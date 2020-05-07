MPLX: Massive Distribution Yield Now Virtually Self-Funded

They still appear to have access to bond markets, which combined with its large credit facilities should allow them to refinance debt maturities and bridge any potential small cash flow shortfalls.

This should eliminate the company's reliance on further increasing its debt, which was one of the primary factors driving investors away from its massive double-digit distribution yield.

Based on MPLX's guidance and my middle of the road assumptions, it appears that its free cash flow should cover all of its distributions for 2020.

When MPLX released its results for the first quarter of 2020, they announced further capital expenditure reductions and they are now on the cusp of being self-funded.

One of the primary factors that has kept investors wary of trusting the massive distribution yields across the Master Limited Partnership sector is their use of debt to fund their growth projects or distributions, depending on differing points of view. When MPLX (MPLX) released its results for the first quarter of 2020, the company further reduced its capital expenditure and thus should now be virtually self-funded, which supports its ability to sustain its massive 16% distribution yield.

Estimated Cash Flows During 2020

Even though the company and the majority of its peers claim to easily cover their distributions with their distributable cash flow, this is different than their actual free cash flow since the former ignores capital expenditure relating to growth projects. This creates a very significant difference. To provide an example, even after reducing its 2020 growth capital expenditure guidance to $900m from its original $2.6b, it still dwarfs the company's 2020 maintenance capital expenditure guidance of only $125m at the midpoint.

When looking towards 2020, it appears as though these large reductions in growth capital expenditure should finally allow MPLX to be self-funded, or virtually self-funded with only minimal access to debt markets required. MPLX's operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2020 increased 26.38% year on year to $1.078b from $853m. Whilst this is quite impressive, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, it actually represents a very small decrease of 1.28% sequentially from $1.092b. There are many moving parts within MPLX's operating cash flow from working capital and thus this small decrease is not concerning.

To strike an approximately middle of the road assumption, it seems reasonable to estimate that the company's operating cash flow for 2020 will be $4b, which represents a very small decrease compared to 2019. MPLX is also forecasting to reduce its annual operating expenses by $200m, however, this was ignored to slightly increase the margin of safety in the event that they are not realized or they suffer financially from bankrupt counterparties.

Once the company's capital expenditure of $1.025b is subtracted from this estimated operating cash flow, it produces free cash flow of $2.975b. Based upon MPLX's latest available outstanding unit count of 1,058,415,865, its annual distributions of $2.75 per unit costs $2.911b. This indicates that the company should be capable of covering all of its distribution payments without the use of debt, however, the margin of safety is rather thin at only $64m.

Admittedly this also does not consider MPLX's distributions to non-controlling interests nor those to its Series B preferred unitholders, both of which totaled a further $51m during 2019. Whilst technically these could be covered by the residual $64m remaining after paying their distributions, given this was only based off estimates the actual results could vary and hence my earlier qualifier of them being “virtually” self-funded. Even if they were still to require $500m of additional debt funding, the company can easily source this from its credit facilities that still have a collective $4.25b remaining undrawn, with $1.5b of that coming from its parent company, Marathon Petroleum (MPC). It would be difficult to imagine all of the available funds credit within the company's facilities suddenly being withdrawn, especially the portion from its parent company that owns a controlling stake in its partnership.

Debt Maturities And Bond Yields

Even though MPLX is at least on the cusp of becoming self-funded, its upcoming debt maturities will keep them reliant on bond markets to refinance, as shown below. This is common practice across virtually every large organization and thus it should not deter investors, however, it nonetheless still requires monitoring of their access to bond markets.

Arguably, the simplest and most accurate way to assess MPLX's access to bond markets is through analyzing its current bond yields. One of the fundamental building blocks of financial markets is that higher risk will be met with higher expected returns. The higher their bond yields, the higher the risk the bond market is assigning to the possibility of them facing bankruptcy and after a certain point, any new borrowings would get so expensive that it essentially freezes them out of the market.

Thankfully, the tables included below largely speak for themselves and clearly indicate that on average the company's bond yields are modest and still trading around its coupons in the mid-single digit range. This indicates that bond markets are still open and supportive towards them and thus unless something changes, they should have no issues refinancing their debt maturities. Whilst Occidental Petroleum (OXY) clearly was not the focus of this analysis, the company's comparable bond yields have been included to provide context. The company's financial distress is well known across the market and is clearly reflected in its significantly higher bond yields.

Conclusion

It is understandable why some investors have been wary of trusting a massive double-digit distribution yield that requires continued access to further borrowings to sustain, however, they appear to be on the cusp of changing this dynamic. Admittedly, the company will still require access to bond markets to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, however, this is normal and no reason for concern given their modest bond yields. Once investors begin reassessing MPLX's new self-funded model it is reasonable to expect its units to see a rerating and higher prices, given this I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from MPLX’s Q1 2020 8-K and 2019 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

