Wall Street Vs. Main Street: The Epic Battle Continues - The Australian And Canadian Dollars Could Rise

The value relationships between the Australian currency and the US dollar and the Canadian currency and the greenback could favor the non-US forex instruments over the coming months. Political and economic trends and changes can impact foreign exchange relationships. In the US, the global pandemic, monetary and fiscal stimulus, and upcoming election could cause increased volatility in currency markets. The Australian and Canadian currencies could benefit at the expense of the US dollar.

One of the most significant issues facing the United States after the 2008 financial crisis was government support for Wall Street at the expense of Main Street. Proponents of bailouts for the banks and financial institutions argued that preventing bankruptcies was critical for the overall economy. They explained that without support, the impact would trickle down to all segments of the economy, with dire consequences for Main Street. Opponents of the aid said that the government assistance only served to preserve and increase the wealth for the richest people in the nation.

The housing and mortgage-backed securities crisis twelve years ago caused many people to lose their jobs and homes. The Dodd-Frank legislation and other regulatory changes in response to the 2008 crisis addressed some of the “too big to fail” issues for financial institutions. In 2016, the election of Donald Trump caused a rollback in some of the regulations. The US economy grew on the back of regulatory and tax reforms, and unemployment reached the lowest level since the 1960s at the beginning of 2020. At the same time, wages began to rise, but not at the same rate as the number of new millionaires and billionaires in the US.

One side of the political aisle lauded the economy and high level of employment. The other side argued that Wall Street was becoming a lot wealthier while Main Street was not participating to anywhere near the same extent. Corporate CEO’s pay levels rose at a far higher pace than average workers. Companies bought back their shares rather than expanding businesses, hiring more workers, or sharing the wealth with employees. In business school, students learn that the job of management is to enhance shareholder value. One side of the political aisle in the US adopts that principle while the other rejects it vehemently.

The Wall Street versus Main Street dispute reflects the widening division between the wealthiest people in the US and everyone else. Support was already rising for the voices of progressive Democrats in the US Congress when Coronavirus descended on the United States and put the economy into a self-induced coma.

The Wall Street supporters view the rise of government stimulus as temporary measures to address the impact of the global pandemic. Some progressives on the other side of the political aisle view the events of the past months as a watershed event that will change the political system in the US and shift it from a capitalist to a more socialist approach for governing.

The tidal wave of stimulus comes at a price. In the coming months and years ahead, we could experience a significant inflationary backlash as increasing the money supply causes the value of fiat currencies to decline. At the same time, the deflationary spiral is leading to a reduction of commodity production in a world where the ever-increasing population requires more raw materials each day.

The policies that prevented the 2008 financial crisis from turning into a depression caused commodity prices to rally and reach highs in 2011. The cure ignited the commodity rally. The level of stimulus in 2020 is far higher than in the aftermath of 2008. If history repeats, we could experience a similar trend in raw material markets over the coming months and years.

The Australian and Canadian dollars are, in many ways, proxies for commodity prices as both nations are significant producers of raw materials and depend on exports for revenue and tax flows. If higher raw material prices are on the horizon, we could see products like the Invesco Currency Shares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) and the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) appreciate as both are highly sensitive to commodity prices. The products follow each currency against the US dollar.

The epic battle between Wall Street and Main Street on both sides of the political aisle could determine if the current level of stimulus is temporary or permanent. Wall Street versus Main Street or small government versus big government all boils down to the same debate over the division between the haves and the have nots in the United States. Coronavirus may be a trigger that strengthens the progressive socialist case.

Coronavirus does not discriminate, or does it? Weak economic data could impact the US dollar

Coronavirus pays no attention to borders between countries, or any of the factors that divide people like race, religion, wealth, and sex. The highly contagious virus has already infected over 3.7 million people as of May 6 and killed over one-quarter of one million worldwide. In the United States, the number of fatalities was over 69,000 and continues to rise. The data is likely far higher when it comes to both infections and deaths, as many parts of the world do not have the infrastructure or healthcare resources to address the global pandemic.

In the US, the data reflects that the mortality rate is the highest in densely populated and poor areas of the country. Coronavirus does discriminate against the elderly and those with existing conditions such as respiratory problems, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart conditions, cancer, and many of the other issues that plague people. The rates of these diseases are far higher in the more underprivileged communities. Therefore, the virus discriminates as the chances of survival decline at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale. At the same time, the financial impact of the economic crisis that is a symptom of the virus weighs heavily on those living paycheck-to-paycheck. As of early May, over thirty million Americans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits, and that number is likely to rise. GDP in the US contracted by 4.8% in Q1 2020, and JP Morgan analysts are looking for a drop of 40% in Q2. The financial fallout from the virus is hitting Main Street the hardest. It is also exacerbating the economic divergence between the wealthy and those who find themselves without the funds to pay mortgages, car and credit card loans, living expenses, and food. The government has stepped in with a $1200 one-time stimulus payment to individuals with incomes below $150,000 or $200,000 for married couples. The government has also funded an additional disbursement to supplement state unemployment benefits. Short-term programs that amount to helicopter funds along with universal healthcare and an initiative to combat climate change via a “Green New Deal” are the types of government assistance programs progressives support for the long-term. At the same time, growing deficits may impact the overall credit rating of the US and the value of the dollar.

Pushing the agenda for socialism

The race for the nomination to challenge President Trump in November 2020 ended with Coronavirus. Before former Vice President Joe Biden pulled into the lead, progressive candidate Bernie Sanders was hot on his heels with a lead at the start of the primary season. The self-proclaimed Democratic-Socialist advocated for many of the programs that are now in place because of the global pandemic. Senator Sanders will go into the convention with a significant number of delegates. The left-wing of the party will have a substantial impact on the party’s platform. The race between President Trump and former Vice President Biden will be very close. The Democrats will need to unify, which means adopting parts of the Democratic-Socialist agenda.

During the primary season, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg attempted to jump into the race. If we learned anything from his short-lived appearance, it was the progressives that have a disdain for billionaires and the wealthy, which is an effective tool for attracting the support of many voters. Senator Sanders and other legislators have said that there should be no billionaires in the United States. They argue, effectively for some, that the current administration practices corporate socialism. With trillions of dollars of stimulus following into corporations and individuals receiving far less, the anger over the division of wealth in the US is likely to grow over the coming months, stoked by the political party that wants to take power in 2021.

The 2020 election is a referendum. The political future has ramifications for currency markets

President Trump will center his campaign around the economic growth, prosperity, and low level of unemployment that was in place before the global pandemic caused the economy to grind to a halt. The sitting President will argue that his policies will eventually cause a V-shaped recovery. When it comes to the virus, he is likely to use the same strategy as in 2016 when he blamed China for the imbalance in trade. This time, he will replace trade with the virus, which came from Wuhan China in late 2019 and early 2020.

The opposition will blame the President for not addressing the pandemic soon enough. At the same time, the Democrats will focus on the division of wealth in the US as a reason to unseat President Trump. The “Green New Deal,” universal healthcare, higher taxes on the wealthy, and a stricter approach to regulation all add up to a far larger role for the federal government.

The country is divided based on wealth, but it is also politically apart. While there are many more have nots than haves in the US, the number of Democrats and Republicans are much more evenly split. The election will be close, but the result poses a very different future for the United States.

A Trump victory would continue the status quo of the past three and one-half years. A Biden presidency would need to be beholden to the expanding progressive wing of his party as that support is necessary for a victory. The path of the US dollar could change as a result of the November contest. Meanwhile, as the election nears, the US is not out of the woods when it comes to the virus.

Stimulus must reach all sectors of the economy

The US central bank has been injecting unprecedented levels of stimulus into financial markets to provide stability until scientists come up with an effective treatment for Coronavirus. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the world that the US Congress must use its “great” fiscal powers during this challenging period.

On Wednesday, May 6, as some parts of the economy are slowly opening with many restrictions; the administration increased the fatality estimates to 100,000 to 120,000 by the end of June. As the number of deaths rise, the economy will remain static with many closures. At the same time, the requirements for stimulus that reaches far beyond corporations will increase. Additional helicopter payments will be necessary. And, the longer the crisis lasts, the more people will be unemployed. Companies will learn to do more with less, meaning they will not hire back many of the employees that were laid off or are on extended furloughs.

President Trump was likely to win reelection before the global pandemic as the strong economy tends to heavily favor an incumbent. Now, the election is a tossup, and the events over the coming months will determine the direction of the world’s leading economy.

Investing in the post-pandemic environment- Beware of the inflationary winds and protect with commodity currencies

When it comes to the investment landscape, we should continue to expect elevated levels of volatility in markets across all asset classes throughout 2020 leading into the November election. Optimism and pessimism are likely to change places as often as President Trump and Vice President Biden exchange political barbs.

The kneejerk reaction has been a deflationary spiral that caused many commodity prices to fall to multiyear lows. The low prices, together with social distancing guidelines and shutdowns, are causing raw material production to decline. In the world of commodities, the cure for low prices is low prices. As output falls, consumers will begin to draw upon inventories to meet requirements, which is a prescription for price bottoms and higher prices.

At the same time, the flood of liquidity from the central bank that increases the money supply is a worldwide trend. The rising level of cash eats away at the purchasing power of global foreign exchange instruments. One of the signs of the falling value of fiat currencies is that the price of gold remains at around $1700 per ounce, and the trend remains higher.

Falling currency values in the face of the unprecedented central bank and government stimulus and declining commodity production is a potent bullish cocktail for higher commodity prices over the coming months and years. Commodities are essentials for all people as they power their lives while providing nutrition and shelter.

Wall Street versus Main Street is a convenient term for the wealth imbalance in the US. Rising commodity prices would only exacerbate the divisions at a time of the most contentious Presidential election in history.

Many scientists believe that the US will face a second wave of the virus after the summer, which is the time of the election. I believe central banks and government policies, together with social divisions, are the seeds for a significant period of inflationary pressures. Commodity prices could rise dramatically as the purchasing power of the dollar falls while commodity production declines and stockpiles fall.

If we see a repeat performance from 2020-2023 as from 2008-2011, the values of two commodity currencies could roar higher. The Australian and Canadian dollar may be fiat currencies, but both nations are significant commodity producers which provide an implied backing for the foreign exchange instruments.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the Australian dollar versus the US dollar currency pair shows that the commodity rally that reached highs in 2011 took the A$ to a peak of $1.1005 in 2011. The June A$ futures contract was trading at the $0.6422 level on May 6.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar currency pair shows that the commodity rally that reached highs in 2011 took the C$ to $1.0618 in 2011. The June C$ futures contract was trading at the $0.70725 level on May 6.

If commodity prices are heading higher, the odds favor rallies in the Australian and Canadian currencies against the US dollar. The most direct route for a risk position in either of the currencies is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) and the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) provide alternatives when it comes to investing in the two currencies.

FXA has net assets of $75.22 million, trades an average of 23,098 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio, FXC’s net assets are $106.50 million, and an average of 38,809 shares change hands each day. FXC charges the same 0.40% expense ratio as FXA.

We are about to enter a highly contentious political period in the United States at a time when the impact of Coronavirus will not be in the rearview mirror. Whichever candidate wins the election, the central bank and government stimulus are highly supportive of commodity prices over the coming years. Meanwhile, the longer stimulus continues, the higher the chances of a prolonged period of inflationary pressure. The progressive wing of the opposition party could be looking at the current programs as a watershed event that ushers in a period of bigger government and long-lasting stimulus packages. Raising taxes on millionaires and billionaires may not be enough to cover the cost of programs.

The US requires a novel approach that includes a program that employs the unemployed and provides wages for jobs. An infrastructure package is an excellent place to start. Construction projects require industrial commodities. The bottom line is that the increase in the money supply is bearish for currencies and bullish for raw materials, The A$ and C$ are proxies for commodities, and we could see both rise against the US dollar from the current levels. The current environment will only exacerbate the political divisions within the United States. Markets could become highly volatile as the November election approaches as emotions will run high.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.