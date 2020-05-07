Waste Management: An All-Weather Stock At The Wrong Price

However, the stock doesn't display much value, and its dividend yield is still far from satisfactory considering its dividend growth potential.

Waste Management is an "all-weather" company: one that will be resilient in all environments.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Waste Management (WM) is a clear example of what I would call an “all-weather” stock, but I would not own it at current prices.

Source: Open Domain

One theme has become obvious for me in 2020, stocks come in three breeds: all-weather, fair weather and no weather.

For the past 10 years, I’ve mostly done well in avoiding “no-weather” stocks; or those stocks which you wouldn’t want to own through any environment. But what I failed to see, was how fickle “fair-weather” stocks could be. These are companies which, when all goes well, have sound business models, but which dry up when the going gets tough. It is particularly difficult, as most businesses are fair-weather businesses.

It is quite rare to be an “all-weather” business. You could also call these Teflon stocks, because nothing sticks. Through thick and thin they can continue generating profits and sharing these profits with their shareholders. You will mostly find consumer staples, utilities, tech and communications stocks here.

I remember when I was in business school in Montreal, I had an interesting one-on-one discussion with Pascal Duquette, one of the great Quebecer asset managers. He said that in his 30 years in the industry, during which he generated alpha in most, that he would run his portfolio like he would run a sports team: he wants only the best players.

While I enjoyed this insight intellectually, it is only the recent pandemic which has really driven this point home.

Looking to the next 90 years of my life (yes, I intend on living very old), this will have major ramifications in how I manage my portfolio. I stand humbled in front of the current market.

For too long I have thought that, like James Grant said, “there are no bad assets, just bad prices.” This is true if you’re into flipping stocks. However, if you intend to own companies for a long time, there is definitely such a thing as bad, acceptable, and great assets.

By now you might be asking how this ties into an article on Waste Management, and how it influences my analysis. There is no doubt that WM’s resilient fee for service business model makes it an all-weather stock. It made its way into my list of 24 superior large cap dividend stocks.

But being a great asset is not enough. You also need a great price. Otherwise as a dividend investor, the contribution of dividends to your total returns will be subpar.

Waste Management has a dividend yield of 2.22% and trades around $98.21. Based on our MAD Scores, WM has a Dividend Strength score of 81 and a Stock Strength score of 81.

While I believe that WM is well suited for doing better than the market in the current environment, I do not believe that dividend investors should initiate a position at current prices, for the price is too rich to reward you correctly, as it has been for the past 5 years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will go through WM’s dividend profile before presenting its stock strength quant factors which serve as a basis for our assessment of near-term performance.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength is at the core of our strategy. We want to invest in stocks which 1. pay safe, well-covered dividends and 2. have a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. To understand more about our strategy, you can read our article “Dividend investing strategy for individuals like you & me.” If you are interested in learning more about how we calculate the dividend strength score, you can read this blog post.

Dividend Safety

52% of Waste Management's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is better than 36% of dividend stocks.

Dividends represent 22% of WM’s operating cash flow, which puts the company in front of 56% of dividend stocks.

Waste Management has a free cash flow payout ratio of 35%, a better ratio than 57% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $1.5600 $1.6400 $1.7200 $1.8800 $2.0475 Net Income $1.65 $2.65 $4.41 $4.45 $3.91 Payout Ratio 95% 62% 40% 43% 53% Cash From Operations $5.39 $6.58 $7.25 $8.26 $9.10 Payout Ratio 29% 25% 24% 23% 23% Free Cash Flow $3.57 $4.42 $4.50 $5.26 $5.80 Payout Ratio 44% 38% 39% 36% 36%

Source: mad-dividends.com

The table and graph above paints a beautiful picture. The dividend has been growing, but earnings and cash flows have been growing even faster. The company generates enough free cash flow to cover its dividend nearly 3x. This ensures that any damage caused by the pandemic would not impede on WM’s ability to pay its dividend.

Furthermore, WM can pay its interest 6 times, which is better than 65% of stocks, and a satisfying level of coverage.

It does lead to the question: has the dividend been growing fast enough? We’ll keep the answer for the next section.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, there is no doubt that WM’s dividend is very safe and isn’t at all at risk of being cut.

Dividend Potential

Waste Management's dividend yield of 2.22% is higher than 24% of US dividend-paying stocks. This yield, while looking considerably higher than the pre-COVID-19 lows of 1.6%, is still very low compared to WM’s recent history. Just 5 years ago, WM yielded 3%, its median yield during the last decade. Let’s see how dividend growth stacks up in light of this relatively low yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the last 12 months, the dividend grew 9% which is somewhat higher than their 5-year CAGR of 6%. The uptick in growth is welcomed, and a show of strength by WM.

Source: mad-dividends.com

During the previous 3 years, Waste Management has seen its revenues grow at a 4% CAGR and net income at a 12% CAGR, more than affording the past dividend increases.

Source: mad-dividends.com

It would seem that growth in the waste space – bar any short-term disruptions in the market - will continue at an attractive rate.

I believe that WM has the potential to grow its dividend at a 7-9% CAGR in the 5 next years. Will management follow through with such growth? That remains to be seen. What is extremely likely is that any increases would be of at least 5%. Nonetheless, this dividend growth potential remains unsatisfactory for a stock with a yield approaching 2%. At these low yields, I’m looking for double-digit dividend growth potential, around 15%. It is highly unlikely that WM’s management changes its current policy to increase its dividend at a much higher rate than it has been committed to over the past decade.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WM a dividend strength score of 81/100. The dividend is super well-covered, the business is resilient, management is committed to the dividend, and dividend growth might be slightly higher in the next 5 years than it has been the past 5, but the yield remains too low to make WM attractive for dividend investors. If the yield were to go up to 2.8%-3% (which I view as unlikely), I’d be backing up the truck. For now though, I must remain disciplined and stay on the sidelines.

Stock Strength

A stock’s dividend profile determines whether I’d even consider buying it at current prices. In our dividend-led strategy, this takes precedence over capital appreciation. Do not be misled and believe that this means that we don’t strive to beat the market over long periods of time.

We attempt to invest in dividend stocks which we deem attractive from an income perspective, but we attempt to do so at a time when we believe they are likely to beat the market. In bull markets, this allows us to increase our income by selling dividend stocks as they become overvalued. In bear markets, the goal is to hold up better than the rest. This then leads to the question: what determines market performance? James O’Shaughnessy, in his book “What Works on Wall St’, laid the path for quant factors, proving that there were certain factors – namely value, momentum and quality - which led to market outperformance. We have created our own factor scores, which are recalculated for 4,000 US stocks daily. We combine our three factor scores into an aggregate Stock Strength score, which measures the likelihood of a stock doing better than the market. The three factor scores are combined, and the composite score is then ranked once again relative to all stocks. This is explained in the following blog post.

Value

WM has a P/E of 25.12x

P/S of 2.71x

P/CFO of 10.79x

Dividend yield of 2.22%

Buyback yield of 1.39%

Shareholder yield of 3.61%.

These values would suggest that WM is more undervalued than 62% of stocks, which is acceptable. The decent shareholder yield makes up for what is otherwise a fully-priced stock. Relative to earnings, WM looks quite expensive.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see in the chart above, WM still trades above its 5-year average PE.

The recent correction in price does not make it a bargain by any accounts. While WM isn’t absurdly expensive, there seems to be very little value to be extracted at current prices. Investors shouldn’t be fooled by the recent decrease in price, which took WM from overvalued to more fairly valued.

Value Score: 62/100

Momentum

Waste Management's price has decreased -19.30% these last 3 months, -11.71% these last 6 months and -7.39% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $98.21.

Source: mad-dividends.com

WM has better momentum than 62% of stocks, and proves a very important point about the connection between momentum and value. When a stock is overvalued, the resilience of its business model becomes secondary. While you’d expect WM to perform better than the S&P 500 in a downturn, its performance was very closely tied to that of the index as it price-adjusted downwards from its high valuation.

Nonetheless the 60/100 momentum range right now is similar to the S&P 500 range, and representative of stocks which have held up slightly better than the median US stock.

This places WM in decent standing for the next few months, as performance is likely to be closely linked to that of the index.

Momentum score: 62/100

Quality

WM's gearing ratio of 2.9 is better than 30% of stocks. Waste Management's liabilities have increased by 26% this last year. Operating cash flow covers 18.7% of its liabilities. Each dollar of WM's assets generates $0.6 of revenue, putting it ahead of 51% of stocks. 86.7% of WM's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 36% of stocks. Waste Management’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.5% puts it ahead of 73% of stocks. The company can cover its interest 6x, and generates a return on equity of 23%.

This makes WM’s quality better than 76% of stocks. While its relatively high gearing ratio and quickly growing liabilities might look worrying at a first glance, WM’s superior liability coverage, interest coverage linked to its decent asset turnover and fantastic return on equity more than make up for it. WM is a high-quality stock, a well-run company, according to these quality metrics. This reinforces its position as an “all-weather” stock in my view.

Quality Score: 76/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a Stock Strength score of 81/100 which is encouraging. High-quality stocks always get a boost relative to others in our assessment of stock strength. Its value and momentum are decent at best, but thin value, decent momentum and good quality are rare qualities in the current environment, which sets WM up nicely for upcoming quarters.

Its business resilience will likely make its stock price hold up well, now that the overvaluation has mostly been corrected.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 81 and a stock strength of 81, Waste Management isn’t a great choice for dividend investors at current prices. If you’ve owned Waste Management for many years, this is the sort of stock you want to keep in your portfolio but you should never rush to buy good assets when the prices aren’t satisfactory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.