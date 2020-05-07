CalAmp: Downgrading Due To Uncertainty Overload

I stay away from the stock until CalAmp has better visibility into its future operational and financial performance.

The secular pressures on the telematics business were magnified by the COVID-19 crisis, and margins headed in the wrong direction.

CalAmp (CAMP), one of my rare (and, in this case, unsuccessful) "very bullish" calls of the past few months, has been a disappointment. This is not to say that the company has been performing poorly. But its stock certainly has.

Shares ended the May 6 trading session up only 62 bps, after failing to hang on to more substantial post-earnings gains that reached 6.7% at one point. The top-line beat that also exceeded the high end of management's revised guidance did not seem enough to excite investors, at least not for very long. Now, CAMP sits 40% below the February peak and a whopping 70% lower than late 2018 levels.

A look at fourth quarter results

CalAmp's $87.2 million in revenues, representing a 3% YOY increase, cannot be considered disastrous at all, especially considering the disruptions to the whole economy caused by the current health and economic crisis. Better yet, the transition from telematics to SaaS, the key pillar of any bullish case on CAMP, gained significant ground. The 60/40 revenue split is now consistent with the company's long-term target - see chart below.

The favorable revenue mix shift towards subscription services has, embedded within it, a couple of less bullish factors. First, SaaS revenues benefited more from the recent acquisitions in LoJack international than from organic growth. Second, soft demand for MRM and COVID-19-related supply chain challenges dented the performance of an already weak telematics segment.

Further down the P&L, I was once again disappointed to see gross margin dip by about two percentage points. It looks like temporary headwinds caused by the closure of the US manufacturing facility remains a factor.

As SaaS gains scale and becomes a more relevant segment, it would have been encouraging to see CalAmp head closer to its long-term consolidated EBITDA margin of 20%. Instead, as a result of timid top-line growth and compressing gross margins leading to operating deleverage, adjusted EBITDA margin of only 9% in fiscal 4Q20 decreased by four percentage points YOY.

Projecting what the revenue and margin trends will look like going forward has become harder, given the number of risks that caused the management team to refrain from providing guidance this time.

Opportunity clouded by plenty of uncertainty

Today, I am withdrawing my bullish stance on CAMP for a simple reason. Although the company seems committed to achieving its long-term goals of running a more profitable, largely recurring revenue business that could justify the stock eventually trading at $20/share per my previous calculations, the path forward has now become blurrier. If a complex transition from telematics to a SaaS model wasn't enough, the COVID-19 crisis and a change in leadership now make it even harder to predict the fate of CalAmp with much certainty.

A speculative bet on CAMP could be justified by low valuations (see graph above depicting the stock's much steeper-than-average correction in 2020) and hopes that the company will eventually get to $200 million per year in SaaS revenues and 20% EBITDA margin. It also helps that the cash burn, triggered in part by the 2018 trade wars, has stabilized despite a whole new batch of problems that the company now faces.

But I prefer to take a step back and not risk capital unnecessarily. Perhaps CalAmp will have better visibility into its operational and financial performance once the macroeconomic environment improves. At that point, even if shares have already run ahead by a few dollars, I could consider placing a higher-conviction bet on this name.

