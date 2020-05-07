Q1 Review AerCap: Long Profitable Runway In Crisis' Wake

Beyond great liquidity and solvency which was known already, new supporting thesis elements are dramatically lower capex and evidence of access to secured financing.

The goal of this article is to share my main takeaways from the Q1 conference call and the 10-Q filing.

Big Picture

I think the main takeaway from the Q1 call transcript and the 6-K (the foreign equivalent of 10-Q for foreign issuers) is the long runway AerCap (NYSE:AER) has, which will allow it to see and benefit from the other end of the long-term story of air travel.

How any company emerges from a crisis depends firstly on what condition it was in when it entered, both from a financial and operational perspective. And then, critically what the company does during this period. AerCap has been through several crises before and has emerged stronger from each one. The key, in our experience, is to have a strong, independent liquidity position going in. AerCap has that with $8.2 billion of liquidity on hand, $28 billion of unencumbered assets, a 7-year-low debt-equity ratio of 2.5x, and very manageable CapEx, particularly relative to our size. Our expected CapEx for the rest of 2020 is 2.7% of our total assets. [..] It is vital in times of stress that one has a platform that can handle multiple challenges. AerCap's platform is unrivaled in this regard. To remind you, AerCap has bought, sold, and leased over 2,000 aircraft in the last 5 years alone, including over 500 wide-body transactions. These numbers and the associated infrastructure are unmatched in the industry. – CEO Gus Kelly

Beyond great liquidity and low debt-to-equity (the previous bottom in the “7-year-low debt-equity” occurred just before AER’s mammoth ILFC takeover), new points confirming a great runway:

Dramatically lower capex (-60% 2020 and -25% in 2021) through tripartite airline-lessor-OEM agreements in which AER is not the initiating party (instead: airlines and Boeing MAX (NYSE:BA)). This suggests penalties to AER are probably extremely limited. AER also gave an outlook of probable further curtailments of 2021 capex as a result of last month's further OEM production cuts. Access to financing: A total of $1.1B of secured debt financings upcoming for AER. The first 50% has closed from European banks at “substantially the same terms.” I note the total amount is consistent with business-as-usual loan-to-values for the remaining 2020 new deliveries.

We will discuss the mechanisms that will balance aircraft supply and demand: airline retirements (and why AER has the right aircraft) and OEM production cuts (which defers AER’s capex).

I firmly believe deferred capex is bullish: AER will enter a period of fantastic financing opportunities as airlines will increasingly demand large sale-leasebacks deals and smaller and weaker players exit the market. As such, the capital that is freed up can be redeployed at much higher IRRs. On the long-term opportunity, the CEO said this:

when it comes to the sale leaseback transactions, I believe there'll be plenty of those there. The reality on the far side of this, to talk about the industry outlook is that airlines will need lessors a lot more than they did over the last few years. And I do believe there'll be fewer lessors. In this environment, not having a global platform is a massive disadvantage. And those who've entered the space on the base of trying to pick up yield over the last few years, I suspect that they will retreat from this space over the coming years. And they are reluctant to reinvest. So I think, on the far side of this, opportunity will not be the issue. And there's no need to rush into it. There'll be plenty there. And because airlines will be focused on retiring debt or government aid, and we've seen clear evidence of this behavior from the financial crisis, once the banks receive significant government aid, the priority was to retire that government support as fast as possible, because it strategically impairs and tactically impairs the ability of management to run the business. And I do believe we'll see the same behavior here. And so there'll be a greater focus on using operating lessors when we get to the far side of this, then spending billions of dollars of their own money buying airplanes of Boeing and Airbus. – Gus Kelly, CEO AerCap

AerCap’s business update and recent dealings

Overall, rather uneventful financials in Q1 for now. While earnings and revenues were a solid beat versus expectations, note that:

Partial rent deferral amounts – typically granted only to stronger airlines (see discussion below) - are still booked as revenue as long as ultimate payment certainty is reasonable. Operating cash flow was down 16% YoY mostly due to deferrals. As a counterexample in the accounting, the doubtful nature of certain lessees - most notably Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) - led to a (for now very modest) $16M decrease in recognized rent revenue in the quarter (see Item 1A Risk Factors 10-Q). Beneficial effects of repossessions are front-loaded (taking possession of maintenance and security deposit), while some associated costs tend to be back-loaded (e.g. aircraft reconfiguration and storage).

AER framed its client base for the first time to consist of “70% of either investment grade airlines, state carriers, or majors in the US and China.”

Clients Air Mauritius and Virgin Australia entered administration. For Virgin, AER expects them to re-emerge and plan to fly (i.e. pay) the fleet.

The CEO confirmed that the recent debt-to-equity swap for Norwegian was a very unusual decision:

It's extraordinarily rare for us to convert debt to equity. It'll only be done in very unusual circumstances. We've done it with a Norwegian airlines as part of the restructuring of that airline as its business plan changed and the government of Norway invested in the airline. But generally, we won't do that. And for AerCap to become an equity investor in an airline, what's happened is that the prior equity holders have lost everything effectively. So it's a very expensive route to go down, and it's certainly not the norm. [on a second question] what we had was an airline that had entered into a huge growth phase that was stopped obviously over the course of the last few months completely, and it's been retreating. We have a new management team in place in the airline also. And we also have the conditions under which the Norwegian government would come into the airline. So the combination of those factors was the reason. And obviously the environment we’re in was the -- was the reason why us and other lessors proceeded with the Norwegian arrangement, which is highly unusual, and I can't think of one like this ever before. – CEO Gus Kelly

AER executed $150M worth of aircraft sales in April. March and April saw 15 lease extension signings as well. Remember, these are decisions about customers’ long-term plans, i.e. deliveries beyond 2022, as AER is virtually placed until that year.

Financial condition

Liquidity

Capex for 2020 was deferred to later years through OEM negotiation (in part thanks to 737 MAX delays which allowed for end-customer cancellations) to $1.6B, a remnant of the originally expected $3.9B. Excess liquidity for the next twelve months is now $5.5B (2.0X sources-to-uses). Of the full revolver drawing of $4B in March, $3B has been repaid in April after confidence from the Fed’s “whatever it takes” signalling. The cash in the bank today covers all uses for the next year (completely excluding operating cash flow).

AER grants partial rent deferrals for certain clients. Favourable factors to decide to (voluntarily!) grant this are: long-standing client, either strong shareholder or state backing, good security/collateral package. Deferrals are typically for 2-3 months with a 4-6 months lag, and staggered globally.

On the call, it was disclosed that the first of April already saw $200M in rent cash coming in, which suggests a run-rate today at 60% of normal total rent (3 months x $200M versus $1B of normal quarterly rents). For now, total rent deferral amount expected (both agreed and expected to close) is around $600M, while security deposits on the balance sheet total $1.1B.

Access to fresh financing

AER touts its very high 80% unencumbered assets ($28B) and diversified funding sources across debt types (ECA, banks, bonds etc.) and 120 bank relationships across geographies. We were to believe AER can always borrow incremental secured debt – if needed at low loan-to-value ratios - on those unencumbered assets.

In the Subsequent Events disclosure, we can see AER indeed raised $425M European secured bank debt in April, maturing in 2027. The loan can be upsized to $600M and will finance (only) 11 aircraft.

The conference call made clear the company is in talks to raise a further $600M in the next weeks. It turns out the financing amounts total a level commensurate with financing for the full capex of the remainder of 2020 (see capex discussion below).

Rating agencies have reaffirmed AER but the whole sector has been put on negative outlook. Agencies have distinguished between the few established lessors and the smaller players. Smaller players are more fragile with less operational and financial wherewithal. Bad operational capabilities (e.g. repossessions) compound into lower bargaining power with airlines.

Lower capex

AER’s airline clients have deferred more than 60 plane deliveries with Boeing.

The Boeing MAX safety issue has caused both deferrals and cancellations for AER’s 95 MAX order book, without a direct penalty impact to AER (except for improving runway). AER did not disclose the amount of cancellations. What is certain from the filings is that capex was significantly reduced, for 2021 we see a 24% reduction as well. Lastly, in light of ongoing OEM production cuts, AER expects to see further capex cuts in 2021 and beyond. Specifically, last week there were announced cuts for AER relevant aircraft types: 320neo, 737 and 787 which will reduce capex further in 2021.

While cancellations were not disclosed, we can see a total $603M has been cut in “purchase obligations” (see table), and Q1 capex was $412M. It seems roughly $190M of capex has disappeared, suggesting ~4 Boeing MAX cancellations.

Figure 1 Evolution of purchase Obligations (from last two quarter filings).

There was a question on whether these deferrals led to any direct financial impact to AerCap:

It's not something we can really comment on with the OEMs. Suffice to say that those airplanes that we deferred, we would not have to deferred them unless the deferral was on competitive terms, because we have actually placed over half our MAX aircraft already. I don't believe any other leasing company had managed to do that. And I should just go back to talk on the deferrals, just to be very clear. As I said in my prepared comments, we get paid every single day by our customers. It just -- even in the second quarter, in the month of April, we received over $200 million in cash from our customers. – CEO Gus Kelly

Another question was whether the business model prevents the possibility of OEMs pushing aircraft to the lessor if the airline does not accept the delivery. This is an interesting one, as the “Hell or High Water” nature of leases under British Law is unequivocal, but less so before contractual delivery:

[..] you will normally work with the OEM and the airline to defer the delivery. The only exception would be where the airline is in bankruptcy. And then, it's different of course, but that's very rare of the airlines that are in bankruptcy. We don't have any airline -- airplanes scheduled to deliver to them. But at this point, if there's an airplane up for delivery, you will generally work with the manufacturer. And as you can see, Mark, we have already pushed out over 60 airplanes in the near term. And as I mentioned in my prepared comments, we do expect that in 2021 and 2022 you'll see significant amounts move out. So what's always happening is that the 3 parties concerned are trying to work together to avoid those types of situations. – CEO Gus Kelly

General industry conditions and the coming wave of aircraft retirements

AER expects $200 billion in government aid in total, of which $100 billion has already been announced. As AER notes, this is not necessarily airline investor-friendly, but most often (secured) creditor-friendly.

AerCap expects aircraft supply and demand to balance “before long” through both OEM production cuts and aircraft retirements. AerCap believes OEM behaviour has been fully consistent with the past insofar OEMs act as central banks to balance the market. Production cuts have ranged from 33% to 50% depending on demand for types.

Regarding retirements, trends which AerCap has arguably been in front of for years will simply accelerate as weak demand forces a disproportional number of retirements in the largest widebody types. Specifically, of the 700 retirements already announced by airlines, 240 of these are large widebody types (A350, A380, 777s and 747s). These feature approx. 330-450 seats and have a disproportional effect on seat capacity as you can imagine.

For years, AER has been selling these types and priming the portfolio, and these have represented the majority of sales volume by value. From the table below we can see the total remaining exposure to these large widebodies is 15% of book value (12% of which is old technology, according to the earnings call), and AER notes many of these are on long-term leases with flag carriers, protecting the downside. Slide 10 of the presentation (below) also reveals a Q1 747 sale, the last one to go as the 747 is nowhere to be found in the current ownership table.

These comments of the relative weakness in large versus small widebodies is corroborated by recent Bernstein data analysis on retirements: much fewer retirements of smaller and more popular widebodies such as - AER’s favourite - the 787 and the A330.

Figure 2 Management discussion item "Portfolio" Q1 Report

From the JPM remote conference in early March, it was clear from the CEO’s comments that some aircraft sales were agreed in the twilight weeks before full-on market panic. Even still, gain on sale was a record 28% on 12 older aircraft. Note this represents a 100% levered premium to equity book value, as the equity is levered 2.5:1 debt-to-equity, i.e. 28% gain on 1 unit of equity on 2.5+1 units of assets, or 28%/(1/(2.5+1)). Even better, Gus stated in Q&A that the gain on sale margins of the Q2 April $150M of sales were consistent with those in March. This reaffirms the power of the AerCap platform.

Figure 3 Slide 10 AER Q1 Call

