The Second Wave

Feeling better? U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index are continuing on their path to the upside. This is taking place despite accumulating economic, market, and health related forces strongly suggesting that stocks should logically be doing something other than rising. Given this widening divergence between “hope” and “reality”, it is worthwhile to examine today’s market through a variety of lenses including both technical and fundamental to gain a better understanding of what may lie ahead. For while stocks may continue to rise in the short-term, the intermediate-term to long-term outlook remains decidedly poor.

The battle continues. It has been three weeks now since U.S. stocks arrived at key resistance levels. The headline benchmark S&P 500 Index first arrived at its downward sloping 50-day (blue line) and flat 400-day (pink line) moving averages on April 17.

Since that time, the S&P 500 has essentially cleared its medium-term 50-day M.A. trend line, which is notable progress.

But the ultra long-term 400-day M.A. currently at 2893 is proving a stubborn hurdle to clear. The S&P 500 briefly popped above this key resistance level at the end of April, but this proved to be a false breakout, as the Index subsequently fell back below at the start of the new month and has failed in its latest breakout attempts over the past two trading days.

Wearing down resistance. Despite this ongoing battle, probability remains in favor of the S&P 500 eventually advancing past this key 400-day M.A. resistance. Why? From a technical perspective, when a security fails at such resistance levels, it often does so decisively. What would this look like? A sequence of big red candlesticks to the downside following a brief touch of the 400-day moving average. Instead, the S&P 500 Index continues to grind along this key resistance level. Typically, the longer a security lingers at resistance, the more likely it is to eventually push through.

The fact that the S&P 500 has been holding support at its upward sloping short-term 20-day moving average (green line currently at 2829 and rising sharply) after breaking out decisively above it a month ago on April 6 is providing further ammunition for defeating the 400-day M.A., as the S&P 500 is now closely riding the 20-day as these two trend lines converge.

Not completely out of the woods. It should be noted that not all signals are supporting the S&P 500’s eventual move above the 400-day. For example, the intraday price chart of the S&P 500 is showing early signs of potentially rolling back over.

In addition, the CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, is also exhibiting early signs of forming a “U” shaped bottom suggesting the potential for a near-term move back higher in the “fear” index.

These are recently developing trends working against the market that require close monitoring in the days ahead. And they highlight the important point of why we as investors should operate in varying degrees of probability and not in absolutes at any given point in time. For just as we learn in Finance 101, scenario analysis plays an important role in determining the expected return on risk assets over time.

The next standoff. If the S&P 500 were to finally advance past its 400-day M.A., the next equally stubborn stop lies straight ahead at its drifting 200-day M.A. (red line) at 3000. It is worth noting that both the 100-day (orange line) and 150-day (purple line) moving averages also reside effectively at the same exact level all within 20 points of each other. As a result, the S&P 500 should really have a major fight on its hands at around the 3000 level if it does indeed advance past the 400-day. If it doesn’t? More on that soon.

Now if the S&P 500 were to prevail over multi-layered resistance at the 3000 level, the field is generally wide open for stocks to continue their advance as far as previous all-time highs from February 19 at 3393. More on this point in a second too.

These are your latest key technical readings to watch as the stock market rebound continues.

Bearish, not bullish. Some might interpret the above technical analysis as bullish. After all, I am suggesting that stocks may soon return to previous all-time highs. But I am not at all bullish in suggesting this possibility. Instead, I am more bearish now than when I posted my article The Worst Is Yet To Come on Seeking Alpha back on April 2.

How, Parnell, could you possibly be more bearish now on May 6 with the S&P 500 at 2848 and your stated probability in favor of U.S. stocks continuing higher in the short-term than you were when the S&P 500 was -14% lower at 2470 on April 2?

For the following simple reason:

A stock market that is falling sharply because of rapidly deteriorating fundamentals and virtually no true visibility associated with the fundamental outlook is distressing.

But a stock market that is steadily rising despite rapidly deteriorating fundamentals and virtually no true visibility associated with the fundamental outlook is effectively broken.

This highlights a critically important point that all investors should heed. Just because the stock market is going up at any given point in time does not mean that it is a good thing. In fact, it can be a very bad thing when such gains are completely disconnected from fundamentals. Ask anyone that owned Japanese stocks in the late 1980s, U.S. TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks back in 2000, and Chinese stocks in 2015. Eventually reality asserts itself. And when markets disconnect to the upside, such assertions take place with a vengeance.

In many respects, the correction that took place from February 19 to March 23 reflected the consequences of past disconnects prior to the outbreak of a global pandemic coupled with the launch of a supply war in the oil markets a few weeks later.

After all, the U.S. stock market absolutely shattered the previous record descent from market peak into a bear market of 46 trading days set during the stock market crash of 1929 by falling more than -20% from its peak in just 16 trading days. Such a swift and decisively negative outcome likely would not have happened if stocks were trading at a more reasonable 16 times earnings for example at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak instead of the near historic highs at more than 24 times earnings.

It probably would have helped too if many major U.S. corporations weren’t now leveraged up to their eyeballs having spent years levering up their balance sheets for such wildly productive pursuits like buying back shares and paying out dividends. In the process, many cyclical corporations (cough, cough, Boeing, cough, airlines, cough) had virtually no financial buffer in place once the rainy day of an economic recession (depression?) finally came out of nowhere in late February. Now, they are levering up their balance sheets even further by drawing down their emergency credit lines and tapping recently sedated credit markets to raise cash that should have already been there in the first place.

So who “broke” the stock market? The U.S. Federal Reserve and their unprecedented tsunami of monetary policy relief that has been gushing all over financial markets over the past two months. They were the ones that teed us up for the big drop from February 19 to March 23. And I would contend that their recent policy response is already well on its way in setting us up for the next potentially even larger and more sustainable downdraft at a date to be determined in the near-term future.

This, of course, is how “broken” markets that are wildly disconnected from fundamentals ultimately begin to “repair” themselves by eventually starting to revert to reality.

Bounce in the time of COVID-19. The fact that the U.S. stock market has bounced so strongly since March 23 does not come at all as a surprise. Consider the following from an article that I posted on March 15 on Seeking Alpha entitled Bazooka Jay.

“While the stock market should be continuing to go down sharply on a fundamental basis given the major and potentially prolonged economic disruption the COVID-19 situation has and will continue to cause – this is going to get a lot worse in the coming weeks before it starts to get better – the U.S. stock market has the potential power now to sustainably bounce at least into the short term. This is particularly possible given that U.S. fiscal stimulus will also soon be coming online and other central banks around the world are taking decisive actions of their own to varying degrees.

A strong short-term stock rally may occur even if the coronavirus situation deteriorates markedly along the way in the coming weeks. While such an outcome would be a decidedly bad look for capital markets (while it is likely to be depicted as such, the U.S. stock market, particularly when it is going up, is not a barometer of anything meaningful anymore other than showing the ability of policy makers to artificially inflate risk asset prices regardless of the underlying state of the economy), the magnitude of the Fed’s policy injections are massive.

Now that we are well into the bounce today, it is worthwhile to expand on the implications of these points in working to determine what is likely to happen next. And recent history provides us with guidance in this regard.

Consider what took place during the bursting of the technology bubble in 2000. History widely refers to March 10, 2000 as the date when the stock market peaked and began its descent into the three-year bear market that followed. But this was not necessarily the case.

The S&P 500 actually did not reach its final bull market peak until March 24, 2000 (the “tech heavy” NASDAQ peaked on March 10). And despite a sharp -14% correction into April 2000 and a steady dose of higher volatility throughout, U.S. stocks resumed their ascent higher through the spring and summer. In the process, they nearly advanced to new all-time highs. For it was not until September 1, 2000 – more than five months later after the initial market peak – that stocks reached their final peak just short of March 2000 highs. It was only then that the lights finally went out on the S&P 500 Index at the time.

Let’s continue forward to the next major market episode in the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) for another example.

The S&P 500 first peaked on July 19, 2007 before subsequently falling by more than -12% into August. It is worth noting that at this point the rot that had accumulated in the financial system was already starting to bubble to the surface (for example, I completed my transition from an overweight to a zero weight to financials in the stock segment of my portfolios several months earlier in January 2007 amid concerns over some of the issues that were starting to emerge in the sector at the time). Yet stocks rallied strongly into the fall, stretching as far as a new all-time high nearly three months after the initial July top in October 2007 before finally peaking and beginning its year and a half descent into a sharp yet relatively short major bear market.

Thus, it would be neither unprecedented or surprising to see U.S. stocks rally as far as to test new all-time highs before it’s all said and done. And if it does and depending on what is taking place once it does, it would likely represent a particularly good opportunity to establish inverse allocations to the S&P 500 Index and its correlated peers in the stock and high yield segments of the market. Only time will tell if and when we reach this juncture.

The second wave. So what would be the catalyst that would cause the pacifier of monetary stimulus to finally be removed from the mouth of the U.S. stock market? The underlying economic and market fundamental outlook is indeed dire, but this alone may still not shake the U.S. stock from its latest sedated state. Instead, a likely catalyst and one that I perceive as arguably the greatest downside risk for stocks in the months ahead is the potential for a second wave if not multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks over the coming year.

A recurring narrative that I am observing from financial market participants is the following. The current economic situation is devastating to be certain, but the worst is now starting to move behind us. As the number of active cases and deaths continue to subside in the coming weeks, the U.S. will increasingly reopen and economic activity will steadily pick up from there. For example, according to one prominent Senior Advisor in the White House, by June “a lot of the country should be back to normal” and “the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again”.

I will begin by saying that I sincerely hope that this is exactly what happens. And I admittedly maintain unscientifically supported hope that the warm/hot summer months bring much needed relief on the virus front.

But from a scientific research perspective, I unfortunately do not share this same optimism and have far greater concerns for the economic and market outlook given what likely lies ahead with COVID-19 in the coming months for two key reasons.

First, while state economies are now in the process of reopening, we unfortunately are not well prepared for this next step from a virus management perspective. The first of two key objectives associated with the “stay at home” period over these last many weeks was to “flatten the curve” to avoid overloading the hospital system in this country. This has proven generally successful so far, as many states (but not all) are seeing flat to declining new active cases and deaths at this stage. The second key objective was to establish widespread testing and tracing procedures to help contain the spread of the disease going forward for which we will almost certainly have no vaccine ready for the more than 90% of the U.S. population that still has yet to be exposed until the end of the year at the earliest. While some improvements have been made in this regard, testing capacity remains well short of what is needed to date and tracing procedures are still at best in development. As a result, many state economies are now reopening (if they are not already open) not only with flat to still rising new active cases but also with the ability to contain the further spread of the virus little better than it was before the “stay at home” measures were enacted more than a month ago now. This vastly increases the probability for the continued spread of the virus into the summer and fall including the outbreak of new hotspots across the country along the way.

This leads to the second, which is arguably the more significant of the two from an economic and market perspective. It is a generally accepted view from the scientific epidemiology community including the White House’s own Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that we are very likely to see a second wave if not multiple waves of the virus over the next year or two. This includes the very real potential for a “larger wave in the fall or winter of 2020 and one or more smaller subsequent waves in 2021”. Such an outcome would very likely result in the need for “stay at home” measures to be reinstituted for another extended period or periods.

Returning to my previous article Bazooka Jay.

“For while stock investors may potentially look past the growing coronavirus risks in the short term, the situation is likely to become bad enough and the accumulated negative economic effects sufficiently pronounced that it eventually becomes too much for the markets to bear. This will be particularly likely if the shutdown of various segments of the U.S. economy ends up extending much longer than the market currently expects.”

Reflecting on the two key reasons cited above, the U.S. economy and its markets may have the resolve to grind things out with the virus despite their fears in the coming months under the notion that the worst is increasingly moving behind us (the U.S. stock market has notoriously demonstrated itself in the past to be particularly insensitive to the cost of human suffering and death, which is a characteristic that may ultimately catch up with it in the current cycle before it’s all said and done, but in the meantime we should not expect any different from stocks today). But if indeed the worst is yet to come with the virus and we have to return to “stay at home” once or more over the coming year, this may prove simply too much for the now psychologically fragile consumers and struggling private sector businesses to bear. And if nothing else, it would likely lead to the result of a far more prolonged and subdued economic recovery versus what is currently being priced into the stock market today.

As a result, investors should reasonable expect not only a potentially “VL” shaped eventual stock market outcome in the months ahead, but an eventual series of lower highs and lower lows as we descend into what could ultimately be a prolonged and challenging bear market over the next few years.

What about the Fed? They, of course, continue to represent the most powerful upside risk for the markets going forward. And given their policy acrobatics over the past decade coupled with their resolve to “do whatever it takes” to revive and support the U.S. economy this time around, they simply cannot be counted out from a portfolio management perspective and must be respected for their influence. As a result, any future stock market inverse positions must be kept at reasonable allocation percentages, monitored closely and managed with care.

The bottom line I remain biased toward a downside outcome for stock correlated risk assets in the coming month. I expect that U.S. stocks may continue to rise into the short-term, but such an outcome would be a fleeting Pyrrhic victory that likely will ultimately prove unsustainable once underlying fundamentals and extended reality increasingly catch up with today’s market. I remain long a highly selective list of single-A or better credit quality, low volatility stocks spread across different sectors and will be looking to add investments to this list if the right opportunity presents itself going forward. I also maintain an inverse allocation to the stock market as well as dedicated long-term allocations to categories such as long-term U.S. Treasuries and gold.

Lastly, the one thing that all investors both bullish and bearish should expect in the months ahead is that markets of all shapes and sizes are likely to experience higher levels of price volatility than they have in the past. In short, it promises to be an interesting summer ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

After years of policy stimulus, stocks are now falling from record high valuations and bond yields are at historic lows. Reality is now returning to global capital markets. Do you have a plan to navigate what is left of today’s bull market while also positioning for the next bear market? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Monthly Macro Outlook · Monthly Portfolio Review · Chat Sessions · Special Reports Sign up today and prepare for the road ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, PHYS,SH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation plan.