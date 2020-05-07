Even After A Post-Panic Rebound, Aptiv Can Offer Some Upside

Aptiv remains a good play on electrification and advanced driver assistance, and currently offers a reasonably attractive valuation for a likely above-average grower over the next 10 years.

2020 will be brutal and the pace/shape of the recovery is uncertain, but the hybrid/EV evolution will happen, and it will drive growth for Aptiv on new content wins.

Aptiv is bracing for a swift, sharp decline, and has moved to shore up some near-term liquidity challenges. On a "core" basis, there's not much to fear on liquidity.

Auto parts supplier Aptiv (APTV) has already reclaimed about half the ground it lost during the March panic selling, but there could still be some worthwhile upside for shareholders to consider. Aptiv isn’t my favorite name (due largely to valuation), but I can’t argue with the company’s strong leverage to vehicle electrification and advanced safety, as well as its relative low level of business at risk from the internal combustion engine (or ICE) to hybrid/EV transition.

I’ve tweaked my model a little, mostly in the direction of boosting long-term revenue potential (content growth) and trimming back margin/FCF margin leverage (due to the competitive nature of the markets). I still expect Aptiv to generate around mid-single-digit sales growth over the next decade, though, with low double-digit FCF growth, and that supports a high single-digit long-term return now.

A Good Quarter Against Uncertain Forecasts

As has been the case with so many companies reporting this quarter, I think Aptiv’s better-than-expected quarter is good for confidence, but has to come with an asterisk given the significant modeling uncertainties that have gone with the Covid-19 crisis. So, it’s certainly fair to applaud the company for a 6% to 9% revenue beat (different sources report different average sell-side estimates), it’s also fair to note that the actual figure for Q1’20 was about 8% below the midpoint of management’s guidance coming out of the fourth quarter.

Revenue declined more than 8% in organic terms this quarter, which was still good enough for about 1,400bp of comparable market outgrowth (Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), for instance, reported basically similar organic OE revenue, but outgrew by about 1,600bp, on a different end-market mix). Aptiv had a noticeably strong outperformance in the EU (2,200bp), which would fit given the faster adoption curve of advanced safety products (and electrification) there.

By segment, the Signal & Power Solutions business saw a little better than 8% organic erosion, with the High-Voltage business up 27% (electrification) and the commercial vehicle/industrial businesses down about 3%. Advanced Safety and User Experience saw closer to 11% organic erosion, with Active Safety up 3% and User-Ex down 16%.

Overall gross margins declined by about 160bp, and operating income declined 33%, with margin shrinking 250bp. S&PS earnings declined 20%, with 130bp of margin contraction, while AS&UX earnings plunged 90%, with 540bp of margin erosion. Relative to expectations, though, overall operating income beat sell-side expectations by about $0.15 to $0.18/share, depending on your source.

Going Over The Edge

Auto production volumes were bad in the first quarter (down more than 20%), but they’re going to be even worse in the second quarter, and there will likely still be some lingering impact in the third quarter (at least). How the recovery shapes up remains a key unknown and a difficult modeling exercise.

On the positive side, roughly fifty years of data on steep declines in vehicle production (SAAR data) show that auto production tends to rebound strongly after sharp drops, and auto sales/production had already been weakening going into the downturn. With vehicle fleets at an above-average age and meaningful improvements in fuel efficiency, operating costs, and feature sets with new cars, I believe there’s good ground for a rebound. I also continue to expect a stimulus effort from the federal government on par with the “cash for clunkers” program a decade ago.

But there are also negatives to consider.

First, this decline isn’t like the past declines – we’re seeing what would normally take 12-24 months happen in just a handful of months. What’s more, this isn’t a typical cyclical recession. The eventual rebound/recovery is going to be complicated because of the impact Covid-19 will have on auto suppliers (and OEMs) getting their production facilities up and running again, and the heterogenous patchwork of state policies. Given that many auto “systems” (like seating, or an engine) require components sourced from different states, and sometimes different countries, that could get tricky. If 90% of your suppliers are ready to go, but the other 10% isn’t and can’t be worked with/around, you’re pretty much stuck.

Second, I’m also a little less bullish on prospects for a strong early recovery without a stimulus effort. Consumer balance sheets were healthy going into this downturn, but a lot of people are out of work or working fewer hours (and/or at less pay), and that is going to have an impact. Couple that with a banking sector that’s going to be seeing higher levels of credit losses, and the auto loan environment may not be so supportive (though I think many banks will be eager to find sources of loan growth).

Third, and a little more specific to Aptiv, is changes to auto production plans. A lot of Aptiv’s future growth is tied to content wins on new models/platforms, and I could see many automakers delaying those new launches. They’ll happen eventually, but it may take a year or two longer than initially planned, meaning that Aptiv could conceivably lag a broader recovery.

Even with those challenges, I’m relatively bullish on the auto market for 2021-2022, and I think it’s possible that auto production will recover the 2017 peak in 2023, possibly a year earlier depending upon stimulus efforts.

The Outlook

It’s plausible to me that Aptiv could end up burning cash (negative FCF) this year; a lot depends on the precise timing of the recovery and the impact that has on net working capital items. Management was able to extend an important debt maturity by about a year (to August 2022), and has also obtained covenant relief through Q1’21 (expanding the leverage limit to 4.5x from 3.5x). That modification comes with restrictions on buybacks and dividends, but I don’t find that particularly relevant.

I’ve modified some of modeling assumptions with Aptiv, largely related to content wins/content growth, hybrid/EV adoption, and so on, but also the impact of more intense competition in areas like electrification and driver assistance. I still believe that Aptiv is very well-placed to leverage those two trends across the next decade (and more), but the net impact is a modest boost to revenue growth and a modest cut to margins.

Not much has really changed though. Even with the serious negative impact of the Covid-19 downturn, I’m still looking for long-term annualized revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and low double-digit growth in FCF. I’m still a little concerned that I may be overestimating Aptiv’s FCF margin potential (my estimates are definitely higher than long-term auto supplier norms), but I believe its supported by the relative value of the content and the difference in margin mix.

The Bottom Line

Discounted cash flow suggests to me that Aptiv now offers a high single-digit long-term annualized total return. There are certainly better prospective returns available, but a lot of them involve greater risks, and Aptiv still enjoys a status as a “darling” of the electrification and auto safety trends. This wouldn’t be my first pick in the sector, but it’s still a decent-to-good chance to get into a story that is likely to have above-average growth over the next decade and return to a premium valuation when investors feel better about the economy and the auto sector specifically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.