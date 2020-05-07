SPY: Resilient Work Force In The Face Of Uncertainty With Technology As Key Driver

The work force is showing resiliency and the high level indicator is positive while indexes show that the worst may be over. As a result, there should be a net upside punctuated by corrections.

One main difference from the last recession and today's severe economic downturn is the fact that banks are trusted, for processing payments by the mobile apps developers working for the "App economy",a hidden sector of the economy worth trillions.

Work-from-home is now the norm, brought about by the necessity of confinement and social distancing but we do not hear about their contribution to GDP. According to a survey and estimates,potential gains are estimated at more than one trillion dollars.

The two most important components of the S&P 500 are now Information Technology followed by healthcare, two sectors which look to increase their share in the current year to above 50%.

Healthcare services and drugs as well as manufacturing of ventilators, testing kits and not forgetting mobile apps are now of key importance in the fight against the coronavirus.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which is the most liquid ETF tracking the S&P 500 is down more than 3% (figure 9) since the end of February as a result of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic and continued pessimism demonstrated by analysts as they triggered sell signals. Other news which have impacted this ETF negatively are big investors selling off their stakes in airlines as well as financial services and oil stocks taking a hit.

Now, when investors want to see how the stock market is doing, they look at the S&P 500 and with time, many regard it as an indicator of the broader market with the NASDAQ composite being the reference index for technology stocks.

However, it is now time for a rethink as the S&P 500, which tracks the five hundred major American companies from different sectors and averages them together, has assets which do not carry equal weight. Due to the relatively higher market capitalization of IT and healthcare assets, it is now following a more technology-healthcare orientation.

Figure 1 : SPY first 13 holdings

Source : ETF Database

In this investment thesis, I will show that by concentrating on traditional economic indicators, economists have largely missed the positive economics of work-from-home, the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the US work-force to rapidly reconstitute production lines following supply chains cuts as well as those mobile apps which are enabling partnerships on a scale never seen before.

I come with numbers and use the result of major indexes to support my position. I also provide an indicator to make sense of the incredible diversity of news, positive or negative.

I also consider the risks and provide a valuation but first let me show investors how pessimism has impacted the SPY.

Analysts pessimism, investors with cash and outflows

According to a poll by UBS Global Wealth Management, conducted between April 1st and 20th and published on Bloomberg, most of the world’s wealthiest investors are waiting for stocks to drop another 5% to 20% before buying. The reason provided is impact of the pandemic on the global economy.

Now, these investors depend on economists and analysts for decisions to invest or go to cash. With Goldman issuing triple sells and predicting new lows of 2000, this pessimism was hardly surprising. The subsequent change of mind appeared rather timid as it concerned issuing Buy signals for only a dozen stocks and this also, after an upside had already occurred.

Figure 2: Three month SPY ETF fund flow data.

Source: ETF Database fund flows

Moreover, despite net outflows of $22.51 billion, the ETF has suffered from a downside but the predicted lows were never reached. Also, the "flight to gold" being announced as a solution to counter the economic contraction and possible currency devaluations seems to be more part of a hedging strategy at the expense of highly leveraged ETFs as per my investigation in another investment thesis.

I believe that one of the reasons which explain why some economists find it hard to forecast the current economic conditions is that they have nothing to compare with. The reality of the coronavirus outbreak is unique compared to SARS, flu or Ebola because of the "lock-down" component.

Moreover, according to me, a key factor which explains the reason why large swaths of the economy is still open despite the high infection and mortality rates is “resiliency”.

Figure 3: Working from home

Source : medium.com

Work force Resiliency

Some economists still think that the brick and mortar economy is wired to physical work and close social interactions but in reality, the economy is now wirelessly available for business. With time, there has been investment in technology (not only IT) which has enabled a different type of production: capital intensive production.

Capital intensive production requires more equipment and machinery and less of labor to produce goods. What was done more as a need to be more competitive has now turned to be the reason for production lines to stay open or being able to be restarted rapidly after suffering from supply chain disruptions caused by confinement measures.

It no longer takes hundreds of arms to operate a production line as during the start of the industrial age and with today’s machine based manufacturing, only a handful number of employees, positioned at least 1 meter from each other with demarcation zones clearly set up by yellow tapes can seamlessly continue production. This is the case with employees working in MMM (3M) as the company has ramped up the production of N95 masks. In addition for 3M, the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system has enabled the identification and sourcing of raw materials from “connected” suppliers closer to the factories.

Still, unemployment claims have risen exponentially in the last month and the economy is believed to have contracted and entered a recession in March. However, no one seems to have voiced out any word on the positives, namely, the number of people who are working from home. In fact, as many as 8 million Americans were already working from home in 2017 according to a survey by Quartz. I further explore the numbers for the year 2020 and the impact on the GDP.

Economic output of the Work-from-homers

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24% of employees did part of all of their work from home in 2015. This was up from 19% in 2006. Moreover, according to a survey on LinkedIn, done in October 2019, “82% of working professionals would like to work from home one day a week or more, with 57% wanting to work from home 3 or more days”.

Seven months later, right in the middle of the pandemic and in spite of businesses having ceased operations as a result of confinement measures, the figure must be at the high end given the high IT adoption rate across all sectors of the S&P.

Figure 4: Top five S&P 500 constituents by sector as at April 30th 2020

Source: Chart from US S&P indices and data from bespokepremium

Had it not been for the effort of work-from-homers, this investment thesis referring to so many sectors of the economy and reaching so many investors throughout the world after being through the triage followed by the editorial team, would simply not have been possible.

Work from home solutions are in high demand as Citrix (CTXS) which provides remote working solutions have been upgraded by analysts and beaten both revenue and earnings estimates.

Furthermore, it is not only about numbers but also productivity which matters as staff working from home are more productive than those who have to go to the office. This is according to a study by the University of Stanford.

Now, according to a report commissioned by Citrix back in August 2019:

US economic gains from a flexible working culture could accrue to approximately $2.36 trillion (in Gross Value Added) per annum.”

This figure, even if divided by two taking into consideration the severe economic downturn still means 5% of the GDP for the year 2019.

This is significant and while economists have the right to be pessimistic when detailing unemployment figures, they should also provide the number of those able to work from home. However, in order to do so, they should bring changes to the way GDP is calculated to give an accurate measurement of the "service" being provided from home.

Same for technology in the form of mobile apps which improve coordination and dramatically increase the quality of work.

Those apps delivered on mobile phones enable tracking of infection cases and reducing the burden on healthcare services in addition to saving lives. Other mobile apps are allowing entrepreneurs to set online grocery stores in order to continue the exchange of goods.

Now, mobile apps make use of banks which are trusted for processing payments, contrarily to the economic recession of 2008, where banks were regarded with deep distrust. Also, while initially, there was no liquidity in 2008, there is plenty today and the issue is more to make sure that the money ends up in the intended recipient's pocket instead of being absorbed by some of the lowest hourly paid workers attracted by the federal payment.

Therefore, according to me, GDP numbers should more appropriately reflect the work of the resilient workforce given that the total value of these could be in the order of trillions.

Accuracy is also important when as investors have to make an appreciation of a news event. However, there are so many events which show up on our screens every minute and may confuse us as to our understanding of the market. It is for this reason that I have built a high level indicator.

High level indicator

One factor is technology for which I have allotted a weight of 22%, which alongside the unprecedented stimulus measures constitute strong positives.

On the other hand, the forthcoming US election constitutes a political risk, therefore a negative (-9%). For an idea of the impact of politics, investors will remember that when Bernie Sanders exited the presidential race on April 8, the Dow was up by more than 700 points.

Figure 5: High level indicator

Source : Keylogin investment metrics

The positives are in the lead. Vaccine is still a positive despite much of the news have already been built in the stock prices and even if remdesivir by Gilead (GILD) is only 10% successful.

Another key influencing factor is failure to meet with earnings consensus or cutting dividends as cash flows dwindle. Here, companies are being prudent in their forecast in view of demand forecasts and supply side constraints.

One strong negative is the small companies factor. Small companies form "two-thirds of net new jobs and account for 44% of economic activity", according to the Small Business Administration. Now, with more Americans staying at home, this will no doubt have an impact on restaurants, shops and many other small businesses. Hence, the number of jobless claims is poised to rise.

Moreover, when it comes to investing in relatively smaller companies, small-caps tend to underperform during periods of Risk-Offs. The reason is that any adverse impact on the economy tends to be felt more by smaller companies and their employees.

Also the larger companies depend on smaller ones for their supply chains. It is for this reason that I also consider the broader market before providing guidance for the S&P 500.

Figure 6 : Trend of the small cap (Up) and larger cap (Down)

Source : Stockcharts

Therefore, both the large small caps index (SPX) and small caps ETF (SLY) are following a rising trend showing that this is move from the broader market. I now check whether this move can be sustained by checking three key indexes.

Indexes could have been worse

The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 41.5, down sharply from March's value of 49.1 as expected because of COVID-19, but still better than estimates of 35. Also, one must not forget that manufacturing was already in contraction mode as from 2018. Also, while there is currently a glut of manufactured products on the look-out for customers, companies like Ford (F) have been able to convert part of their production line in the US to produce protective equipment like ventilators and face shields, essential in the fight against the virus.

Secondly, according to a survey of IT leaders, productivity was little affected despite the sudden shift to work-from-home issued as part of the authorities mandate to contain the virus for those prepared. Also, while those managers who expect IT spend to increase fell from 59% in December 2019 to 25% in April 2020, the percentage of respondents “who expect their spending to remain the same actually grew from 34 percent to 40 percent”.

Finally, the “Fear and Greed” index, it is at a value of 42 which is still in fear territory, where as one month ago, it was extreme fearful (value: 22).

Figure 7: Fear and Greed index

Source: CNN Money

Therefore, these three indicators show that the worst may be over. It will not be a smooth run as there are risks of market corrections.

Market correction risks

I already considered the risks of investing in the SPY in the investment thesis on the SPXS by making use of an event based daily variation chart. For the purpose of this thesis, I have reproduced the chart here together with the specific event which triggered the variation.

This variation which is the daily high of the SPXS minus the daily low divided by the daily low gives an indication of the volatility on that date. Those red circles represent the dates when there was the degree of volatility was the highest. For example, a volatility of 0.3 was triggered when there was a panic sell following a call by analysts. Now, the degree of volatility has been on a decreasing trend (from 0.35 in March to 0.05-0.07 in April).

Figure 8 : Event based daily variation ratio chart

Source : Investment thesis on the SPXS

Even the volatility induced in the market after the US president pointed an accusation finger at China over its handling of the coronavirus in the beginning of May caused a variation of only 0.06.

This decreasing trend in variation (or degree of volatility) is in fact confirmed by the extreme fear indicator which is no longer in the extreme fear region.

Therefore, there are events which will cause some corrections but not of the scale seen in March. Also, there are other risks pertaining to the nature of large caps as having operations globally. I consider these in the valuation part.

Valuations

The SPY has decreased by 3.58% while the NASDAQ has increased by 3.35% as from Feb 28. Also, in the same time, healthcare which constitute more than 15% of the S&P 500 has increased by 7% while technology which constitute 26% has risen by 3.35%. However, on the other side of the spectrum, financials have dropped by 20% with communications services and consumer discretionary suffering to a lesser extent.

Figure 9: Evolution of the NASDAQ Composite, SPY and its constituents from Feb 28 to date

Data by YCharts

Based on the weighted average method, taking into consideration the above five constituents of the SPY (figure 4) and considering the NASDAQ as a benchmark, I estimate that this ETF is undervalued by 4%. This is not much but if we add to these downsides created by excessive negative sentiment created by analysts issuing triple sells, an underestimation figure of 7-8% is obtained.

I am not more upbeat in my expectations because of the fact that large caps have international exposure and in this respect, the recent announcement concerning a 7.4% contraction in the Eurozone GDP means less demand.

Also, the valuations going forward also matter.

First, the healthcare sector should continue to further increase its share of the S&P 500, which already increased from 14% in July 2019 to 15.4% in April 2020. There will be M&A activities triggered by COVID-19.

Second, the IT sector should continue to improve its share from currently 25.7% of the S&P 500. In this respect, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is close to acquire an Israeli app development company. In addition Microsoft (MSFT) is in talks to purchase a provider of robotic software solutions.

Now, if we add to these numbers the trillions of dollars of unaccounted economic activity being generated by work-from-homers together with mobile apps being used as vehicles of trade, there is more. To this end, Tech crunch gives an idea of the trillions of dollars involved in the "App economy".

It would be presumptuous on my part to provide a valuation based on trillions of dollars estimated as part of surveys. On the other hand, it would also be futile from the part of investors to ignore these figures completely.

Hence, corrections are opportunities to Buy into the SPY for long term investors instead of continuing to be on the sidelines with cash sleeping in the bank and benefit from a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is after accounting for a dividend cut from the current yield of 2.02% for constituents of the SPY index which are most likely to suffer from a dividend cut. The list (figure 10) is from Valens Research and my estimate is based on their combined weight of 0.75% of the SPY.

Figure 10 : S&P constituents faced with high possibility of dividend cuts

Source : Marketwatch

For traders, the net fund outflows show that there is considerable dry powder available to constitute an upside as there is gradually a better understanding of the health impacts of the coronavirus, lock-down measures are eased and economists finally account for those latent numbers.

Finally, I am predicting a modest upside and not a rally in stocks.

Key takeaways

In an environment characterized by infection and deaths, nobody can say for sure what this pandemic will turn out into or when exactly it will end. However, what can be said with certainty is the resilience of the workforce, whether working from home or in the factory, in the face of uncertainty.

Also, the pessimism shown by analysts commenting on the unemployment figures contrasts sharply with the realism of health care providers and the optimism shown by technologists, who not only triggered business continuity plans but also encouraged development of mobile apps for supporting healthcare and business.

This pessimism has been infectious to economic sentiment and may persist if economists do not should channel energies to evaluate the positive work being done by the millions of people who are having to deal with family, the pandemic while at the same time having to work.

With the high level indicator showing a net positive, the broader market showing an uptrend, indexes being down but less than expected, volatility risks being on the lower end of the spectrum, some trillions of dollars still to be accounted in the GDP figures and large caps continuing to make acquisitions, the ingredients for the SPY to rise are clearly here.

Finally, even I am wrong on one or even two of those ingredients, it is improbable that I get it wrong on all five counts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: According to Citrix with respect to the survey :

GVA or gross value added is a measure of the value from production in the national accounts and can be thought of as the value of gross output less intermediate consumption. That is, the value of what is produced less the value of the intermediate goods and services used as inputs to produce it. GVA is also commonly known as income from production and is distributed in three directions – to employees, to shareholders and to government. GVA is linked as a measurement to GDP – both being a measure of economic output. That relationship is (GVA + Taxes on products - Subsidies on products = GDP). Because taxes and subsidies on individual product categories are only available at the whole economy level (rather than at the sectoral or regional level), GVA tends to be used for measuring things like gross regional domestic product and other measures of economic output of entities that are smaller than the whole economy.



More information on https://www.citrix.com