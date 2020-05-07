Cabot Oil & Gas: Excellent Potential For 2021 Cash Flow Generation, But Fully Valued Now

Cabot appears to be fully valued though, with an estimated value of $19.85 per share at a long-term gas price of $2.50.

At that price, Cabot could generate over $500 million in positive cash flow with a maintenance capex budget.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) is benefiting from the impact of the oil price crash (on associated gas production) that has resulted in a significant downturn in natural gas production from producers who don't care much about natural gas prices when they make their production decision.

Cabot is also a low-cost natural gas producer, so it can keep production flat while many other companies are forced to cut production when natural gas prices are around $2.

The combined effect of activity reduction from both natural gas and oil-focused producers means that natural gas production is declining fairly rapidly, improving strip prices for later in 2020 and in 2021. This gives Cabot an opportunity to lock in prices at a level that is quite favorable to the company.

That being said, while Cabot is in excellent shape financially, it is also fully valued based on my expectations that natural gas prices will settle around $2.50 in the longer term (beyond 2021).

Updated 2020 Outlook

Cabot tweaked its expected production downwards slightly to a range of 2.35-2.375 Bcf per day (from 2.4 Bcf before). This slight downward revision is due to several factors, including some price-related curtailments in the shoulder season, unplanned downtime due to remedial work on a well on a large pad, and the limited number of wells being placed on production early in 2020.

The strip for 2020 has now improved to around $2.15, which means that Cabot may end up with $1.581 billion in revenue net of hedges.

Type Units $ Per Mcf $ Million Natural Gas [BCF] 865 $1.82 $1,574 Hedge Value $7 Total Revenue $1,581

As a result of the improved outlook for natural gas prices in 2020, the company is now projected to have slightly positive ($42 million) cash flow after dividends.

Type $ Million Direct Operations $82 Transportation & Gathering $580 Taxes Other Than Income $19 Exploration $10 Cash G&A $64 Cash Interest $50 Capital Expenditures $575 Dividends $159 Total Expenses $1,539

Improved Outlook For 2021 Gas Prices

As has often been said, the cure for low gas prices is low prices. NYMEX natural gas prices dropping below $2 in early 2020 has helped significantly reduce natural gas-focused development activity.

This still may have only partially helped natural gas prices due to the effect of associated natural gas. Permian producers, for example, were generally fine receiving zero for their natural gas when oil was in the mid-$50s. However, with the oil price crash, oil-focused development activity has been reduced sharply too and should continue to decline.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas)

The latest report on Permian horizontal rigs shows a further 10% decline in rigs compared to what Cabot reported in its presentation above, which was based on the previous week.

Thus, natural gas production may end up declining 11% from December 2019 to March 2021.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas)

The projected decrease in natural gas production has resulted in 2021 strip prices significantly improving, from around $2.30 at the beginning of March to around $2.75 now.

(Source: Cabot Oil & Gas)

At $2.75 NYMEX gas in 2021, Cabot could generate over $500 million in positive cash flow after dividends if it went with a maintenance capex budget again. It could also easily bump up its capex budget back to $700 million or $800 million and still deliver plenty of positive cash flow for share repurchases and/or an increased dividend.

Valuation

I mentioned before that Cabot had an estimated value of $18.85 per share using $2.50 natural gas. That natural gas price still appears to be a reasonable one to use long term.

If natural gas production continues to decline and results in prices hitting $3 this winter, natural gas-focused development will likely surge again for 2021. It may take longer for associated natural gas production to come back, but I don't think $3+ natural gas can be sustained for a long period of time. Since 2015, the monthly average for natural gas has not stayed at $3+ for more than five consecutive months.

This period of diminished associated natural gas production should allow Cabot to generate a large amount of positive cash flow though. Adding $1 per share in incremental positive cash flow (close to $400 million) to my previous estimates would push the company's value up to $19.85 per share.

Conclusion

The decline in associated natural gas production is expected to help bring natural gas prices up significantly by the end of the year. Natural gas strip for 2021 has now improved to around $2.75. High natural gas prices ($3+) probably wouldn't last for that long though, as $3+ natural gas would incentivize a surge in natural gas production again.

Cabot Oil & Gas appears to be fairly valued at the moment based on long-term prices of $2.50 natural gas, plus the additional positive cash flow it can generate due to higher prices in late 2020 and in 2021.

