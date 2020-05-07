Crushing It: Atlassian Appears To Be Unstoppable

The stock price appears to be extremely overvalued but we are in the middle of a historic reset with digital transformation stocks rising to the top.

Atlassian barreled through the latest earnings call as if there were no economic challenges.

Back in February, I wrote the article "Atlassian Has Likely Peaked For The Short Term." My prediction for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) would have been great had I defined "short-term" as a couple of weeks.

After being hit by the pandemic scare as most stocks were, Atlassian has rebounded impressively and is now in the process of breaking out to an all-time high.

It is clear from my analysis (below) that Atlassian is one of the most valued digital transformation stocks that I track and makes me hesitate to give this stock the two thumbs up. But I believe that we are witnessing a historic repricing in the stock market.

It is becoming clear that digital transformation stocks are being coveted, while legacy players are in the process of a crash and burn. When we look back 20 years from now, it will be obvious that 2020 marked the seismic shift to the cloud, the fourth leg of the industrial revolution and this was catalyzed by the pandemic. We won't be going back to the way things were.

So, valuation be damned! Listen to what the market is telling you and buy digital transformation stocks. And oh yeah... buy Atlassian.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The metric sidesteps the valuation dilemma for high-growth companies that generally don't show profits. The Rule of 40 allows for both revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) in combination such that they must add up to at least 40%. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can turn a blind eye to negative free cash flow to some extent. On the other hand, if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth.

This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. Young companies tend to have high revenue growth but are burning cash. Mature companies have lower revenue growth, but they make up in terms of free cash flow. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In Atlassian's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 35% + 35% = 70%

Atlassian's score is huge, way above the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Atlassian stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Atlassian is situated significantly above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is extremely overvalued on a relative basis. In fact, it has the third-highest valuation behind only Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).

I am going to now present a refined analysis given that Atlassian has an exceptional gross profit margin of 88%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Instead of using the forward sales multiple for the Y-Axis of the scatter plot, I am going to use the forward gross profit multiple. This gives a slightly better valuation for Atlassian.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Using this view, Atlassian is valued less than Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), and Okta, Inc. (OKTA) in addition to the two stocks mentioned above. I should mention that, despite the extreme valuations, all of these stocks are expected to be strong players in the current work-from-home market conditions.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Atlassian. First of all, valuations for Atlassian and other work-from-home plays such as Zoom are exceptionally high, very reminiscent of the 2000 dot.com era. We all know how that ended.

A significant portion of Atlassian's revenue is from small businesses that are most vulnerable during the pandemic and subsequent recession. In addition, less than 50% of Atlassian's revenue is from subscriptions which are monthly or yearly. Companies that are not doing well could choose to suspend or downgrade their subscriptions. Don't be surprised to see a revenue downturn for several quarters as a result.

A recent price hike has caused revenue to be pulled forward and will likely cause some customer churn.

Atlassian is now offering a free version of its software. The free version could cause a diversion from customers choosing to use the premium software.

Summary And Conclusions

Atlassian is currently in the process of breaking out to an all-time high. When a breakout occurs, it usually signifies more bullishness to come. Atlassian is a strong company with annual revenue growth of 35% and a free cash flow margin of 35%, giving it a score of 70% on the Rule of 40. The company barreled through its latest quarterly earnings call as if there was no pandemic. While the stock movement is strong, and the company's fundamentals are strong, there is one tiny detail that gives me hesitation and that is its very high valuation. In this case, I am going to overlook valuation and point to the historic shift in economics

