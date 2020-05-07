WPX Energy Reports In Line 1Q20, Adapts To 2020's Weak Oil Prices, And Highlights Significant Free Cash Generation

This is a Z4 Research Quick Pre Call Update

Be aware when viewing the 1Q20 numbers.

They closed the Felix deal on March 10th adding ~ 60 MBOEpd and taking full volumes to > 250,000 BOEpd (62% oil).

Volumes and costs were as expected and the bottom line was in line.

Few will care about the rearview mirror of the quarter in light of new guide posts for guidance noted below.

Guidance:

Capex Guidance: Chopped again with two scenarios outlined below (cutting an additional $150 to $450 mm depending on which path they decide to follow). This takes spending well below prior guidance of $1.338 B (mid point) which itself was a downward revision in March from the original midpoint of $1.738 B. WPX had 15 rigs running late in the first quarter and now sees exiting 2020 at just 6 (5 Delaware, 1 Bakken). They had 4 completions crews which are all now stacked and they're build a bit of DUC inventory in preparation for 2021.

Chopped again with two scenarios outlined below (cutting an additional $150 to $450 mm depending on which path they decide to follow). This takes spending well below prior guidance of (mid point) which itself was a downward revision in March from the original midpoint of B. Production Guidance: Suspended (sort of). Prior guidance midpoint was 235 MBOEpd (64% oil). Based on two scenarios of when they get back to work they have guided 2020 exit rates. Scenario 1 - resume completions in 3Q20, budget at $1.2 to $1.3 B : in this case oil production exits year at 130 Mbopd (vs 122 average in 1Q which had the partial quarter of Felix in it) and maintenance in 2021 is $650 to $700 mm. Scenario 2 - resume in 4Q, budget hits the lower end at $0.9 to $1.0 B ; oil production exits year at 130 Mbopd and maintenance in 2021 is $650 to $700 mm. Both of these budgets assume oil at just $35 in 2021 and maintenance in both cases driving a cash neutral to $100 mm free cash type outcome. For modeling purposes we have shifted to a bit gassier mix to be conservative and are using 62% oil for the annual average.

Prior guidance midpoint was 235 MBOEpd (64% oil). Based on two scenarios of when they get back to work they have guided 2020 exit rates. Operating costs to be trimmed a further $100 mm (lower LOE, GP&T, and G&A). We have not taken per unit costs lower but will listen for color on the call.

The company is guiding to ~$150 mm in free cash under either scenario.

Highlights:

For 2020 they are hedged at > $57 on > 90% of 2020 oil production (largely via straight swaps at $57.88),

Covid-19 related production impacts

April - they curtailed 10,000 bopd net (15 mbopd gross) during the month.

May - they are in the process of curtailing a planned 30,000 bopd net (45 Mbopd gross) and they said they may do it again in June.

They repurchased 10.4 mm shares in March (post Felix close). This program is part of a $400 mm program adopted with the 2Q19 call and of which they have so far spend about $100 mm.

Balance Sheet:

Net debt to quarterly annualized EBITDA of 2.1x, compared to 1.5x last quarter. Net debt from close of acquisition to present was essentially unchanged

The spring borrowing base redetermination resulted in the reaffirmation of the $2.1 B base and $1.5 B commitment level.

Current liquidity is ~ $1.4 B.

They have no significant senior maturities due until 2023.

Nutshell: In line quarter. We appreciate management's attempt to give a deep view into their thinking on how they plan to deal with the current price environment. The Street will focus on lower spending and how much lower production goes, but it really take note of the ~ $150 mm in free cash generation under either scenario. While estimates must fall on the lower production assumptions our sense is that that is likely already in the share price at this time. Recall that WPX acquired Felix right before oil prices fell and rallied in the wake of the deal. Then oil tanked and the group tanked. Their stock held in for a time longer but has fallen 44% since time of the 4Q19 call in late February. Our quick rework of the model at $30 (just to use a fairly non obnoxious and in our view wholly achievable price level) for 2020 puts EBITDA at roughly $1.45 B to $1.5 B depending on which scenario they go with (lower than the Street estimates noted in the table above) and yields current TEV to 2020 Z4 rough-for-now EBITDA of 4.05x to 3.9x (which is still not expensive for the combination of modest leverage and free cash generation) and we note that further well cost savings could drive free cash flow higher than their current target. Again, we've used a gassier mix and again we have not incorporated further operational savings into 2020 until we have handle on whether or not that is a annualized figure and on how we should apportion it. Lastly we note they have not suspended the share repurchase program as some of their peers and suspect that the company sees its current share price as a bargain.

For our previous article with a cheat sheet update written when the name was at $2.95 please click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.