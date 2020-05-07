I'm A Time Traveller From The Future Bearing Important News On The U.S. Economy

There's good news and there's bad news. Which do you want to hear first? The bad news? Well, the V-shaped recovery never materialized. Record unemployment will combine with low consumer confidence to dampen aggregate demand in the immediate months following the end of the lockdowns. There will be some bounce back in consumer spending, but it is sporadic. Businesses like barbershops, therapists, and dentists will experience booms while retail outlets like restaurants and department stores will face below-average, albeit improving footfall.

Source

A Jefferies survey of 5,500 consumers across 11 countries to assess the direction of spending once national lockdowns are lifted helps paint a picture of this future. Only around 24% of US consumers intend to start shopping immediately, with footfall not likely to reach its pre-coronavirus average even after 3 months of the lockdowns having ended.

However, with less than 5% of US consumers planning to move the majority of their in-store purchases to online channels, current predictions of a forever shift away from brick-and-mortar locations to online shopping will not happen. Further, even with the uncertainty around a potential second wave of infections and the spectre of a recession, at least 90% of US consumers still intend to hit the shops within 3 months. This bodes well for sentiment towards real estate investment trusts like Macerich (MAC), STORE Capital (STOR), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Demand for domestic air travel will also stubbornly remain lower than its pre-coronavirus average with international tourism still haunted by distant memories of forced quarantines and stranded cruise ships. According to the Jeffries survey, travel intentions for 2021 are still murky. Nearly 45% of Americans are not likely to book a holiday for this year until their concerns on the extent of the pandemic have lessened. This will be complicated as lockdowns will still be in place in numerous countries across the world as the US ends the last of its own.

Source

Air travel during 2020 is heading towards total collapse. The 'lost' year will see a reversion of what has been an unhindered rise in international tourism since the end of world war two.

Source

The only good news to arise from this will be the rise of staycations. The boom in holidays spent by US households in their own nation will help boost local economies, providing relief for cities suffering from the reverberations of the pandemic. However, this will swing the other way with inbound tourism into the US cratering. New York, the most visited American city with nearly 67 million visitors in 2019, will bear most of the economic brunt of this fall. A sombre reality for the city most affected by the pandemic.

This will act to further dampen sentiment towards New York focused REITs like Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.PK) and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT).

Source

Analysis by Bernstein exploring the economic effect of a hypothetical scenario where all cross-border travel spend was instead redirected into domestic markets found that the overall impact on the US's gross domestic product would be negative. Against this backdrop, some publicly listed hoteliers and cruise ship operators will struggle to remain a going concern. Online travel companies like Expedia Group (EXPE) and Booking Holdings (BKNG) will also find it difficult to retest their pre-pandemic highs.

The good news is that the economic recovery (SPY) is underway. Indeed, as furloughs get converted back into jobs, non-farm payrolls will come in at increasingly positive levels. Further, with the pandemic firmly in the past, pent-up business investment and delayed capital expenditure will start to filter into the economy. But do not expect an explosion on this front as overall business and consumer confidence will still be below its pre-pandemic highs.

Source

The consumer confidence index recently fell to 86.9 from 118.8, the lowest level since 2014. This fall has happened concurrently with the fall in the purchasing managers' index. The index for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity fell to 41.5 and 41.8 last month. The below 50 reading highlights the recession ahead. However, recent state reopenings have restarted economic activity and will help taper this increase in pessimism.

Source

Cleaner Air Becomes Controversial

The pandemic brought clear environmental benefits, some of which have begun to be translated into important existential questions. The fall in nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter pollution as internal combustion engines sat idle for months led to cleaner air across all major American cities. There will be an observable decrease in health issues and deaths that previously emanated from poor air quality.

Source

The extent of this fall in movement illustrated by Google's mobility report for the USA. It shows traffic to retail locations down more than 34% from its baseline, with traffic to workplaces down nearly 47%. Post-coronavirus environmentalism now has the evidence it needs to convince policymakers that fossil fuels and products powered by them are incompatible with a society striving to maximise public health and a higher quality of living. A 2016 OECD report found that outdoor air pollution could cause 6 to 9 million premature deaths a year by 2060 and 1% of global GDP. This will spur calls for more aggressive policymaking to promote the use of electric vehicles or to penalise its internal combustion engine alternative.

The capital flight away from companies perceived as having a poor environmental record and into ESG friendly companies will be exacerbated. This will have devastating consequences for companies such as Arch Coal (ARCH) and Peabody (BTU) and will complicate the stock price recovery of oil majors even as oil prices rise back up on the pick up in transportation demand.

The End Of A Pandemic

There were no parties when the last of the US lockdowns were lifted. Most of the Western European countries except the United Kingdom will already have lifted theirs. There will still be a lot of unanswered questions as you enter the post-coronavirus world. There will be loud calls for a radical rethink of USA's relationship with China, with some analysts lamenting the start of a new Cold War between the world's two most foremost economies. This will lead to talks for the need of a protracted national effort by both government and business to onshore the production and manufacturing of goods. 'Made in China' will become less palatable to American households.

Indeed, while globalisation has had the great effect of lifting sections of the global population out of poverty, the virus exposed a critical flaw. Its placed nations at the mercy of the ebbs and flows of global supply chains, undermining their ability to protect their populace from any future pandemics or black swan events.

The anti-globalisation narrative will not be misinformed as it will be been heavily cognizant of what was an inherently natural tendency of foreign governments to revert to protective nationalism in times of crisis. Indeed, the decision by Russia, Kazakhstan, and Romania to heavily limit and outright ban the export of wheat will form part of the evidence base to support this narrative. This base will be further bolstered by India's reversed decision to ban the export of hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial treatment drug. The pandemic laid bare the extent of the USA's drug insecurity and catalysed calls to reduce dependency on any one nation for critical national supplies. A non-partisan ramp-up of American food and drug security will be a key tenet of disaster preparedness planning post-pandemic.

Source

Voices From The Future: A Monument To Heroes

As cities mulled the construction of monuments to commemorate the healthcare heroes of the pandemic, the smaller unexpected benefits and costs of the crisis began to drip into the broader economy. For example, homebound white-collar workers will emerge with higher discretionary income incurred from transportation, childcare, and leisure cost savings. With the rates of interest on savings accounts at record lows, this money was used to fuel retail and leisure spending. Indeed, 66% of respondents to a survey that sought to assess the benefits of working from home stated that they were saving more money than before the pandemic. This survey included 1,000 U.S. office workers as well as workers from the UK, Australia, and Brazil.

While the new zeitgeist the US and the world heads towards will bear some resemblance to the old order, it will be fundamentally shaped and moulded by the trauma of hundreds of thousands dead, millions of jobs lost, and trillions in lost economic output.

The coming fall of the US's GDP will create the most significant output gap in living memory, ushering in economic misery for millions. Yes, the lockdowns were necessary to minimise infections and deaths, but they came at a great economic cost. This pyrrhic victory is the reality that approaches as currently empty promenades, boulevards, and shopping malls will begin to once again fill up with life.

Important questions over the longer-term impact of the virus are still being asked. Will there be a permanent move towards home working? What impact will this have on demand for large office space? Is coworking dead? The whole world has essentially gone through a protracted home working experiment. The results of this, while yet to be fully understood, could see offices become a preserve of only the most rigid companies and demand for cars permanently collapse.

In the near future, you will walk past boarded-up shops with 'To Let' signs stuck to their entrances and new construction sites turning buildings that once hosted hungry diners into apartments. You will also walk past new businesses arising from the carcass of the old ones. The future will be great for many, but come with great hardship for even more. I'd advise you to remain vigilant, preserve some more cash than you usually do, and not lose sight of your long-term investment objectives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.