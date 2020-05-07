Natural Gas Market: Production Is Decreasing, But Demand Remains Weak

Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -19 bcf by June 5. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +77 bcf over the same time.

We anticipate to see a build of 104 bcf, which is 8 bcf larger than a year ago and 30 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 2,314 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending May 1.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending May 1), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) dropped by 35% w-o-w (from 75 to 49), while the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 17% (from 17 to 20). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 17% below last year's level, but mostly in line with the 30-year average for this time of the year.

This week

This week (ending May 8), the weather is cooling down, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will edge up by 1.6% w-o-w, while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) will jump by more than 50% w-o-w (from 20 to 30). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 82 bcf/d and 86 bcf/d, some 3.9 bcf/d higher than in the same week last year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 25% above the norm and as much as 31% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending May 15), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly colder. The number of HDDs is currently projected to jump by 21% w-o-w (from 49 to 60), while the number of CDDs should drop by 26% w-o-w (from 30 to 22). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by 24% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will increase to +34% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, projected TDDs are trending down and there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 69.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 69.6 bcf/d over the same period. Please note that these consumption figures are not adjusted for the COVID-19 impacts.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 83.6 bcf/d (not adjusted for COVID-19 impacts).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply And Storage

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Five weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a long-term bearish bias. Most recently, however, we have slightly altered our COVID-19 assumptions (added a bit of demand on the back-end + lowered our production estimates). We will continue to monitor the lockdown situation closely and our storage level outlook will be updated accordingly. EOS storage index currently stands at 4,026 bcf.

However, once the pandemic situation normalizes and COVID-19 adjustments are removed, our EOS storage is likely to drop sharply. Furthermore, we are constantly monitoring the latest production trends and we are adjusting our storage forecast accordingly. In general, natural gas production is projected to decline for two key reasons:

Productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells. The collapse in oil prices is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

So far, dry gas production continues to trend down (see the chart above), but yesterday's pipeline nominations were revised higher. Total natural gas demand remains weak and more production cuts are needed to bring the EOS storage index down. However, there are also demand factors, which can exert a downward pressure on the EOS storage index. They are:

Lower natural gas prices (relative to coal) > bullish impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (via fuel-substitution element).

> bullish impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (via fuel-substitution element). Higher projected CDDs > bullish impact on natural gas consumption in Residential and Commercials sectors (via increased air-conditioning use).

> bullish impact on natural gas consumption in Residential and Commercials sectors (via increased air-conditioning use). Slower wind speeds and weaker wind generation > bullish impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

> bullish impact on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. Easing of lockdown rules > bullish impact on natural gas consumption in all sectors (via increased electricity use).

> bullish impact on natural gas consumption in all sectors (via increased electricity use). Demand recovery in Asia and Mexico > bullish impact on natural gas exports.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 104 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 8 bcf larger than a year ago and 30 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -19 bcf by June 5. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +77 bcf over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.