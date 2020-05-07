Protecting Your Portfolio From Black Swans: COVID-19 Edition (SWAN)

Amplify Founder Christian Magoon joins Let's Talk ETFs to discuss the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - particularly how it attempts to deliver upside while mitigating losses.

Still, major concerns remain, with the global economy set to experience contraction the likes of which hasn't been seen in 90 years, and market volatility seemingly here to stay.

Equities have climbed a wall of worry, clawing their way back from a 37% sell-off in the S&P 500 earlier this year to mount a massive counter-rally.

Amplify ETFs Founder and CEO Christian Magoon has been creating new and innovative ETFs for the better part of the last 2 decades. From the more than 60 ETFs Christian has created over the years, one of a handful he is most proud of is a relative newcomer: the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN). He joined Let's Talk ETFs from his home in Colorado last week to weigh in on the current state of markets and discuss how SWAN attempts to mitigate the current volatility.

Borrowing heavily from the strategy articulated by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his 2007 best seller, The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable, SWAN takes a barbell approach to its portfolio construction, combining a 90% equally-weighted allocation to Treasuries of varying durations, with the remaining 10% invested in S&P 500 Long-term Equity AnticiPation Securities or LEAPS. By weighting the portfolio in this way, SWAN has been able to offer roughly 60% of the upside of the S&P 500 while limiting draw-downs to roughly 20% of the SPX.

The results of this approach speak for themselves. SWAN has outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 13% YTD, with much less volatility in the process. Since launching in November 2018, SWAN has also beaten the S&P 500 handily, despite only returning 22% in 2019, versus 31% for funds like SPY on a total return basis last year.

While we were at it, I couldn't help myself from having Christian also break down the phenomenal performance of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY). The first fund Amplify launched back in 2016, it turns out that stripping brick & mortar holdings out of a retail index and focusing exclusively on the rapidly growing online retail space has been an amazingly powerful strategy, as the table above is testament to. Up 35% over the past month, IBUY has crushed the SPDR S&P Retail ETF by roughly 90% over the trailing 36-month period, delivering true alpha to investors.

4:00 - The economic situation on the ground in Colorado: Christian's personal perspective

10:00 - COVID-19 vs. other "Black Swan" events

12:30 - Christian's base case for global markets before COVID-19 took center stage

16:00 - Does the recent rally mean the market is out of the woods?

25:30 - Will short duration treasuries actually go negative in the U.S., along the lines of the German Bund?

30:35 - How does SWAN attempt to mitigate the effects of the market conditions we've seen since February without abandoning upside?

42:00 - It's all about returns: SWAN vs. S&P 500 ETFs (SPY) (VOO) (IVV)

52:00 - A retail world gone fully digital? Discussion of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWAN, IBUY, XBUY, QQQ, VOO, SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Christian Magoon is long SWAN, IBUY and XBUY.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VOO and SHY.