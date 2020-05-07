The World Debt Crisis: Be Sure To Add Argentina

The question then becomes, do central banks and governments really have the means to fight a cumulative collapse in the debt markets?

The concern is that defaults or bankruptcies will begin to accumulate into a plethora of unhappy situations, highlighting the fact that the current concern should be solvency, not just liquidity.

More cases are starting to come in as we observe Argentina moving toward a default on $323 billion worth of its debt toward the end of May.

The debt crisis is starting to mount.

As I have written recently:

Since the global financial crisis, indebtedness has continued to rise. In particular, the indebtedness of non-financial companies rose by 13 percentage points between September 2008 and December 2019, relative to global output. The indebtedness of governments, which assumed much of the post-financial crisis burden, rose by 30 percentage points. This shift on to the shoulders of governments will now happen again, on a huge scale. And the proliferation is not over. The US government has committed itself to massive deficits going forward as it has moved to provide a support for businesses and consumers during the coming period of economic distress. The numbers are in the trillions of dollars. The government debt load will exceed that accumulated during the Second World War.

And The Bankruptcies Have Started

In the United States, J.Crew declared bankruptcy this week. The cloudy future is beginning to rise to the surface. I have written:

Many more companies are expected to follow this. J Crew is just the first on the list.

I concluded that now we face something we can’t control. Be prepared to see many more such bankruptcies.

What Difference Will The Default Of Argentina Make?

Now Argentina is on the brink of defaulting on some of its debt. Argentina has run up $323 billion of debt and is now saying that it cannot make any kind of payment to its bondholders for the next three years.

The reasons: “persistent recession and widespread poverty.”

Bondholders bet on the economic program of the previous government led by Mauricio Macri. With eight previous defaults on record, these international monies were seeking higher returns than they could get elsewhere.

The investors bought 100-year bonds offering a 7.9 percent yield.

And, then there was a bailout in 2018, one that involved the IMF. Mr. Macri left office and his successor Alberto Fernandez now has the responsibility of finding some kind of workout.

So far, what Argentina has offered bondholders is nowhere close to what the creditors will accept. Furthermore, the three years of zero payments take the current government to the end of its term. There is no telling what might happen at this later date.

The hard fact is that Argentina’s economy is in “free fall” and its debt levels are, well, unsustainable. And this was the situation before the pandemic hit.

And, that is the issue. Argentina, like many of the businesses and nations facing bankruptcy or default got itself into untenable situations well before the COVID-19 appeared on the scene. Now, with the pandemic in place, the whole picture has just become that much more difficult.

The question facing Argentina is that if it does default on May 22, the drop-dead date, where will it get any money to move forward? Even if it gets money to go ahead, how is it going to be able to do anything under those conditions and deal with the pandemic at the same time.

One way is to print money. But the central bank is already doing that, and at faster and faster speeds.

The value of the Argentinian peso has been in constant decline since the end of January 2020. Confidence in the currency is nil.

And, there have been tariff freezes, exchange controls, taxes on exports and wealth.

Just how much help can the rest of the world give Argentina?

We Are Just At A Start

It appears, as I stated above, that we are just at the beginning.

The feeling - a cumulative collapse is beginning to form.

And, how is this collapse going to be stopped?

The Federal Reserve System, since the banking week ending February 26, 2020, has been on a mission to underwrite the liquidity of the financial system. It has extended its efforts to include all the major central banks of the world along with many of the lesser ones. At the end of the latest banking week, the Fed has almost $450 billion in liquidity swaps with other central banks around the world.

European banks are talking about all the insolvencies that they are going to have to deal with.

What we are talking about now is a “solvency” problem. Do the central banks of the world have all the resources they need to prevent a cumulative collapse? Will the central banks of the world just end up being money machines, like the central bank in Argentina, just generating more and more money? In many respects, it looks as if the Federal Reserve is set up to become a money machine.

But, would this really resolve the situation?

Moving Forward

An Argentina default, like the J.Crew bankruptcy, would just be a start. But once companies or governments begin, there seem to be others that will get caught in the draft. It just seems that the cases will start to add up.

We know for certain that Argentina and J.Crew are not the only organizations out there that have mismanaged their positions over the past five to ten years. In fact, most analysts could immediately cite five or ten other businesses or nations that are on the verge of such an edge.

So keep your eyes open. I am afraid that these are just the first default or bankruptcy cases to reach us.

