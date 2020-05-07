Alphabet: It'll Get Worse Before It Gets Much Better

I just don’t have the confidence that the worst is over.

The digital advertising market is the most stable segment of the advertising market as a whole.

GOOGL is now cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

It will be extremely difficult for Alphabet to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future.

As usual, I will start with a quantitative analysis and then move on to a qualitative one.

Long-term trend

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follow an exponential trend. And in this respect, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a classic example:

For more than a year, Alphabet's stock price has remained below this trend:

Given that such processes are cyclical in nature, it seems to me that it is time for Alphabet to catch up with its natural trend.

Growth drivers

Considering the long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Alphabet's capitalization, we can state that the company's current price is undervalued:

But there are two caveats. Firstly, if we analyze only the last five years, the same relationship suggests that Alphabet is balanced:

Secondly, if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of the last model, the company’s balanced price per share in Q4 2020 will be around $1,374. Not much more than the current level.

There is one more thing about Alphabet's revenue.

Over the last three years, a direct relationship has emerged between Alphabet's revenue growth rate and the P/S multiple value:

If analysts' average expectations concerning the revenue of Alphabet in Q4 2020 come true, the company's balanced stock price will approach $1000 within the bounds of the proposed model. This means that it will be extremely difficult for Alphabet to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future.

It should be added that a similar situation awaits other IT companies. For example, Facebook (FB):

Visa (V):

Microsoft (MSFT):

Moving on. Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and Alphabet's capitalization, the company's current price is balanced:

But most importantly, within the bounds of this pattern, the average expectations of analysts suggest a decrease in the company's capitalization in the coming quarters.

In terms of well-established relationships, Alphabet's current price is classified as balanced at the moment. But it is difficult to count on the growth of the company's capitalization in the near future.

Comparable valuation

Having conducted a considerable number of comparative analyses of the companies' multiples, some of which I published earlier, I came to the conclusion that the comparison based on the forward-priced multiples gives the most qualitative fundamental valuation.

The comparable valuation based on the Forward P/E (current FY) multiple has shown that Alphabet is slightly above the balanced level:

Judging by the Forward P/E (next FY) multiple, the company's stock price is close to the balanced level:

This is what we get analyzing the Forward P/S (current FY) multiple:

I think that the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. And therefore, I believe that Alphabet is now cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Sentiments

I have already shown through the example of the economic crisis in Russia in 2014 that the digital advertising market is the most stable segment of the advertising market as a whole:

In the current situation, when people are forced to spend more time at home, the value of digital advertising is further increased.

Of course, the industry will have to adapt because the demand for various forms of digital advertising is now changing rapidly:

So, in general, I have no concerns about the long-term future of Alphabet.

But there is something I'm worried about...

Alphabet's Beta is now close to one. It means that an increase/decrease of S&P 500 to 1% will be accompanied by average increase/decrease of this company's stock price to 1%:

And now look at this graph:

You see, in this article I gave a negative rating for Alphabet, but this is not due to the company itself, but to the market as a whole. I just don’t have the confidence that the worst is over. Especially against the background of forecasts of a drop in revenue and profit growth rates for most companies. But even in the worst-case scenario, I do not believe that Alphabet's stock price will fall below $1,000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.