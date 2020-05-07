Neste: Renewable Proof In The Diesel Pudding

Still, more attractive are the US issues which are equally coronavirus resistant, better geographically positioned, and totally underappreciated garnering massive margins of safety.

Refineries are often painted as one of the dirtiest sector within the energy industry. Indeed, they're the reason that crude oil comes to your shores, and why pipelines to transport products to and from them are built. However, major refinery players have begun to invest in renewable technologies to leverage refinery technology and mitigate their environmental impact.

Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) is one of these companies, being the largest producer of renewable diesel in the world. Between 2007 and 2011 Neste have put in place a profound transformation process under which they have substantially redeployed funds through divestments from oil to renewable diesel. In five years, the company has sold and divested assets (for instance the self-service station chain in Poland) and reinvested in renewable diesel assets to the point where almost all their income now comes from renewable diesel.

The reason we come across Neste was from our comprehensive research on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), and their Diamond Green Diesel joint venture with Darling (DAR). The DGD J.V. is the second largest producer of renewable diesel in the world with proven results and strong margins even in the Covid-19 environment. We have seen that Neste has seen similar resilience in their latest quarterly results. Notwithstanding the low valuation, we rate Neste as neutral, favouring renewable diesel exposure through Valero or Darling.

Coronavirus Resistance

As mentioned before Neste operates its business through four segments.

Unlike Valero, which under normal circumstances derives only about 20% of its income from renewable diesel, Neste depends on it for 80% of its EBITDA. Similarly, their margins and throughput have been strong, operating at 101% capacity, despite the headwinds in oil demand and substantial declines in diesel prices.

There are a couple of reasons why Neste's renewable diesel business managed to survive this tough market. First of all, although diesel prices fell, they didn't fall nearly as far as gasoline prices. This is because terrestrial freight activity through trucks remained relatively robust as important products still needed to be transported.

However, you'd still expect margins to fall nonetheless, and they probably would have if it wasn't for the fact that renewable diesel markets are sometimes not even directly linked to commodity volume, such as in California, where regulation dictate that certain emmission levels need to be met. This resilience is likely to continue as there are still important regulatory requirements to prop up demand. Also feedstock markets, which were for a while tight, are likely to loosen up soon.

Sum of Parts Valuation

Although small, the oil products segment is still of some substance. To assess the value of this business we conduct a multiples analysis to break out the multiple given to the renewable diesel business.

Despite the Q1 disaster in oil inventory, we of course still recognise a long term value for the refinery business. We'll value the division at a multiple EV/EBITDA of 8.76x, same as HollyFrontier (HFC) which is essentially a refinery pureplay. Based on our outlook on refinery margins, which so far have been volatile but still similar to last year on average, we project for the refinery business a 2020 EBITDA at 386m EUR.

Based on the residual EV of the business, which can be attributed to Renewable diesel, we see a multiple of 10.21x. Is this multiple sensible? We use a proprietary target multiple analysis to determine how similar this multiple is to what you'd need to pay for fair value returns.

Based on our analysis, there is a big difference between the current 10.21x multiple and the target multiple of 13.59x, meaning that even paying a much higher price for Neste, fair value returns could still be generated. Nonetheless, the degree of undervaluation of renewable diesel is greater in US markets, where the economics of the business are even more superior. We elaborate below.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

According to the European Commission latest publication published on the 9th March 2020, two main inputs of Neste’s feedstock, animal fats and used cooking oil, will not be suitable for “biomass, biogas, and biofuels” mandates(section 4.13 of Technical annex). Although there are other more authoritative European bodies that outright disagree with this conclusion, there is nonetheless some regulatory concern especially in the European markets, which would force Neste to use more expensive feedstock like rapeseed oil.

However, much of Neste's business is in the US, being used by several major city fleets, such as San Francisco and Oakland, as well as major corporations such as Google and UPS. So this risk is limited and has been accounted for with a discount of our target multiple. There are also additional risk related to disruption in the economies which make the outcomes of even a robust business like renewable diesel uncertain.

Taking all these things as well as our target multiple analysis into account, it seems that Neste is certainly being undervalued. However, Neste's valuation is a farcry from what renewable diesel businesses are being valued at in the US, namely at zero, where proper acknowledgement of these associated exposures would result in more than doubling of valuations, perhaps higher since they could probably justify a better multiple.

Hence, with the additional fact that premier US competitors like Diamond Green Diesel are better positioned with integrated, cheap and highly sustainable feedstock procurement, Neste does not offer the same attractive upside that Valero and especially Darling do. Although Neste are taking M&A steps to try to match competitors' superior procurement, we have to rate Neste as neutral, favouring US counterparts, although we do not balk at the potential upside that Neste offers.

