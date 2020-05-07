Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT: We Expected Worse

Prepared by John of BAD BEAT Investing

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) just reported earnings, and we continue our coverage of the mREIT sector with our thoughts on the name because, at our last check-in, we were mildly bearish. Make no mistake, our concerns with the stock stemmed from our belief that, despite another dividend cut a few months back, there was ongoing failure to cover even the most recent cut. We will say up front that the company's Q1 report was better than we expected, and that bodes well for owners of the common stock here. The purpose of today's column is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss the critical metrics you should be watching in the name.

A wild ride

Before delving into the metrics of interest, we want to remind you that it has been a wild ride in this stock. Shortly after our last column, the stock sold off hard. This was, of course, due to the severe selling in the broader markets as a result of COVID-19. The mREITs were hit particularly hard, because of the massive volatility in yields and interest rate changes. Book values for the sector were hit largely hard, and management teams scrambled to preserve cash and protect the investment portfolios. Companies that have reported Q1 thus far have seen mixed results. In early April, the company reported that its book value held up relatively well, though it did take a hit, as we will see. Still, it was enough to see a wave of buying. The stock is still down substantially versus before the COVID-19 crisis, but has some positive momentum:

To justify owning this stock, we need to ensure the performance is relatively stable. All things considered, performance was pretty solid, and despite having concerns about the sector as a whole, we believe EARN will be a market perform here. Of paramount concern is the dividend coverage, however. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage is shown below for Q1 2020:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q1 2020 book value and % change from Q4 2019 $11.34 (-12.2%) Net interest rate spread in Q1 2020 1.2% Dividend (yield) $0.28 (12.7%) Q1 Net income per share -$1.35 Q1 Core income per share $0.27 Dividend covered? No** 52-week share price range $2.70-11.88

Dividend coverage is a chief concern

The dividend has been cut time and again with this firm. Other companies in the space have been cutting their dividend, and EARN might have to again too, the way things looked in Q1 2020. Net losses were huge. The precipitous decline in interest rates and high levels of interest rate volatility generated net losses on our hedges, and while Agency RMBS assets did rally in price for many companies during the quarter, these assets significantly underperformed EARN's hedges. As a result, there was a significant net loss for the quarter.

What is more, core income lags the dividend. Core income must improve. That said, core earnings and net interest margin increased quarter over quarter, driven by a lower cost of funds, mainly on the company's repo borrowings, which more than offset lower asset yields. At the end of the day, this is still an income name, so that coverage matters. Core earnings are a solid gauge for dividend coverage, and EARN has been behind on coverage.

There was a lot we did like this quarter, but a few negatives. On the earnings front, the company saw a net loss of $16.7 million, or a loss of $1.35 per share, compared to a gain of $0.78 per common share last quarter. This loss was unsurprising, although was a bit more than we expected. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings, and here, we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were $3.4 million or $0.27 per share. We thought it would be worse and thought a print of $0.25 could come in, well short of the dividend. That said, core earnings have been short many times and unable to cover the dividend of $0.28, considering, in Q3 2019, core earnings were just $0.07. Last quarter, they were $0.23, and here $0.27. Moving in the right direction, but still a bit short.

This leads us to, of course, question the results. That is, why are core earnings so weak? Well, actual and implied volatility was low, specified pools performed well, and yield spreads tightened - mostly in December - as prepayments moderated. All of these factors contributed to strong performance for Agency RMBS, despite higher medium- and long-term interest rates. At the same time, the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates generated net gains on interest rate hedges. This is all positive, but the fact is that core earnings remain below the dividend rate.

Constant prepayment rate

Although core earnings improve, with the threat of a rate cut coming, we thought prepayments/refinancings would increase. We saw the constant prepayment rate rise for the company. Prepayments rose in the quarter to put the level of prepayments far and above sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income on average. In the present quarter, prepayments were at 15.4%, rising from 14.9% in the sequential quarter. They were also up dramatically from 6.0% in Q1 2019. This is a painful result.

Net interest rate spread

The constant prepayment rate is usually correlated to the net interest rate spread. EARN saw its average asset yields declined and its cost of fund declined as well. However, the huge drop in cost of funds outweighed the decline in asset yields. Net interest margin came in above our expectations at 1.2%. What about the all-important book value of the company?

Book value

Back in Q4 2019, we saw book value rise nicely. Given the terrible action in the quarter, we easily suspected a 15% or more decline in book value. But it only fell a bit over 12%. That decline still hurts, but we were expecting far worse. However, the trend has been much lower in the last five years. Here, in Q1, book value came in at $11.34. Now, the discount we are seeing is interesting. Here at $8.88, we are at a $2.46 or a 21.7% discount. We have long held this stock could be a buy at a 20% discount, but would certainly be a buy if the discount was above 30%. To get to a 30% or higher discount, we need to see a print of $7.94 or lower. In this volatile market, it could get there. Of course, just over a month ago, the stock was below $5, and survival was in question. Brave souls who bought then did very well. To the victor go the spoils.

Final thoughts

We continue to believe that the smaller overall size of the company and its holdings is an advantage in this market environment. The action overall has been awful. That said, the company met all of its margin call obligations and has taken serious steps to improve its situation. Further, the investment opportunities look solid in the residential mortgage market, so we think that the stock will market perform here. It has already made a big move from the doldrums in March. Should the stock get crushed by a market selloff in the coming days or weeks, we would consider shares in the $7 range.

