bit more in a randomized setting to be able to say that, there might be any kind of a salvage pathway there. But certainly, the potentially transformational profile would give us that opportunity.

Pascal Touchon

Thank you AJ. What the study means, is really to aim transformative treatment of MS, and that is what we wants to bring the further development of that product in-line with the medical need in that population. Because as you know, no treatment today is really able to reverse decline or the just delaying, I mean talking about treatment at full MS. So there is really an unmet medical need and we really aim at addressing that unmet medical need.

Salim Syed

Thank you.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Pascal Touchon

We have some challenge to hear you, but I guess you have questions about the interim analysis in Q3 2020 and what will be considered as success, isn’t it?

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes. What success [indiscernible] is there intern outline this meet or beat to a [indiscernible]

Pascal Touchon

Okay. I think I understand your question. Thank you. AJ you want to answer and then you can tell us does that answered your question because as you can see, we had some difficulty in hear you clearly.

A.J. Joshi

I’m going to take a crack at it and see we can hit the some point, I think the as the case in most ultra rare conditions, the totality of data is what is most relevant here. We are not going be specifically talking about exact numbers that are necessary forgetting interim analysis.

I think the key point here is that when you have the Phase III and the totality of information that we have described here is the best package that will drive the FDA view on things. And if you think about an ultra rare conditions the packet of information we have here, certainly significant when you look totality of information.

So I think so I think that is the main factor is how does that entire view look, of course incorporating the major elements of the Phase III enrollment and studies. Does that answer the question?

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes. I guess I was looking for numbers. So I don’t want to give numbers I just was hoping to get a sense as to more detail. But understanding sufficient to talk about that. I also want to understand the additional patients [Indiscernible] So those tapes [Indiscernible] I mean, they are obviously not in interim. They are going to be that data will be submitted later, presumably for [Indiscernible] when you get that data from patients for the site you started in?

Pascal Touchon

Yes, I guess it is still very difficult to hear you [Indiscernible]. I guess a question is, what is the objective of the patient, the additional patient to complete the involvement of the study? And how do we plan to discuss these with regulatory authorities? Is that right?

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes. Can you hear me better now? Is that better?

Pascal Touchon

Yes. Much better. Now.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes.

Pascal Touchon

Okay. A.J. do you want to answer that question?

A.J. Joshi

Yes. typically, if we were to do when you do an analysis like this you are I think I got your question correctly where those additional data that gets generated after this analysis are information that you are definitely going to provide to the regulators. And oftentimes, in a situation like this, and I’m not going to predict which way things go.

But those wouldn’t necessarily be a prerequisite for example, for moving forward most the time those are things that say the data that you provided as a time of the pre-BLA discussion are the basis for the decision that they made to say yes you can move forward with your BLA filing.

Any data that you generate related to the safety programs, they are always going to want to see when you finished generating those. But they will not be necessary for that decision that happened that is made at the timing of the pre-BLA meeting.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, the first submission to the BLA. That’ll be -- I mean, is it understood that that is going to be a conditional to on further data or is this going to be a full approval or you don’t know that?

A.J. Joshi

I think that is a review issue. That is going to be part of the discussion with FDA at the pre-BLA meeting. But I wouldn’t say prior what I say that this is going to be part of the discussion with FDA the [indiscernible].

Yigal Nochomovitz

It would not. Okay, got it. And then --

A.J. Joshi

Not a priority.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Not a priority conditional. Okay. And then I just have a question on MS So we have talked some of the experts in the United States and you talked to one fellow at Cleveland Clinic who’s a KOLs and an EBV Biology and MS. And he was saying that his view is that the EBV hypothesis is quite, quite strong in relapsed refractory disease, but not as not as clear -.

Pascal Touchon

Okay. We lost you again. But I guess you wanted to say, so part of your question is about AV6 you mentioned things that the EBV hypothesis in MS is stronger and relapsing meeting and it is progressive. AJ you want to take that and I will join in.

A.J. Joshi

Sure. The hypothesis, and I would love to maybe have some conversations because these are always good dialogue. But for that particular individual, the EBV Hypothesis actually does not differentiate between whether it is relapsing remaining or progressive.

And to give you a little perspective, we had a recent advisory board with all our top advisors and it is just, and these are very well-established individuals within the MS space and very consistently there is no reason, why it should impact one space versus the other.

Their comment is, hey, if we start seeing something in PMS, you should be looking at all of them. And that has always been the plan. So there is not really been a differentiation. The hypothesis is MS. It is not just PMS. There should be really no difference between those two spaces in terms of EBV being a major elements of the pathogenesis of the MS process.

Pascal Touchon

And clearly the reason we went into progressive MS, as I said earlier on is because of the immense unmet medical need that exists there. And if, we can show safety in these early studies and safety and a potential clinical efficacy signal that would represents a conformational product profile in PMS, we will then go of course not only to peruse that in PMS, but also in other types of MS.

Pascal Touchon

Yes. I think clearly this study that we are doing is intending to expand the tab-cel like label beyond PTLD and to address serious unmet need in patients with EBV+ disease. This study is planned with up to six additional cohorts, creating the possibility for additional invitation or even potentially to discuss other mechanistic label.

And this is based on, experience that we have both of ourselves at ATRA, we have got EAP and a single patient use as well as collaborated model in earlier study that we have some clinical data in these type of patients.

So, we building these clinical data to move forward in this study. Each of these represents new conditions, but collectively they represent a potentially addressable EBV+ population several times greater than the size of the second line EBV+ PTLD. And there are different type of disease that we are exploring of patient population.

Some are related to immunodeficiency, [Indiscernible] disorders like primary immunodeficiency LPD and also Acquired Immunodeficiency LPD. We are also going to explore LMS leo mayo sarcoma for which we had presented that in the past, as well as first line PTSD for patients were current first line treatment and appropriate and surface second line CNS PTSD.

So, as you can see a range of different type of patient populations. And altogether, these are representing a significant commercial potential if we are successful, and a population that is several times greater than the size of the second line EBV+ PTLD, which is the first mutation that we are pursuing.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. And then if I can have one more question. I have question regarding ATA2271. On what dating for the Mesothelioma IND. Are there any plans to develop design additional solid tumors outside of Mesothelioma?

Pascal Touchon

Thank you for your question. So, as we said there will be the presentation of some preclinical data from the IND studies that will be been accepted a late breaking poster AACR. The abstract will be released on May 16.

And these are part of the package that we need or collaborators who are going to at MSK going to submit that IND needs to submit the IND all the data in all the studies have been done now. So it is just more of moving into the preparation of the submission. And that is why we are confident that these IND submissions should be able to be done in Q2 or Q3 2020.

Now in terms of these first study, it will be addressing advance Mesothelioma, but we have the plan to go in other type of solid tumors where you have expression of Mesothelioma in particular ovarian cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

The second is with respect to the 1B study of 188. I think currently you have nine sites open, because you have paused the 1B study, will you then decide to create a greater number of sites in order to speed up that enrollment opportunity? And then finally, on the CAR programs on 7119, your programs. Do you think or is it a goal to file INDs for those in this calendar here, is that more at 2021 events? Thank you.

Pascal Touchon

Thank you, Tony. AJ do you want to take the first two question. I will take the last one.

A.J. Joshi

Sure. So with respect to the 1A long-term extension patients. Just a quick reminder, we chose the dose for that long-term extension based on the cohort three data. So if you recall, once we achieved the pre-specified endpoints in the Phase Ia to move into the RCT, we did that based on the Phase III cohort done.

So that became the dose that we use for the open label extension. So, because of that we have treated several patients, actually. We have begun to treat them in that open label extension, but they are not far enough along to present at the EAM.

So, we will ultimately present those data, but they are not going to be available for EAM discussion. And in terms of your question on adding additional sites to try to catch up on the RCT, the goodness for us is, although we paused the actual enrollment, we were able to continue the pre-screening activity. So, we do have several patients lined up for the study once we are able to resume full enrollment activities.

And so, I don’t really anticipate needing to...

Pascal Touchon

AJ?

A.J. Joshi

Oh, sorry guys.

Pascal Touchon

Yes, we lost you. So, if can start explaining what is happening in the current time where we see active in the side. I guess that is what you wanted to say.

A.J. Joshi

Yes. Sorry. Sorry, about the connection issue. Yes, so we have remained active in essentially pre-screening patients for the studies, so that we have actually got several patients lined up so that the moment we resume enrollment activities, we can put them through the full screening process.

Because of that, I don’t really anticipate needing to add additional sites, and where we are now is, we do expect to resume enrollment activities soon in that study. Specifically, the approach is going to be that, as you might imagine with COVID-19 there is center-by-center variability is have really close relationships with the sites.

So, what we are going to do is on a site-by-site basis to expeditiously get them started up again, we have just got a checklist that ensures that, the sites have the capability to do all the assessments that are necessary, that they have the staff, facilities and equipment all available.

And as long as, we are able to meet that checklist, we are going to be able to resume enrollment at those sites. So again, I anticipate that happening very soon because of that and the patients we have -.

Pascal Touchon

- As you know, we have started the IND study and we are making steady progress towards bringing these exciting asset into the clinic. We are not communicating right now timing of such IND filing and we will communicate the timing at -.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

A.J. Joshi

Hi, everyone. This is A.J. Joshi. Sorry for the technical issues. I think I have just been able to get back in. Eric are you on. Okay. I was to say, maybe where we can do is, do you know where we got lost in the middle of my response on BMS so I can continue that while we wait for others to join back in.

Pascal Touchon

I think it maybe A.J.,[indiscernible].

Pascal Touchon

Operator can I start? Are we online?

Operator

Yes. You may go ahead.

Pascal Touchon

So, hello everyone and very, very sorry. I really apologize for this technical issue. So, I’m going to go back to the questions from Tony on 3219. As I said, at this stage, we are working actively on the IND IMD studies, but we not doing to say, when is that going to be filed? We will do that at the appropriate time.

What I would not to say that, this program we believe is very exciting because this BCL of CD-19 CAR T is well known in terms of the level of safety and efficacy achieved by [indiscernible] stage.

And we believe that, we are going as fast as we can in the clinic. We can really deliver proof-of-concept of a platform in terms of its ability to deliver safe and effective CAR T But at the same time, ease you due to the specificity of our other platform particularly through the EBV sales and one unique - domain that impact on the Atara systems and the efficacy of the T-cells.

I think less exertion of T-cells, these might lead to superior activity in patients. And in that case of course, as we create a very significant value for that product. Does that answer your question Tony? Okay. Go to next question operator.

Pascal Touchon

Yes. We can.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. This is [indiscernible] on for Maury. So, the next question is about ATA2271 program. Are you going to have nonhuman primates data including there as well to be able to prevent?

Pascal Touchon

ATA2271, the [indiscernible] operable that is the 1 you are asking about?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Pascal Touchon

Okay. So the IND enabling studies are mostly In Vitro and In Vivo individual studies that are needed as well as of course CMC package that is needed for the FDA to review for the IND process. So, the data will be presented related In Vivo pre-clinical studies, and I’m not going to give any more detail at this stage as the package is going to be released very soon.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That is fine. For the MSK data previously the off the shelf and the EBV CD19 data. Is there any specifics on CAR T expansion persistent area. So, did you get a chance to evaluate the base and the nano samples from the patients?

Pascal Touchon

So, this is you know an academic study and the data that presented at the TCT meetings with by the way on the six patients that we with these third-party sales modified with CD19 CAR have been quite clear in terms not only of the level of response with five out of six in PR, but the durability of response for a median follow up of 26.9 months. So, the longest ever for CAR T.

Now we don’t have and need an MSK data at the stage on the kinetics of the sales. These are the type of data analysis that hopefully they will be able to do in the future based on the samples they are but we don’t target that is already at this stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that is fine. The other question is for the ATA188, can you recap the rebuilding plans strategy and insights about how the dosing is going.

Pascal Touchon

Yes. Thank you for your question. AJ, do you want to answer this one?

A.J. Joshi

Sure. So the redosing plan is when patients come for the dosing. Essentially we left a relatively open window but it is after the 12-months point, it is usually hits any routine 12. I think we leave a window of about 12-months to 24-months because that allows some of the earlier cohort patients to be retreated. But the goal is to retreat as close to that 24-month timeframe as we can.

And it will be, it is basically one cycle treatment point, so it will be, day one, day eight, day 15. You get dose of AK188. And the goal is going to be that we are going to continue annual treatments on these patients all the way through to five years of follow-up from the initial study entry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Pascal Touchon

No. Thank you for your question. As you know, we are working on opening new sites and new homes in various countries and we do so once we have obtained of course the CPS approval and have been obtained in four countries right now, the UK, Austria, Spain and France, so we working in these four countries from opening and activating sites. And as we said earlier on, we have just activity the first open site in Spain very recently.

So things are progressing there. But I guess your question is about the medical need and the patient population. And when we discuss with European experts, they clearly told us that the reason patients that don’t have options for treatment today and they are very eager to get access to tab-cell.

So we see that in terms of the clinical trials, but also with plan to open Australia and in the U.S. clinical trials, the compassionate use program, which is a different system of ESG in different countries, which used to be able to address the need of a patient that for whatever reason, cannot be involved in this study.

So we clearly see a strong demand there from these sites in terms of adding access to tab-cell and we are getting ready to be able to deliver tab-cell to them either from the clinical pivotal study of [indiscernible] because they have many patients waiting for treatment for their very CV and rapidly progressing disease.

No further questions?

