Singapore Press Holdings: Not As Bad As Feared

Recent disposals are in line with SPH's strategy of reviewing the performance of non-core businesses, while the company's refinancing risks are limited.

There were initial fears that SPH's business operations and financial results will be badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but things have turned to be better than expected.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed media and property conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], or SPH.

There were initial fears that SPH's business operations and financial results will be badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but things have turned to be better than expected. Digital subscriptions growth could help to partially offset the expected decline in advertisement revenue, while bookings for the UK purpose-built student accommodation assets were healthy and student refunds were lower than expected. Digital transformation is key to the media business' turnaround, while medium-to-long term growth prospects for the property business are decent. Recent disposals are in line with SPH's strategy of reviewing the performance of non-core businesses, while the company's refinancing risks are limited.

Nevertheless, more time is needed to see if SPH can successfully execute on the media business's digital transformation, and the potential listing of its UK purpose-built student accommodation assets could be delayed due to unfavorable market conditions. Also, if SPH is treated as a property company since the segment generates 85% of profit before tax, a 0.66 times P/B multiple is attractive but not necessarily cheap. There are many Asian property companies trading at half of book value or below, although I acknowledge that SPH has unique assets in the form of purpose-built student accommodation. As such, a "Neutral" rating on SPH is warranted.

This is an update of my prior article on SPH published on January 16, 2020. SPH's share price has declined by close to -25% from S$2.12 as of January 15, 2020 to S$1.60 as of May 6, 2020 since my last update. SPH trades at 17.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 0.66 times P/B. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE August 31) dividend yield of 4.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in SPH shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SPH:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $13 million and market capitalization is above $1.8 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic Not As Bad As Feared

SPH derived approximately 54% and 38% of the company's 1HFY2020 (YE August 31) revenue from its core media and property businesses. The property business segment contributed 85% of SPH's 1HFY2020 profit before tax, while the media business segment accounted for 8% of the company's profit before tax for 1HFY2020.

As a media and property conglomerate, there were initial fears that SPH's business operations and financial results will be badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. On April 23, 2020, SPH provided an update on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected its various businesses, and things are not as bad as earlier feared.

SPH's media business is still primarily advertising-driven, with media advertisement revenue accounting for 35.4% of the company's total revenue in 1HFY2020. In comparison, circulation revenue contributed a much lower 13.7% of SPH's total revenue in the same period. SPH's media advertisement revenue fell by -18.5% YoY between September 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020, even prior to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic in March and beyond. Singapore, SPH's home market, went into a partial lock-down (which is referred to as "circuit breaker measures") since April 7, 2020, which will last till June 1, 2020.

The bright spot for SPH's media business lies with circulation, more specifically digital subscribers. SPH's circulation revenue decreased by -5.4% YoY in 1HFY2020, with a +50.2% YoY growth in daily average newspaper digital sales offsetting a -10.7% YoY decline in daily average newspaper print sales.

SPH's digital subscriptions grew by +4% MoM in March 2020. This was partly a result of more people staying indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, and also partly driven by good take-up rates for the new two-year digital subscription plans which came with a free Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet. More importantly, more than half of consumers who took up the new two-year digital subscription plans were new subscribers, who weren't subscribed to both SPH's print and digital publications earlier.

The growth in digital subscriptions for SPH is expected to remain strong in April and the coming months, given that circuit breaker measures implemented in Singapore have led to schools and most businesses (except those offering essential services) temporarily closed in Singapore.

Notably, SPH highlighted in its April 23, 2020 company update that its "newspaper distribution (was) affected by labor availability." To make sure that its print subscribers were not affected, SPH emailed electronic copies of its newspapers to its print subscribers, as the hard copy of the newspapers could have potentially arrived late at their homes. This could also lead to behavioral change for SPH's print subscribers and possibly encourage them to switch to digital subscriptions which are more profitable for the company.

For SPH's property business, the company's purpose-built student accommodation sub-segment and retail malls are also relatively less impacted than earlier expected.

On April 1, 2020, SPH had guided that it could see "a loss of revenue of £4–8 million" from student refunds for its UK purpose-built student accommodation business given a three-week lock-down in the country. Subsequently, SPH updated on April 21, 2020 that actual student refunds amounted to £4.5 million which was at the lower end of the company's earlier estimates.

The company also highlighted that bookings for its UK purpose-built student accommodation assets for Academic Year 20/21 (starting in September 2020) were higher YoY at the 60% level as of April 20, 2020. The relatively high bookings rate suggest that there are expectations that universities in UK will re-open by the start of the new Academic Year.

For the company's retail property business, SPH has offered an average 2.3 months of rental rebates for its tenants in the February-May 2020 period. Rental rebates in February and March 2020 amounted to approximately S$4.6 million.

On the positive side of things, among SPH's six retail malls in Singapore and Australia, The Clementi Mall in Singapore and Figtree Grove Shopping Center in New South Wales, Australia are sub-urban and neighborhood shopping malls which should be relatively more resilient, as consumers still need to shop for necessities. Also, Australia has started to ease its lock-down restrictions, and could potentially see consumers returning to shopping malls in a big way, similar to what has been observed in South Korea, after restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic were eased.

Digital Transformation Is Key For Media Business While Growth Prospects For Property Business Are Decent

As highlighted in the preceding section, SPH's media business is seeing strong growth in digital subscriptions, and this could have a positive impact on the company's profitability in time to come.

The retail prices of SPH's media publications can't cover the costs relating to printing and delivery, so SPH is essentially losing money on every print subscribers which need to recouped with advertisement revenue. In comparison, the marginal cost of delivering an additional digital subscription is close to zero, which implies significantly higher profitability for SPH's digital subscription sub-segment, even though digital subscriptions are cheaper than print subscriptions.

Looking ahead, as SPH converts more print subscribers to digital subscribers and signs on more new digital subscribers, the company's media business should be expected to achieve a higher level of profitability in time to come. As of April 2020, approximately one-third and close to half of SPH's flagship The Business Times and The Straits Times subscribers are digital subscribers.

The pace of digital revolution which has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, could also help to optimize the cost structure of SPH's media business. SPH's reporters and journalists are mostly working from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and this has caused minimal disruptions to the company's media publications. This could potentially prompt a re-think of SPH's office space needs and hiring practices (e.g. a higher proportion of free-lancers and part-time staff), which might lead to lower operating costs.

For SPH's property business, purpose-built student accommodation remains an area of growth despite short-term headwinds from university closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Cushman & Wakefield's 2019 UK Student Accommodation Report, the property consultant noted that "national demand pool for accommodation (in the UK) is still increasing around 30% faster each year than the number of beds being developed". But Cushman & Wakefield did caution that it is "concerned about the pace of development in some difficult markets" in certain parts of the UK like Edinburgh and Brighton. Given strong demand for UK education and the need to reserve housing for local UK citizens and permanent residents, the medium-to-long term prospects for purpose-built student accommodation are attractive.

There are also opportunities to monetize the value of SPH's purpose-built student accommodation assets, as evidenced by a recent deal. In February 2020, Blackstone (BX) acquired UK student accommodation company iQ, for £4.7 billion, which was referred to as "the largest-ever private property deal in the UK" by The Guardian. In response to speculations about SPH spinning off its purpose-built student accommodation assets into a separate listed vehicle, SPH issued an announcement on April 6, 2020 highlighting that it is "always considering and looking out for opportunities to improve shareholder value, including the possibility of listing its PBSA (purpose-built student accommodation) assets".

SPH's retail property business has only recently diversified beyond its home market, Singapore, by acquiring two new Australian shopping malls in 2018 and 2019 respectively. There is potential for SPH to further grow its retail property portfolio going forward.

Recent Disposals And Limited Refinancing Risks Are Positives

In the company's April 23, 2020 company update, SPH noted that the company is looking at the "streamlining of businesses for increased efficiency" and there continues to be a "disciplined review of non-core businesses for non-performance."

On April 27, 2020, SPH announced that it has divested its domestic convenience store chain Buzz for an undisclosed amount. This was followed by another announcement on May 6, 2020 that the company disposed of a 5.29% stake in AXA Tower, a office building located in Singapore's Central Business District for approximately S$33.2 million. Other non-core assets that could be potentially be ear-marked for divestment in the future include three freehold residential units located at Nassim Road in Singapore, and certain legacy properties related to the company's print media segment.

As of April 23, 2020, SPH only has 9% of its total debt due for refinancing within a year, implying limited refinancing risks. The company's cash balance also increased from S$502.1 million as of end-February 2020 to S$827.1 million as of April 23, 2020, after it drew down on credit facilities.

Valuation And Dividends

SPH trades at 13.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 17.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of S$1.60 as of May 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 20.7 times and 19.2 times respectively.

SPH is also valued by the market at 0.66 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.4 times and 2.0 times respectively.

SPH offers a historical FY2019 (YE August 31) dividend yield of 6.9% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.5%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SPH include a slower-than-expected pace of digital subscriber growth for the media business, universities in UK remaining closed for a longer-than-expected period of time which affects its purpose-built student accommodation business, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.