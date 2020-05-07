Honeywell Facing Significant Margin And Recovery Uncertainty, But Quality Provides Support
Honeywell posted better revenue and profits in the first quarter, but the beat was largely driven by an aerospace business that's entering a sharp downturn.
Incremental/decremental margins remain a big unknown, as Honeywell's particular business mix can lead to significantly different margins under different market recovery scenarios.
Honeywell management is taking a big swing at cost reduction, with a $1.1 billion-plus cost-cutting program.
Honeywell's prospective return is okay for a high-quality industrial, but there are cheaper names available.
Nobody knows exactly how the next 24-36 months are going to play out, particularly with respect to whether we see a V-shaped, U-shaped, or L-shaped recovery, but I feel confident in predicting that when the