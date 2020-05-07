JetBlue: All Eyes On Cash Preservation

Were I to draw a line and separate potential winners from losers in the airline space, I would probably place JBLU among the former.

Past results may matter little to investors, however, compared to the company's ability to hunker down and survive the upcoming downturn.

The last major US airline to report first-quarter results will be JetBlue (JBLU). On May 7, ahead of the opening bell, the Long Island City-based company is expected to deliver revenues of $1.63 billion. The projected top-line number implies a 13% YOY drop that, if achieved, would be tied with Alaska Air Group's (ALK) for least drastic decline in the quarter.

Consensus for adjusted net loss per share of $0.43 may look like a typo. But the figure would also be better than what JetBlue's peers have been able to deliver in 1Q20, other than my top pick Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Don't hold your breath

I, on the other hand, am not so sure that the airline will meet expectations in the first quarter. At a higher level, JetBlue's key hubs in the US (see chart below) have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 crisis. The company flies frequently into or out of New York City, Boston and the southern half of Florida. While the first two suffered from the severity of the virus spread, the latter was handicapped by reduced demand for winter getaway trips in February and March.

Also, the airline has been pretty open about the impact of the pandemic by providing periodic updates about its operations. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that daily revenues in March should have dropped from a normalized average of $22 million to about $3 million. Even if January and February have been great months for JetBlue, I estimate that passenger revenues have not exceeded $1.4 billion in 1Q20, suggesting a $200 million-plus miss vs. top-line consensus estimates.

1Q may not matter

But at the end of the day, investors are likely to give JetBlue a pass on first-quarter performance, as they have done with all other players in the sector so far. Instead, front and center in their minds will be the airline's ability to hunker down, cut costs and survive the upcoming downturn.

When I last published on ALK, I introduced my idea of a cash burn ratio: expected cash burn in the second quarter of 2020 divided by cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet as of the end of 1Q20. While the metric is not perfect, since it does not take into account any capital raising initiatives in April and beyond, it helps to make sense of each airline's ability to survive the sharp drop in demand for travel services.

As the chart above depicts, JetBlue is a "middle of the pack" airline: better than all legacy carriers, but worse than its low-cost peers. This number could change on earnings day, however, as JetBlue releases new balance sheet data and updates investors on cash burn projections. The company had been losing more than $10 million in cash per day in early April, but the number could be sharply reduced in the next several weeks.

The puts and takes of cash use, cash on hand and other sources of liquidity will be, perhaps, the most important topic of conversation on May 7.

Not looking too bad

When airline shares have been down as much as 75% from early 2020 peak levels, which is the case of Spirit (SAVE), it is easy to ignore valuations. But I would note that JBLU is one of the cheapest low-cost airline stocks in the market, trading today at a trailing P/E of only 4.2x. The multiple is nearly half that of LUV, as the chart below illustrates.

Of course, valuation alone is not enough to make an informed decision on what airline stock to buy today, if any. In fact, I believe that low earnings multiple is not even a top-of-list item to consider compared to more relevant factors like balance sheet robustness and cost management, both of which should inform a company's ability to weather the severe storm that the entire airline industry is about to face.

In that regard, I like what I see so far. While JetBlue is not the least leveraged company in the sector, the one with the lowest cost base, nor the one burning the least amount of cash relative to its cash holdings, it ranks high on all these criteria. Were I to draw a line and separate potential winners from losers in the airline space, I would probably place JBLU among the former, given the compelling balance of quality and reasonable stock price.

