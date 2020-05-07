B2Gold: An Exceptional Start To FY 2020

We're now nearly one-third of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we continue to see very mixed results across the board due to different rules regarding mine closures and precautionary measures. B2Gold (BTG) is one of the first African gold producers to release its earnings, and the company had a blow-out quarter after lapping an incredible FY-2019, reporting record consolidated quarterly gold production in Q1. Meanwhile, the company's all-in sustaining costs (AISC) came in at an industry-leading $695/oz in Q1, with the company reiterating guidance despite what's been a tricky environment for mining due to governments encouraging social distancing. Based on the company's continued operational excellence and a likely move to a strong net cash position by year-end, I continue to see B2Gold as one of the most attractive African gold producers. However, with the stock up 160% in less than 40 days, I would not be chasing the stock here above $5.50.

(Source: Company Website)

B2Gold released its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, and the company reported a record quarter for consolidated quarterly gold production, with 251,000 ounces of gold production and 264,000 ounces when including the company's attributable production from its Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) equity investment. These production results remain in line with the company's guidance for 1.02 million ounces of gold production at the guidance midpoint, but costs were the real standout in the quarter for B2Gold. The company's all-in sustaining costs for Q1 came in at $695/oz, more than 25% below the industry average, and B2Gold has maintained cost guidance of $800/oz at the midpoint for FY-2020. This is excellent news, considering that some companies in Africa like IAMGOLD (IAG) are busy raising cost guidance and citing productivity as an issue. Finally, to cap off the incredible report, B2Gold has doubled its annual dividend to $0.08 per share, translating to a forward yield of ~1.50% based on the current share price. Let's take a closer look at the company's primary operations below:

(Source: Company News Release)

It was yet another exceptional quarter for the Fekola Mine in Mali, as the mine reported record quarterly gold production of 164,000 ounces. This figure is tracking well ahead of FY-2020 production guidance of 605,000 ounces at the midpoint. The strong quarter was a result of a mining fleet expansion equipment arriving at the site in early January, and some of the equipment being commissioned in Q1. In addition, the company's optimized pit designs to access higher-grade portions of the Fekola deposit also contributed to the higher-than-average grades in Q1, with an average processed grade of 3.11 grams per tonne gold, up 47% from Q1 2019 levels. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs for the mine came in at an incredible $519/oz, making Fekola one of the lowest-cost mines in the world currently, behind only a handful of mines such as Kirkland Lake's (KL) Fosterville, Silver Lake's (OTCPK:SVLKF) Thunderbox, as well as a few others. The low costs were due to lower sustaining capital in the quarter and higher production and were offset slightly by increased royalties to the Mali government due to the higher gold (GLD) price. Overall, Fekola continues to outperform expectations, and the expansion project is expected to be complete by the end of Q3.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At B2Gold's other two mines, Otjikoto and Masbate, the company saw gold production of 41,700 ounces and 44,800 ounces in Q1, respectively, with both mines relatively on track to meet annual production forecasts. The Masbate Mine's all-in sustaining costs for the quarter came in at $908/oz, and gold production is back-end weighted as the company should be able to access higher-grade ore from the Montana pit in H2. Meanwhile, at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, all-in sustaining costs came in $850/oz, and remain on track to meet cost guidance of near $1,000/oz despite a minor challenge related to the Namibian government directing miners to reduce staffing to minimal levels. Fortunately, as of April 30, the company has been able to return to full mining operations, and the production forecast for FY-2020 has not been affected. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, earnings estimates remain static for where they sat a couple of weeks ago since the report, though the FY-2020 annual EPS estimates are looking a little conservative if gold prices stay above $1,700/oz in Q2 2020. Assuming the base case and the company only earns annual EPS of $0.42 for FY-2020; however, this would translate to 68% growth in annual EPS year over year, an incredible growth figure for any mid-cap company. If we look ahead to FY-2021, this growth is expected to persist based on estimates, with current FY-2021 EPS estimates forecasting $0.47. At a current share price of $5.50 for B2Gold, the company is still not overly expensive compared to the industry, trading at an earnings multiple of just 13 ($5.50/FY-2020 EPS of $0.42).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

However, if we stack B2Gold up against African gold producers, there's less of a valuation discrepancy vs. the industry average, and this is because African gold producers tend to get lower multiples to offset for their jurisdictional risk. As we can see from the chart above, B2Gold is currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.50-13.00 depending on how conservative one's earnings estimates are, and this is more than 45% above the average forward P/E ratio of African gold producers, which sits at 8.77x. There are a few important things to note here, though, which suggest that B2Gold clearly deserves a premium of at least 40% compared to the peer group. The first difference is that B2Gold is the lowest-cost producer of this peer group and the only senior gold producer in the group, with the peer average producing closer to 200,000 ounces of gold per year vs. B2Gold's 1 million ounces. Therefore, at the current valuation of 45% above the peer average, I would say that B2Gold is fairly valued, but would begin to get a little expensive if it headed to more than 13.5x forward earnings at a share price above $6.00.

Given B2Gold's strong start to FY-2020, it is highly likely that the company will be able to pay down its revolving credit facility of roughly $400 million and move to a strong net cash position to finish the year. Therefore, while B2Gold already looks strong with 60% earnings growth, a 1.5% dividend yield, and minimal debt, it will look even stronger at year-end when it's most likely debt-free with an even stronger balance sheet. However, I would argue that FY-2020 is likely to be the best year for B2Gold from a production standpoint for a while as guidance looking out over the next few years is for similar costs but at a 950,000 to 1-million ounce per year production profile. Therefore, barring an acquisition or a new operation coming online, earnings growth will have to rely on a higher gold price than $1,700/oz. Based on this, the easy money has been made here short-term for B2Gold as we sit at $5.50. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock and add more exposure at current levels as I believe that a chunk of this good news and growth has now been priced in here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

B2Gold has seen an exceptional start to FY-2020 with industry-leading costs, maintained guidance, and a raised dividend in a period when some miners are struggling to hit targets. However, at a share price of $5.50, and no clear path to further production growth, I would not expect share-price returns to continue at a similar pace going forward unless we see the gold price head above $1,900/oz this year. Given that B2Gold is up more than 155% in less than 40 trading days, I see no reason to chase the stock and continue to add exposure at current levels, even after a strong Q1 report. If we were to see the stock trade up above $5.85 before July, I would view this as an opportunity to take some profits.

