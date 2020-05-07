COVID-19 Crisis: The Impact On Oil And ETFs

Summary
ETFs generally get exposure by maintaining an active futures portfolio.
Crude Oil ETFs need to roll their existing future positions as part of their mandate.
Speculative holders unwilling to take delivery of oil led to a selloff in the front end of futures contracts.
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Andres Rincon, Director, ETF & Equity Derivatives Strategy, TD Securities, about the nuts and bolts of crude oil ETFs and the risks and rewards in investing in commodity ETFs in volatile markets.