TG Therapeutics Reports Positive Data From Umbralisib Trial

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) reported positive top line data from its Phase 3 trial pertaining to Umbralisib. The trial seeks to evaluate the combination of the drug candidate with ublituximab compared to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in subjects suffering from previously untreated and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The trial will be stopped early for superior efficacy.

TG Therapeutics stated that the trial met its primary endpoint which was related to progression-free survival. The interim analysis showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (p<.0001). The benefit was assessed across both previously untreated and relapsed or refractory patient population. Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics said, “We are extremely pleased with the performance of U2 in this study and very happy we were able to stop the study at this interim analysis due to the superior efficacy observed.” The company plans to submit the findings to the FDA by the year-end.

UNITY-CLL is a global Phase 3 randomized controlled clinical trial which seeks to compare the combination of ublituximab plus umbralisib, or U2 with obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil for treating both treatment-naïve and relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The patients were randomized into four categories, ublituximab single agent, umbralisib single agent, ublituximab plus umbralisib and an active control arm of obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil. 60 percent of the enrolled subjects were treatment naïve CLL patients while the remaining 40 percent were relapsed or refractory CLL patients.

The interim analysis of the trial was conducted by an independent data safety monitoring board and recommended the early cessation of the trial based on the positive outcomes. However, the committee did not review secondary endpoints including safety. The trial data will be used for supporting the regulatory submission for U2 to be made later this year. The UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial has been conducted under the Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA.

Umbralisib is a PI3K-delta inhibitor while Ublituximab is an anti-CD20 antibody. The company is also testing Umbralisib in other types of blood cancers such as follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most common type of adult leukemia. Currently, there is no approved cure for the disease.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company and mainly focuses on developing and commercializing novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company has a strong development pipeline and Ublituximab (TG-1101) and umbralisib (TGR-1202) are its main drug candidates. TGG-1101 is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody which works by targeting a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TGR-1202 is an oral dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon. It is designed to be taken once a day. Together, these drug candidates are referred to as U2. Ublituximab is also in a Phase 3 clinical development phase for treating Multiple Sclerosis.

Stemline Therapeutics Receives $677 Million Bid From Menarini Group

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) reported that it has received an interest from Menarini Group, a privately-held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. The deal is expected to be worth nearly $677 million. Stemline Therapeutics is mainly involved in the development and commercialization of novel oncology treatments. The company has been valued at $12.50 per share, consisting of $11.50 in cash and $1.00 per share in contingent value right.

Stemline Therapeutics is currently focused on evaluating additional applications of its lead product ELZONRIS. The CVR portion of the consideration will be activated once the flagship product is sold in any EU5 country after receiving the approval of the European Commission. The drug has been approved by the US FDA for treating blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) in adult and pediatric patients, two years or older. The drug works by targeting the interleukin-3 (IL-3) receptor-α (CD123).

The deal is expected to provide infrastructure support to Stemline and help it continue work with its product candidates. van Bergstein, M.D., Chairman, CEO and Founder of Stemline, said, “Joining Menarini represents a unique opportunity for Stemline to advance the commercialization of ELZONRIS across the globe and to accelerate the development of our pipeline of oncology assets. We have transitioned Stemline over the last several years into an established commercial-stage operation with a novel treatment, a growing pipeline and a strong foundation.” The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.

Stemline Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. Currently, its flagship product ELZONRIS is the only FDA-approved treatment for BPDCN in the United States. The company’s marketing authorization application is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Stemline Therapeutics is carrying out several clinical trials for evaluating the potential of the drug for treating acute myeloid leukemia, myelofibrosis and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Acadia Healthcare Reports Q1 Results, Withdraws Guidance

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) reported its financial performance for the first quarter of the year. The company also provided an update of its business operations, especially pertaining to the impact of COVID-19. Acadia enumerated various steps undertaken by it for mitigating the negative effect of the pandemic.

Acadia reported its first quarter revenue at $782.8 million, up 2.9 percent on a year over year basis. The company’s revenue for the first quarter of the previous year stood at $760.6 million. The company reported its net income attributable to the company stockholders for 2020 at $33.5 million, up from net income of $29.5 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a per diluted share basis, the income stood at $0.38 per share, up from $0.34 per diluted share for Q1 of 2019.

Acadia stated that its consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of the current financial year was $132.8 million, down from $136.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company said, “We are pleased with our performance for the quarter. Our first quarter results met our expectations despite the challenging environment in the latter part of the quarter. For our U.S. operations, same facility patient days increased more than 4% through the first two months of the year compared to the prior year.” The company stated that the pandemic had a negative impact on the business starting in March.

Acadia reported that during the current time, it is not possible to fully assess the impact of COVID-19 on business affairs. Consequently, the company withdrew its previously announced guidance for the entire year. The company maintains a strong liquidity position as it finished the first quarter with $81 million in cash and cash equivalents plus $500 million in a revolving credit facility.