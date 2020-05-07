Occidental Petroleum - The Acquirer Could Become The Target

The company's financial position should keep the company safe until YE 2021. We expect the markets to have recovered long before that happens.

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company had difficult quarterly results, however, its cash position is improving significantly.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently announced what the “street” views as dismal earnings for the company, as a multi-billion dollar write off pushed its stock price down by double-digits. In fact, Occidental Petroleum has been punished so hard by its debt stack and the collapse of oil that the enterprise value of the company, including Anadarko, is officially worth less than before Anadarko.

For those who have been invested the entire time it’s been painful. For those who are looking to invest, “it’s a buy OXY get Anadarko free” kind of deal. That, combined with the company’s low breakeven ability to handle a downturn, could quickly make what was once a major acquirer now a major target. This is true, especially with Warren Buffett’s growing cash pile and dividends being paid in stocks, or the low interest rates available to best of breed companies.

Occidental Petroleum Quarterly Results

Occidental Petroleum reported quarterly results from the quarter that’ll likely go down as one of the most interesting in the history of the oil markets.

Occidental Petroleum had an incredibly difficult time in the 1Q 2020 with both negative adjusted EPS and reported diluted EPS. The reported diluted EPS comes from asset write-downs, which we can ignore in the short-term from a financial position picture. However, even from a cash flow perspective, the picture wasn’t particularly pretty in any sense.

Specifically, the company had $1.4 billion in 1Q 20 CFFO before working capital, $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, and $0.7 billion in dividend payments. Fortunately, however, the company has cut its capital expenditures to ~$2.5 billion for all of 2020 meaning that it’s already spent more than half of the cash in this regard. That can help support the company’s cash position going forward.

Additionally, the company’s production was above its guidance. In a world where the company is cutting capital spending, being able to at least maintain production is very important.

Occidental Petroleum COVID-19 Response

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has focused on making sure it is well prepared to handle COVID-19.

Occidental Petroleum has been focused on squeezing out costs across the board. The company has identified $1.2 billion in additional operating and cost savings across the board going forward on top of more than $1 billion in savings over the past few years. The company is basically halting and cutting costs everywhere it can, with 2Q 2020 domestic operating expenditures at a mere $6.25 / barrel.

Overall, as the company improves its portfolio and lowers its expenditures, its income should be able to increase significantly. That will enable the company to at least handle the worst of the oil crash until markets can recover.

Occidental Petroleum Financial Position

Overall, at the end of the day, Occidental Petroleum’s real issue is the company’s financial position. Not in terms of cash, but in terms of the amount of debt the company has and rolling over that debt.

Occidental Petroleum is improving cash flow neutrality and they are correct that paying preferred stock improves FCF by $200 million quarterly. They ignore the fact that issuing those shares increases the outstanding shares by 7.5% annually, punishing shareholders near all-time low share prices. The only thing worse than the interest rate agreed to with Warren Buffett is diluting investors.

Still there’s not much else that can be done when you have $1 billion in cash, $5 billion in credit facilities, negative earnings, and $16 billion in debt due over the next 5 years (more than the company’s market capitalization). At some point, the company will need to become increasingly proactive about what it wants to do here - however, the company has stated it remains open to a potential acquisition.

Personally, we believe that Occidental Petroleum, through refinancing debt or a variety of other actions, could manage to get over the cliff and get to YE 2021. However, without significant access to capital markets or an upturn in prices, at least towards $40 / barrel, the company will be in a much more difficult price.

Occidental Petroleum Guidance

Occidental Petroleum has effectively said the same thing in their 2Q 2020 guidance, when you look at the financials.

Occidental Petroleum’s production should remain strong, but chem, marketing, and midstream together, businesses supposed to help isolate from midstream, should have ~-$250 million in pre-tax income. The company’s interest expense and capital expenditures along with exploration come in at close to $900 million. Putting all of this together shows the company’s significant expenditures.

The company, because of its low production costs and previous investments, could earn close to $10 / barrel from its production in the quarter. That would mean close to $1 billion across the quarter in cash flow, which could help protect it, at current oil prices. Thanks to the company’s previous capital expenditures, if prices recover even modestly, cash flow could increase significantly.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Now Occidental Petroleum’s risk, on the flip side, is quite obvious. That is that oil prices could remain lower for longer.

Fortunately, we don’t believe that the price will last for that long. Oxford University, which has leapfrogged to the lead for a potential vaccine, now could see a potential vaccine by September. Obviously, product ramp up would still need to occur, but with every country in the world focused on ramp up, optimistically normality could begin to return by YE. That would be enormous for Occidental Petroleum as it’s well within the margin the company can handle.

However, whether this does happen remains to be seen.

Occidental Petroleum Acquisition Target

One of the areas in which Occidental Petroleum is most interesting is in the potential of the company as an acquisition target.

Specifically, as we discussed above Occidental Petroleum is currently priced, through its enterprise value, close to what it was priced before the massive Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. Given the acquisition price of nearly $40 billion, companies like Chevron, that were sniffing around Anadarko Petroleum might be willing to grab both the company and its larger cousin before the acquisition (Occidental Petroleum itself) at the current $60 billion price.

Alternatively, someone like Warren Buffett, with a cash pile growing towards $140 billion, and the potential for a rapidly expanding equity stake as its preferred shares are paid in dividends, could also make the acquisition. This is especially true if he believes that putting in money to pay off the debt would support the share price, making his CALL options much more valuable.

Lastly, there’s competitors like ExxonMobil, with enormous Permian Basin ambition, who could acquire Occidental Petroleum for a mere 2 years of capital expenditures for the company. Given ExxonMobil’s growth opportunities, and low cost Permian Basin operations, Occidental Petroleum could be the gem in its crown at an incredibly difficult time. An acquisition would likely be at least half equity, but Occidental Petroleum’s equity has dropped much more than ExxonMobil’s given the bankruptcy fears.

At current share prices, any company that can handle the debt is probably taking a look.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum, a company once outbidding Chevron for potential acquisition targets, has now shrunk to a fraction of its former size as it has struggled to compete. However, despite this pain, the company has the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards. It’s financial position allows it to survive until the end of 2021, by which point we expect the markets to have recovered.

Additionally, the company has the potential to be a target for an acquisition. It’s acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, where the bidding war with Chevron shows there were multiple interested parties, was done at nearly $40 billion. At the time Occidental Petroleum was larger than Anadarko Petroleum. Now you can get both for $60 billion. That is interesting to any company

