Anger At China Could Grow As They Begin To Buy More U.S. Commodity Production

On the campaign trail in 2016, US President Donald Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade. He pointed his finger at China as the most significant culprit when it came to the imbalance. In 2018 and 2019, a trade war between the US and Chinese escalated, but both sides came to terms on a “phase one” trade agreement they signed in Washington DC on January 15, 2020. President Trump was not the only leader that won an election by taking on the Chinese. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro asked Brazilians if they want the decisions for South America’s leading economy made in Sao Paulo or Beijing during his 2018 campaign for the presidency.

Before the ink was dry on the trade deal between the US and China, COVID-19, the novel Coronavirus was already infecting people and claiming lives in Wuhan, China. In February, the global pandemic had spread to South Korea, Iran, and Italy. By May 5, Coronavirus had infected over 3.7 million and killed over one-quarter of one-million people. The actual numbers are likely far higher given the number of undiagnosed cases and deaths around the globe. The virus came from China, and many nations are more than angry with the Chinese government for delays that could have saved lives.

While China fends off criticism that is likely to rise, the nation of over 1.4 billion people is likely to continue to purchase raw material assets around the world.

As China vacuums up commodity assets around the globe. it could be an excellent time to add some exposure to the sector to your portfolio. The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) is a liquid instrument that follows the overall asset class, and it is trading at close to the lowest level in many years.

China’s long-term strategy to secure raw materials has been going on for decades

The population of the world’s second-leading economy is around 1.4 billion. China plans for the long-term. Its strategy for many years has been to make investments around the world that lead to the flow of raw material to satisfy its ever-growing requirements.

In countries across the globe, China has purchased assets that have rights or ownership of commodity assets. In South America, the Chinese purchased mines and production facilities, such as their acquisition of the Las Bambas copper property in Peru from Glencore in 2014. In Africa, the Chinese have built roads, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure to secure raw material flows. Feeding, building infrastructure, and powering the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese requires commodity flows from all over the world.

At the same time, the Chinese dominate the global supplies of rare-earth minerals, commodities that are integral parts of technology. The nation owns or controls well over 95% of the world’s production.

China purchased Smithfield Foods in 2013, and the US government approved the purchase

In 2013, a Chinese company, Shuanghui International Holdings Limited, purchased Smithfield Foods, the leading pork-producing company in the world. Smithfield Foods began operations in 1936 and grew into the leading pork supplier and a publicly-traded company in the United States. China took Smithfield private in a deal valued at $4.72 billion. The US government allowed the transaction.

Shuanghui was China’s leading meat producer before the purchase. China is the top pork consumer in the world. The acquisition of Smithfield, based in Virginia, was another in a long series of strategic moves to build a portfolio of commodity assets.

US companies do not have a level playing field in China

The purchase of Smithfield Foods highlights the inequity of the US-China trade relationship. While the Chinese are free to enter the equity and debt markets in the US and other nations that do not restrict investment and ownership, China does not reciprocate. A purchase by a US or European company in China comes with rules and regulations that require partnership with Chinese entities and restrictions on outright ownership.

The Smithfield purchase was a watershed event for both the US and China. The Chinese have also been active in the US market when it comes to acquisitions in the energy sector.

Assets are on sale after the global pandemic- China pays $1.3 billion for oil production assets

On April 20, the price of crude oil fell to its lowest level in history when nearby May WTI futures on NYMEX fell to an incredible level of negative $40.32 per barrel. With the world awash in the energy commodity, there was nowhere to store petroleum, which led to the negative price. The bear market in crude oil arrived at a time when debt-laden US producers and oil-related companies had been lagging both the price of crude oil and the stock market since 2018. With asset values at bargain-basement levels, China could come on the scene to pick up a few prime assets for what is pennies on the dollar compared to the price just a few short months ago.

Yantai Xinchao acquired oil assets in the oil-rich western Texas Permian Basin previously owned by Tall City Exploration and Plymouth Petroleum in 2015. The Midland and Dallas based companies sold the production assets as part of a larger transaction between Yantai Xinchao and a second Chinese firm worth $1.3 billion. China’s state-owned oil and gas firms had also purchased assets in Mozambique and Kazakhstan. When it comes to the deal for the US assets, the transaction has already been approved by the US Committee on Foreign Investment, according to the filing.

No backlash yet, but it is coming- Commodities are at bargain prices and could move a lot higher

While China’s purchase of Smithfield came under the previous administration, it was still a shocking turn of events to allow the leading US pork producer to fall under the control of a Chinese company. All of China’s web of corporations lead to the same place, which is the political leadership in Beijing. Given the Trump administration’s hard-line on trade with the Chinese, allowing the nation to purchase any other natural resource assets or retain ownership could become an issue.

The US had become the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas and achieved energy independence. The sales of US-based energy assets and others around the world to China may be a significant issue as the world is angry at the Asian nation over the spread of COVID-19. Energy and other raw material assets within a nation’s borders are a matter of national security. China’s long-term strategy of acquiring foreign assets may get lots of attention over the coming weeks and months.

China has been in a buying spree in commodities to guaranty raw material flows for the future for decades. China knows that the unprecedented tidal wave of central bank and government stimulus to stabilize the US and global economy comes at a price. This week, the US Treasury told markets that it would borrow $3 trillion to fund the stimulus program, which was a record level. From July through September 2008, the Treasury borrowed $530 billion, which was the previous record. The increase in the money supply of the world is bound to weigh on the value of all fiat currencies. As the legal tender loses purchasing power, the value of raw materials from energy to food and industrial commodities are likely to appreciate. The current deflationary spiral, which creates bargains for the cash-rich Chinese, could lead to a bull market in the raw materials sector, as we witnessed following the 2008 global financial crisis. By 2011, many commodity prices reached multiyear or all-time highs. The Chinese are likely to look for bargains in the raw material sector in the current environment, given slumping commodity prices and debt-laden producers that are looking for funding for survival.

From an investment perspective, it may not be a bad time to consider following China. The fund summary for the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) states:

GSG has net assets of $440.61 million, trades an average of 923,111 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. GSG is trading at a level that is not far above the long-term low.

The chart shows that GSG has been an awful investment since 2008, when the shares reached a high of $76.58. In April, it fell to $7.50 and was trading at just over the $8.80 per share level on May 6. The cost of rolling hedges, which are commodity futures contracts, has weighed on the value of GSG. Contango markets where prices for deferred delivery create a cost for the product has caused the value to decline. Contango reflects oversupplied conditions in markets.

Meanwhile, the deflationary spiral in commodities markets is likely to cause production to decline. When the economy emerges from its self-induced coma, we could see inventories begin to fall, and prices turn higher. China is likely to use the current environment as another buying opportunity.

Meanwhile, time will tell if the world continues to allow the nation that gave birth to the global pandemic to use it to its advantage when it comes to buying up commodity assets at the lowest values in years.

