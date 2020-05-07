Summary

Honeywell posted better revenue and profits in the first quarter, but the beat was largely driven by an aerospace business that's entering a sharp downturn.

Incremental/decremental margins remain a big unknown, as Honeywell's particular business mix can lead to significantly different margins under different market recovery scenarios.

Honeywell management is taking a big swing at cost reduction, with a $1.1 billion-plus cost-cutting program.

Honeywell's prospective return is okay for a high-quality industrial, but there are cheaper names available.